Sustainable Development Goals Unreachable without Reformed Financial Architecture, Stronger Political Will, Speakers Say as Second Committee Opens General Debate

As developing States face compounding crises of onerous debt, extreme poverty and the costs of climate change, “business as usual is not viable” in steering the dangerously off-track Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) back towards progress, speakers warned today as the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) opened its annual general debate.

Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, stressed that the international community is on track to achieve only around 15 per cent of SDG targets. “There is a broad agreement that the status quo is not sustainable and business as usual is not viable,” he underscored, encouraging the Committee to forge new commitments to catalyse much-needed SDG-aligned investments. He recalled that world leaders at the SDG Summit laid out a rescue plan for the Goals, having also recognized that the 1.5°C target is still within reach if action is taken now.

He also said that truly inclusive and more effective international tax cooperation can significantly support efforts to fight illicit financial flows, increase domestic resource globalization and support climate action. He further called for support to public-private partnerships, as well as South-South and triangle partnerships, paying special attention to the most vulnerable States. He expressed hope that the Committee’s work will contribute to the global rescue plan by informing policies that put them on the path to achieving the SDGs.

Jayati Ghosh, Professor of Economics, University of Massachusetts Amherst, highlighted alarming levels of debt distress, with 75 countries already in default or near-default condition. Low-income countries allocate a staggering 171 per cent of their budgets to debt servicing, compared to spending on vital sectors like health, education and social protection — while middle-income nations are also devoting 104 per cent of their budgets to debt servicing, she added. She further emphasized the yawning gap between financial commitments and the actual needs for development.

She proposed immediate actions including issuing special drawing rights (SDRs) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shifting to selective SDR allocation and establishing an effective sovereign debt resolution mechanism. She further advocated for comprehensive regulation of subsidies provided to private capital to ensure alignment with societal, developmental and environmental objectives. It is crucial to redefine climate finance and measure inequality more accurately, incorporating Gini coefficients and income ratios into the assessment.

In the ensuing debate, delegates from developing States echoed the urgent call for drastic structural reform of international financial architecture, lest hard won progress on the SDGs continue to slide backwards.

The representative of Senegal stressed that around 10 per cent of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty, almost half the world’s population are without access to the Internet and 600 million Africans lack access to electricity. With 60 per cent of the poorest countries currently at high risk of debt distress or already over-indebted, he called for obstacles to development to be addressed. It is therefore urgent to ensure access for developing countries to capital markets at sustainable costs, as developing States — especially those in Africa — pay eight times more in borrowing costs than developed countries.

The representative of Cuba, speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, cited the so-called “development fatigue” of donor countries and the subsequent lack of political will. These and other factors had restrained the reform capacities of developing countries and the UN development system. Amid the downward development pressures of growing inflation, food insecurity, high borrowing costs and unilateral coercive measures, he echoed calls for reform of international financial architecture, reduction of the costs for borrowing countries and allocation of new SDRs.

Morocco’s delegate, speaking for the Like-Minded Group of Countries Supporters of Middle-Income Countries, noted that 62 per cent of the world’s poor live in middle-income States, affirming the urgency of a systemic paradigm shift. He called for measurements of progress on sustainable development that complement or go beyond gross domestic product (GDP) in order to inform access to concessional and non-concessional finance and technical cooperation. Similarly, credit rating agencies must adapt their fiscal risk criteria, with mechanisms including debt for climate and nature swaps.

Nepal’s representative, speaking for the Group of Least Developed Countries, cited manifold crises that have reversed the years of progress on the SDGs in his bloc. Reiterating the need to revamp operation models of international financial institutions, he called for at least $100 billion of SDRs for least developed countries to meet the urgent liquidity needs.

Acknowledging those calls, the representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, affirmed that financing for development is at the top of the bloc’s agenda, expressing support for a reform of the international financial architecture. The Union is investing €300 billion in sustainable development over the next five years through its Global Gateway initiative.

Turning to the existential threat of climate change, the representative of Maldives stressed that “we find ourselves entering a new cycle of El Niño, with a surge in global marine temperatures and disruptive weather patterns worldwide”. That’s not just something only impacting small island developing States, she warned, citing New York’s recent flash floods of unprecedented magnitude. Maldives acknowledges the vital role of the ocean for safeguarding its environment and livelihood and has been active in negotiations for a treaty to combat plastic pollution.

Information and communications technologies also pose both promise and hazard, recalled Jamaica’s representative, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). “Whereas some countries are receiving a digital dividend, others are suffering the consequences of a digital divide,” he stressed — and developing countries are also entitled to benefit from emerging technologies, to scale up their people and economies. They will “continue to prioritize advocacy for the transfer of technology to developing countries on mutually agreed terms”, he stated.

The general debate was preceded by an interactive discussion featuring delegates of Iran, the Russian Federation, Dominican Republic, Pakistan, Mexico, Ethiopia, Argentina and Costa Rica questioning Ms. Ghosh.

Opening Remarks

CARLOS DANIEL AMORÍN TENCONI (Uruguay), Chair of the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) , noted that the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit had offered an opportunity to take stock of the challenges faced amid the current global context — presenting “an urgent call to action”. The political declaration adopted is an urgent call to action and also offers a sustainable development “to-do list”, and the international community must continue to fight inequalities and promote inclusion. The Committee has the opportunity to maximize the Summit’s momentum to spur progress in the weeks ahead. He called for action across the six key SDG transitions — food, energy, digitalization, education, social protection and jobs, and biodiversity — further urging the Committee to deepen the conversation on reforming the international financial architecture through its framework on financing for development. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development presents not only a set of goals, but also opportunities to do things differently.

He highlighted challenges including the devastation caused by climate change, and rapid technological innovation, unleashing new and unprecedented potential. Renewable technologies herald immense hopes, as does artificial intelligence, but those new technologies must be managed efficiently to foster sustainable development. More than ever, the international community needs integrated and coherent social, economic and environmental policies that are firmly rooted in the principles of sustainable development; the Committee “can take the SDG Summit as its starting point and build upon it,” he noted. “The topic for our discussion today is broad — ‘Building a Sustainable Recovery for All’,” he affirmed. However, while inequality remains stubbornly high and poses immense challenges to achieving the 2030 Agenda, it is crucial to ensure that the largest number of people have the right to live in dignity, with the international community finding better solutions to this challenge.

LI JUNHUA, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs , said that the world economy is facing severe headwinds after the COVID-19 pandemic, the protracted war in Ukraine and the impact of climate change, complemented with high inflation in both developed and developing countries. Referring to the 2030 Agenda, he stated: “In fact, we are on track to achieve only around 15 per cent of the Sustainable Development Goals targets.” He reminded that the world leaders at the SDG Summit reaffirmed their commitment to the 2030 Agenda and laid out a rescue plan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, having also recognized that the 1.5°C target is still within reach if action is taken now. “To facilitate the massive investment in transformation that we urgently need, your deliberations in the Committee are important to address these long-standing challenges,” he said.

“There is a broad agreement that the status quo is not sustainable and business as usual is not viable,” he underscored, encouraging the Committee to forge new agreements and commitments to catalyse a much-needed push in SDG-aligned investments. He also said that truly inclusive and more effective international tax cooperation can significantly support efforts to fight illicit financial flows, increase domestic resource globalization, achieve the SDGs and support climate action. He also called for support to public-private partnerships, as well as South-South and triangle partnerships, paying special attention to the most vulnerable, including small island developing, landlocked and developing States. He expressed hope that the Committee’s work will contribute to the global rescue plan by informing policies that put them on the path to achieving the SDGs.

Keynote Address

JAYATI GHOSH, Professor of Economics, University of Massachusetts Amherst , warned that the Sustainable Development Goals are far from being met, particularly highlighting the reversal trend in achieving the Goals related to hunger and poverty. Highlighting the alarming levels of debt distress, she revealed that around 75 countries are already in default or near-default condition. Citing research by Development Finance International, she stated that low-income countries allocate a staggering 171 per cent of their budgets to debt servicing, compared to spending on vital sectors like health, education and social protection. At the same time, middle-income nations are also grappling with the burden, devoting 104 per cent of their budgets to debt servicing, she added. The volatility of capital flows further compounds these challenges, she said, stressing that capital movements often respond to changing macroeconomic policies in wealthy nations, creating fragility and crises in low- and middle-income countries.

Further, she emphasized the yawning gap between financial commitments and the actual needs for development, aid and climate financing, observing that the global tax regime exacerbates the problem by reducing Governments’ tax revenues, hindering their ability to tax multinational corporations adequately. Additionally, she stressed a lack of a global financial safety net for countries facing liquidity problems. To address these constraints, she proposed immediate actions, including issuing special drawing rights (SDRs) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shifting to selective SDR allocation, and establishing an effective sovereign debt resolution mechanism. She also advocated for comprehensive regulation of subsidies provided to private capital to ensure alignment with societal, developmental and environmental objectives. In closing, she stressed the importance of redefining climate finance and measuring inequality more accurately, incorporating Gini coefficients and income ratios into the assessment. She called on the Committee to support these practical measures, emphasizing their urgency in the quest for sustainable development.

Interactive Discussion

When the floor opened for questions, the representative of Iran asked what lesson can be learned from unsuccessful efforts at poverty eradication in various regions, and about specific reforms in international financial institutions to make them responsible to the needs of developing countries.

The Russian Federation ’s representative asked about Ms. Ghosh’s view of the multidimensional vulnerability index, and on criteria for selective financing.

The representative of Dominican Republic asked about discussions on “beyond gross domestic product (GDP)” to reduce inequality.

Pakistan ’s representative asked for Ms. Ghosh’s perspective on SDRs, and her recommendation on new methods of allocating them without United States legislative approval. She also requested insights on the $100 billion on climate finance and its contribution to new debt in developing countries.

The representative of Mexico requested information on the best way to improve indicators of SDG 10 and about measuring well-being beyond GDP.

Ethiopia ’s representative asked about a swift mechanism to address the urgent debt crisis faced by developing countries.

The representative of Argentina also asked about debt, and reform of the governance of international financial institutions.

Costa Rica ’s representative requested information on Beyond GDP, and if it can be a concrete measurement, as well as the penalties and risks borne by middle- and low-income countries.

Ms. GHOSH, responding to Iran’s representative, said the global tax system is “completely unfit for purpose right now”, effectively allowing multilateral corporations to pay very low taxes in the countries in which they operate; the wealthy must be taxed on their wealth wherever they hold it. She further cited food and fuel price increases of 2022, which were not correctly attributed, as supplies were not affected by the Ukraine war. Agribusiness was permitted to raise prices, meaning developing countries suffered greatly, with their currencies being depreciated. She affirmed that there is “no question” about the need for significant reform of international financial institutions and the IMF.

Responding to Pakistan’s representative on the rechannelling of SDRs, she stressed “that experience has been pitiful”, with less than $23 billion reallocated. If humanity perishes, she said that beings from Mars will wonder why simple financial reforms were not enacted. On the issue of $100 billion in climate finance, she stressed that given inflation, the figure should be $130 billion — but even that is a “pathetic number” given the trillions of dollars required. There must also be a clear definition of what constitutes climate finance, as a chain of chocolate shops across Asia was considered a valid element.

Taking up Beyond GDP, she acknowledged that “nobody will give up GDP too easily” as it is too engrained. There is a need for a “dashboard” of several indicators, including the labour market, food access and carbon emissions. On debt crises, she stressed that multilateralism has “failed” as developing countries are not seen as systemically important.

Statements

FRANK TÉLLEZ ALONSO ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, said that the world continues to suffer from the effects of a multidimensional crisis that poses particular challenges to developing countries. “It is clear to the Group of 77 and China that what has been discussed in the multilateral settings is far from being reflected in concrete actions for which we face still another crisis — an implementation crisis,” he stated, adding that the commitments made and set out in various intergovernmental documents in the area of economic, climate, trade and financial challenges have not yet been implemented. Citing the so-called development fatigue of the developed countries’ donors and the subsequent lack of political will, he said that these and other factors had restrained the reform capacities of developing countries and the UN development system.

Growing inflation, food insecurity, high borrowing costs and unilateral coercive measures make the implementation of the SDGs even more difficult, he stressed, calling for the reform of the financial architecture, reduction of the costs for borrowing countries and allocation new SDRs. He welcomed the recent initiatives of the Secretary-General and called on the developed countries to fulfil the promise of giving 0.7 per cent of their gross national income to official development assistance (ODA). He also called for eliminating unilateral sanctions against developing countries, scaling up investment in digital infrastructure, increasing climate financing and overcoming the current digital divide.

OLOF SKOOG, European Union , in its capacity as observer, highlighted that the bloc’s threefold priorities for the UN General Assembly session encompass accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, strengthening global governance in alignment with Our Common Agenda and building more partnerships. Financing for development is at the top of the Union’s agenda, he said, expressing support for a reform of the international financial architecture, while noting that the bloc is investing €300 billion in sustainable development over the next five years through its Global Gateway initiative.

Furthermore, he underscored the Union’s commitment to addressing climate change and achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, while calling for higher ambition in reducing greenhouse gas emissions — ahead of the upcoming Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in the United Arab Emirates — and the consistent flow of finance for climate-resilient development. Additionally, he emphasized the significance of biodiversity preservation and sustainable water management and called for the swift appointment of a Special Envoy for Water. In the digital realm, he said that the bloc aims to guide the digital transition towards inclusivity, affordability and gender equality, while proposing a Global Digital Compact to protect human rights online and serve as an enabler and accelerator for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. Beyond these priorities, he said the Union is dedicated to food security, youth involvement, quality education and gender equality, and called for a collective effort to address these challenges and promote sustainable global development.

BRIAN WALLACE ( Jamaica ), speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and associating himself with the “Group of 77” and the statement to come by the Alliance of Small Island Developing States, said that transformational change is required to shift the trajectory towards the delivery of tangible results in all three dimensions: social, economic and environmental, to the peoples of the world, particularly those in developing countries, and to restore faith in the multilateral system. In small island developing States with their inherent vulnerabilities and challenges, the pandemic triggered a severe and unprecedented economic crisis across the CARICOM region and demonstrated how suddenly developmental gains can be reversed. He called for scaling up affordable, long-term financing for development through multilateral development banks, and the rechannelling of SDRs, as well as expansion of contingency financing.

Further, he affirmed that ODA remains a critical source of development finance to deliver on the transformational agenda. He called on partners in the developed economies to honour their commitments to promote a sustainable recovery for all. Turning to the digital revolution, he voiced concern that “whereas some countries are receiving a digital dividend, others are suffering the consequences of a digital divide”. The international community must remain committed to bridging that divide. Developing countries are also entitled to benefit from emerging technologies, to upscale their people and economies, he stressed — and “we will be persistent and continue to prioritize advocacy for the transfer of technology to developing countries on mutually agreed terms, including through South-South cooperation”. On climate change, bold ambition and commitments are necessary to accelerate net-zero deadlines towards the energy transition, keeping 1.5ºC alive and honouring the delivery of pledges, including the $100 billion per year in climate financing.

JAMES LARSEN ( Australia ), speaking on behalf of Canada, New Zealand and his country, said that climate change and environmental degradation continue to threaten achieving the 2030 Agenda, exacerbating development challenges and eroding the gains achieved. “We must respond urgently to the global challenge of climate change, fulfil our commitments under the Paris Agreement, and accelerate mitigation and adaptation efforts,” he stressed, adding that gender-responsive sustainable development efforts are critical in regaining lost ground and the voices and perspectives of Indigenous and First Nations Peoples must be taken into account. He also welcomed the finalization of the report of the High-Level Panel on the Development of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index. “We need to transform the work of the Second Committee to ensure we make a real contribution towards achieving sustainable development,” he underscored, adding that many of its resolutions are outdated and lack impact. He called on Member States to restructure the Committee’s agenda based on one criterion: relevance to the 2030 Agenda and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda which, combined, form the global development road map.

LOK BAHADUR THAPA ( Nepal ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries, lamented that the severe impact of the pandemic, climate crises, conflicts and geopolitical tensions, have reversed the years of progress in Sustainable Development Goals in his bloc. Referring to the Doha Programme of Action, which recognizes that least developed countries cannot be insulated from external shocks until they achieve economic diversification and address structural constraints, he urged the international community to undertake necessary measures to implement the Programme. To ensure sustainable recovery for the least developed countries, he called for increased financial support, the implementation of relevant World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Ministerial decisions and boosting of foreign direct investment (FDI), as well as addressing the debt distress.

Additionally, he urged scaling up investment and technology in agriculture to tackle food insecurity in least developed countries as well as reinforce existing comprehensive multi-hazard early warning system, crisis mitigation and resilience-building measures for least developed countries in line with the Sendai Framework. Reiterating the need to revamp operation models of international financial institutions, he called for at least $100 billion of SDRs for least developed countries to meet the urgent liquidity needs. Speaking in his national capacity, he noted that Nepal is committed to graduating from least developed status by 2026, yet multiple gaps and challenges prevent it from taking its economy on a path towards high and sustained growth.

OMAR HILALE ( Morocco ), speaking for the Like-Minded Group of Countries Supporters of Middle-Income Countries, noted that 62 per cent of the world’s poor live in middle-income States, affirming the urgency of a systemic paradigm shift. He called for measurements of progress on sustainable development that complement or go beyond GDP in order to inform access to concessional and non-concessional finance and technical cooperation. On information and communications technology (ICT), it is urgent to effectively close the digital divide, including through achieving universal, meaningful and affordable connectivity. Turning to macroeconomic policies, he called on credit rating agencies to “adapt their fiscal risk criteria to the current challenges facing our countries”, with mechanisms — such as debt for climate and nature swaps — scaled up to maintain developing countries’ efforts to tackle climate change and reverse biodiversity loss. He further expressed concern that most of the shares received by middle-income countries are loans and non-concessional finance.

He called for convening of the Fourth International Conference for Financing for Development in 2025 to assess the progress and bridge the gaps in the implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda. Further, eradicating poverty will require a renewed commitment, with the creation of decent jobs and social protection prioritized. He therefore looked forward to advancing implementation of the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, calling on the Committee to endorse its global targets to create 400 million decent jobs, including in the green, digital and care economies, and include 4 billion people under social protection coverage. He further urged the Committee to take ambitious action to advance the empowerment of all females, including women’s economic empowerment through the promotion of businesses owned by women and the strengthening of the care economy.

HARI PRABOWO ( Indonesia ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and aligning himself with the “Group of 77”, said that his group of countries continues to strengthen its mechanism to become more robust, innovative, resilient and agile, equipped with capacity institutional effectiveness, to address current and future challenges and seize future opportunities. “This is crucial in order to remain credible and relevant for our peoples in the region and the world,” he emphasized. Recalling the recently adopted Jakarta Declaration on ASEAN matters, he said that it is aimed at strengthening the position of the region as the epicentre of growth and unleashing its full potential. “ASEAN undertakes internal reform, including in the decision-making process at various levels of representation,” he stressed, adding that the bloc is strengthening regional mechanisms to tackle food security, climate change, digital economy, disaster management, education and other issues.

GLADYS MOKHAWA ( Botswana ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, pointed to the lingering impacts of the pandemic, geopolitical tensions, inflation and commodity price hikes on the ability of her bloc to achieve socioeconomic development, highlighting in this regard the rising inflation rate from 6.2 per cent in 2015 to 20.5 per cent in 2022. Ahead of the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, slated for June 2024 in Kigali, she urged seizing momentum to reaffirm the commitment to support the group of 32 States, representing 570 million people, with recovering from the effects of global crises and leapfrogging their economies towards 2030. In this regard, she asked the Committee’s assistance with the development of an ambitious new programme of action for landlocked developing countries with quantifiable goals, targets, commitments and deliverables.

Ahead of the Kigali summit, she emphasized the importance of international trade for the economic development of landlocked developing countries — which relies heavily on efficient transit transport systems — and called for special support to bridge the financing gap in building transit-transport infrastructure. Highlighting the need for improved access to energy and ICT, which are relatively low in landlocked developing countries, she stressed the importance of support for those States’ participation in e-commerce and digital business platforms, while requesting assistance in technology and capacity-building for modern technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data. Noting that landlocked developing countries need more support in the form of ODA, FDI, debt relief, migrant remittances, and collaboration with global and regional development banks, she announced that the preparatory process for the Kigali summit is in full swing.

TIJJANI MUHAMMAD BANDE ( Nigeria ), speaking for the African Group and aligning himself with the “Group of 77”, noted that compounding crises have pushed more people in Africa into poverty, with the continent facing a potential financial deficit of $500 billion to $1.2 trillion annually. Despite all the discussions including the 2023 SDG Summit, “so much needs to be done”, he said, including reforming the international financial architecture, as its structural flaws have only grown more pronounced in the face of climate change and persistent inequalities. He reiterated the call for developed countries to provide $100 billion in climate finance, and reallocation of SDRs through multilateral development banks. He further urged the international community to combat illicit financial flows and money-laundering, and advance joint action towards a UN convention on tax, as the current system does not allow the African continent to derive the tax revenue commensurate with achieving the SDGs.

He pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area as a key strategy in the African Union Agenda 2063, shifting economies away from fragility, and increasing the continent’s share of global trade from 3 to 6 per cent. Emphasizing renewable energy’s enormous promise for development, he noted that its potential outnumbering demand is several times over; solar power alone has the potential to provide 10 terawatts of production capacity for the continent. Warning that 24 of 54 African countries are near or in debt distress, he emphasized the importance of reforming the global financial system ensuring a stronger African presence in decision-making processes. Speaking in his national capacity, aligning himself with the African Group and the Group of 77, he emphasized the importance of finding a way to dilute indebtedness and reform financial structures to reflect the needs of all countries. Tax cooperation is important because “nobody wants to receive aid from others”, he affirmed.

The representative of Samoa , speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States and associating herself with the “Group of 77”, said that more than 40 per cent of small island developing States are either highly indebted or pushing towards debt distress, while nearly 70 per cent have experienced an increase in external debt. “And all this takes place while climate change continues to wreak havoc,” she said, calling for an immediate and credible reform of the international financial architecture. Highlighting the need for a debt treatment mechanism and greater uptake of pause clauses when disaster strikes, she noted that small island developing States are home to some of the world’s richest biodiversity. Given the increasing threat faced by those resources, “it is insufficient and incredulous that we all acknowledge this vulnerability but take little or no action to respond meaningfully,” she added.

Recalling that “GNI [gross national income] per capita was designed when we still believed that income levels determine development,” she said the international community should no longer rely solely on that metric. Welcoming the final report of the High-level Panel on Development of a Multidimensional Vulnerability Index, she expressed support for the recommendations for an interim secretariat to continue its refinement. The United Nations system must become the first movers to operationalize its use, she said, underscoring: “AOSIS [the Alliance of Small Island States] did not pursue a MVI [multidimensional vulnerability index] for 30 years for it to now sit on shelves.” The group will continue to advocate for a more holistic look at vulnerability, she said, adding that the multidimensional vulnerability index can sit alongside other indices. In the current session of the Second Committee, the international community must forgo “long-held and ill responsive positions” and move towards the tangible and transformational actions small island developing States need, she underscored.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ) said that the world economy is growing but growing unequally, with the super-rich and the super-poor and with a structure that not only exploits the poor through low wages, long hours, dismal living conditions and exploitative markets, but also rampantly exploits and despoils the planet. “With the SDGs off track even in 2019, their implementation was halted and reversed by the series of shocks suffered by the global economy,” he said, naming the pandemic, climate change and the 50 plus conflicts raging in Europe and across the world. “Over 150 million people have descended back into poverty, with over 800 million living in extreme poverty, 2.4 billion people are facing food insecurity and 59 countries are in debt distress,” he noted, calling for several emergency reforms which include improving the international debt mechanism. “Pakistan will initiate consultations on a mechanism to promote and monitor the implementation of these important commitments,” he pledged, commending the African proposal on the reform of the tax system and calling on the United Nations to establish a mechanism which can facilitate public and private investment in sustainable infrastructure in developing countries. “We must resist new ‘environmental’ protectionism, such as the border carbon tax,” he said.

OSAMA MAHMOUD ABDELKHALEK MAHMOUD ( Egypt ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and the Group of African States, emphasized the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic and the geopolitical crisis in Europe, which have exacerbated security concerns, energy issues and increased indebtedness, posing a threat to sustainable development. Highlighting the pressing need for a comprehensive global response to these challenges and pointing out a substantial deficit in SDG funding, he underscored Egypt’s commitment to achieving economic, social and environmental development as well as poverty eradication through initiatives like the “Dignity” project aimed at sustainable development in rural areas. He underscored the crucial challenge of securing financial resources for the SDGs, supporting equity-driven proposals for financing development. He called for reforms in international financial institutions, including debt relief for both low- and middle-income countries. On climate change, he highlighted a pressing concern — an existential threat due to water scarcity. Egypt’s per capita water availability stands at a mere 560 cubic meters per year, significantly below the international water poverty line set at 1,000 cubic meters per year by the UN. In that regard, he urged prioritizing countries facing extreme vulnerability to water scarcity in the implementation of the SDGs.

ADRIAN DOMINIK HAURI ( Switzerland ) noted that while advancement is possible, with the examples of decreasing infant mortality and increased access to electricity, progress on 37 per cent of the SDGs has stagnated or even regressed. Switzerland is investing around 11 billion Swiss francs to help alleviate poverty worldwide and promote sustainable development, working bilaterally in some 41 countries in four regions of the world. He voiced support for the creation of decent jobs and sustainable economic growth, the fight against climate change and its effects, as well as the strengthening of the rule of law. In particular, he called for promoting an inclusive digital transformation, a crucial lever for accelerating the implementation of the SDGs. The 2030 Agenda further requires an effective, efficient and transparent international financial architecture. His Government emphasizes the importance of financing issues, especially the fight against corruption and strengthening cooperation on recovery of illicitly diverted assets.

TALAL ABDULAZIZ M H AL-NAAMA ( Qatar ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77”, said that his country’s Amir had announced a $60 million contribution to support the implementation of the Doha Plan of Action and build resilience for the least developed States. “Inclusive, sustainable development is a top priority for Qatar,” he said, emphasizing that it’s national vision until 2030 provides an objective framework for SDG implementation, including ensuring quality education both nationally and internationally. Recalling that Qatar will host the Doha 2030 Expo on horticulture, he said that his country pays special attention to climate change. “Qatar’s contributions to countries of the South between 2014 and August 2023 had reached approximately $6.3 billion with a mix of development and humanitarian aid,” he informed, adding that Doha is looking forward to hosting the Web Summit in 2024, for the first time in the Middle East.

TESFAYE YILMA SABO ( Ethiopia ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77”, the Group of Least Developed Countries, the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries and the Africa Group, stressed an urgent need for coordinated global action to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda amidst a backdrop of multifaceted global challenges, including the ongoing repercussions of the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and climate change-induced crises. He emphasized the importance of rigorous implementation of the political declaration adopted recently, with a focus on eradicating poverty in all its forms, while highlighting the need for enhanced partnership and collaborative efforts among stakeholders as essential for advancing the global development agenda. Addressing challenges such as debt servicing and unfair trade terms requires meaningful reform within the international financial framework, he said, particularly emphasizing the full implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda. Despite these challenges, Ethiopia is committed to achieving the SDGs and has undertaken economic reforms, achieving notable GDP growth, he added, noting that his country is actively working to mitigate the effects of climate change through initiatives like its Green Legacy initiative and a national wheat production programme.

KATHERINE ANAS AHMAD AL-HALIQUE ( Jordan ), aligning herself with the “Group of 77”, noted that her country has initiated a three-pronged reform process to achieve the dual goal of unleashing its full economic potential and improving quality of life for all citizens while maintaining sustainability as a cornerstone of this future vision. Jordan continues to show regional solidarity, hosting millions of refugees, securing their access to services and opportunities; however, this is conditioned by continued international support. While international assistance has dwindled gradually over the past few years, she affirmed that Jordan has put forward ambitious plans towards achieving the SDGs. Recalling that just days ago all Member States were called upon to put forward commitments to accelerate progress towards achieving the 2030 Agenda at the 2023 SDG Summit, she cited her Government’s commitments focusing on food security, education, climate change and data.

The representative of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea said that many human-made disasters, such as bloody disputes, armed conflicts and environmental destruction, forced people into suffering and misfortune, thus turning their noble desire for peace and prosperity into anxiety and despair. Calling for the acceleration of the stream of reform of the old and inequitable international economic order, he said: “The present international economic structure was established to represent the interests of the Western world around a specific State which enriched itself from World War II more than 70 years ago from now.” He also proposed to further strengthen economic solidarity and cooperation among developing countries on the basis of the principles of respect for sovereignty, equality and mutual benefits. He reaffirmed unreserved support for the Havana Declaration adopted at the recent summit meeting of the “Group of 77” in reflection of the will of developing countries to achieve common prosperity and development, adding that Pyongyang will also actively join the international community in its efforts for safety of life and promotion of welfare of humankind in diverse fields of preparedness for climate change, protection of environment and prevention of natural hazards.

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRE ( Colombia ), aligning herself with the “Group of 77” and the Group of Like-Minded Countries for Middle Income Countries, noted the cause of the threefold planetary crisis is an extractivist model based on fossil fuels, which puts the accumulation of capital before life and which deepens inequalities within and between countries. Meanwhile, those who suffer the most from the impacts of environmental degradation and climate change are those who have contributed the least to generating it. She called for scaling up the use of debt-for-nature and climate swaps as a fundamental measure to increase the fiscal space of developing countries, moving forward with the standardization of those measures; it is further essential to accelerate the rechanneling of unused SDRs.

MARTHINUS CHRISTOFFEL JOHANNES VAN SCHALKWYK ( South Africa ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and the Africa Group, called for the necessary will and regaining the momentum towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda. “Significant work is required in the provisioning and mobilizing of predictable, at-scale, additional and accessible financial resources for the implementation of the SDGs,” he said, reiterating that ensuring sustainable development requires collective action by all countries, sectors and actors. There is no part of the world that is not feeling the dramatic changes to climate and extreme weather events. “Africa, least responsible for the climate crisis, also finds itself at the epicentre of the worst impacts, experiencing droughts, floods and cyclones,” he stressed, appealing to advance all three pillars of the Paris Agreement — mitigation, adaptation and support. “Now more than ever, the central role of the United Nations is required to provide much needed leadership in our collective multilateral effort for a sustainable recovery,” he concluded.

MICHAEL IMRAN KANU ( Sierra Leone ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, the African Group and the Group of Least Developed Countries, reiterated the need to address the inequality and inequity in the present international financial architecture — including through allocation or rechanneling of SDRs to developing countries, particularly least developed States. He reaffirmed the need for adequate access to climate financing and technology transfer, urging developed countries to deliver on their commitment to provide the $100 billion per year in climate finance and especially in allocating at least half of all public climate finance to adaptation. It is further imperative to support adequate fulfilment of commitments under ODA and to scale up the percentage given to the least developed countries. He cited national efforts to buttress food security, human capital development, and technology and infrastructure to pave sustainable pathways for economic growth.

ATA EYEBERDIYEV ( Turkmenistan ), aligning himself the Group of 77, outlined two priorities for the agenda of the Second Committee: sustainable transport and stable energy connectivity. He announced that his country is tabling a draft resolution on “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.” Besides, Turkmenistan has already tabled the draft resolution titled “Stable, resilient and reliable energy connectivity and energy resources mobility and its pivotal role in driving sustainable development” and envisages hosting the Sustainable Energy for All Forum in Turkmenistan in 2025. Ashgabat will also be engaged in the preparation process for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in 2024 in Kigali.

SARA NDIAYE ( Senegal ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77”, the African Group and the Group of Least Developed Countries, stressed that around 10 per cent of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty, almost half of the world’s population does not have access to the Internet, and 600 million Africans do not have access to electricity. This requires tackling the debt burden, which constitutes a real obstacle to development, given that 60 per cent of the poorest countries are currently at high risk of debt distress or are already over-indebted. Also, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported that most poor countries, particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, will see their sovereign obligations mature in 2024. It is therefore urgent to ensure access for developing countries to capital markets at sustainable costs, as developing States — especially those in Africa — pay eight times more in borrowing costs than developed countries.

LISA A. CARTY ( United States ) said that the severe consequences of the Russian Federation’s illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine continue to take a horrific human toll and undermine progress towards achieving the SDGs. “The United States remains committed to upholding the rules-based international order that has formed the foundation for international engagement for decades,” she stressed, appealing to all delegation to demonstrate their commitment to the core pillars of the Charter of the United Nations — sovereignty, territorial integrity and fundamental human rights. She also said that since January 2021, the United States has invested over $100 billion to boost development progress around the world, working to promote food security, expand education, strengthen health-care systems and fight disease. “Importantly, the promise of the 2030 Agenda cannot be met by focusing on only a few of the Goals and ignoring others, such as those related to human rights and environmental sustainability,” she emphasized, adding that her country is taking significant steps to reform the World Bank.

TIGRAN GALSTYAN ( Armenia ) said that with only 12 per cent of the SDGs on track, his country places strong emphasis on the establishment of representative and accountable State institutions, and the promotion of zero tolerance against corruption. For a landlocked middle-income country such as Armenia, resilient global and regional trade and connectivity are critical to release its full economic potential and promote sustainable development. He further warned that an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh, including forced starvation, as Azerbaijan launched a full-scale aggression by indiscriminately shelling civilians. More than 100,000 displaced persons have entered Armenia, leaving everything behind. He stressed that continuous acts of aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia and people of Nagorno-Karabakh have shattered the security environment in the region.

MARY ELIZABETH FLORES ( Honduras ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and the Like-Minded Group of Countries Supporters of Middle-Income Countries, stated that his State is a living example that sustainable development cannot be achieved without adopting measures to mitigate the effects of climate change across health, food, water and migration. Nature is indivisible from sustainable development, and he reiterated his delegation’s concern about biodiversity loss. Emphasizing that financing must be timely to achieve sustainable development, he expressed concern about decreasing access to affordable financing sources. As middle-income countries are home to 62 per cent of the world’s poor, he called for immediate and specific measures to overcome the middle-income trap and grave challenges of accessing financing, capacity-building, technology transfer, increasing fiscal space and debt sustainability. He also called for measures of progress that go beyond GDP and reiterated the Secretary-General’s call to increase the financing capacity of multilateral development banks.

MARILYN DEL CARMEN THOMPSON RAMIREZ ( Panama ), aligning herself with the “Group of 77” and the Like-Minded Group for Countries of Average Income, said that in recent months, natural hazards and extreme weather events have caused the destruction of infrastructure and livelihoods. “In Panama, as one of the 15 countries in the world most exposed to climatic and natural risks, we have already registered in our territory the first case of climate displacement, having to relocate the population of Cartí Sugdup Island in the indigenous region of Guna Yala, due to the rise in sea level,” she informed, adding that Panama’s main strategy is to advance the fulfilment of the 2030 Agenda. She also said that on her country on 6 July became the first in Latin America in adhering to the Water Convention, an international instrument for the sustainable management of transboundary water resources.

WISSAM AL NAHHAS ( Syria ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77”, cited multilateral cooperation as an ideal means to face global challenges and achieve the 2030 Agenda. In his country, development efforts clashed with an earthquake that killed thousands of people and damaged infrastructure — while unilateral coercive measures imposed upon it aggravated the crisis, leading to further death and precluding the acquisition of early warning systems and machinery to rescue victims from under debris. Despite these crises, Syria is still implementing its national development programme to confront current and future challenges, and enact transformational changes for forthcoming generations. He called for the UN to play a role in the unconditional lifting of unilateral coercive measures and support its development efforts. He further reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people, calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of those territories and the Syrian Golan, and its exploitation of those resources.

LEILA CASTILLON LORA-SANTOS ( Philippines ), aligning herself with the “Group of 77”, the Like-Minded Group for Middle-Income Countries and ASEAN, said that her country intends to continue its active engagement in the important work of the Committee, to advance concrete and fundamental transformations in all the three pillars of the SDGs. Outlining the priorities for this session, she mentioned resilient agriculture and food security; science, technology and innovation; climate action; health; and inclusive development. She informed that the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document 2023-2032 was launched only last week and added that the Philippines is committed to lead evidence-informed climate action. “The power of multilateralism is immeasurable in our efforts to achieve our shared aspiration to attain universal health coverage; end the tuberculosis pandemic; and reach agreement on a global pandemic treaty,” she said, also confirming her country’s commitment to empower women, youth, migrants, persons with disabilities, older persons and other people in vulnerable situations.

JAVAD MOMENI ( Iran ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, called on developed countries to fulfil their commitment regarding financial resources, technology transfer and capacity-building without politicizing any intergovernmental process. Reaffirming that the right to development and its full realization serve in the international community’s best interests and promotion of all human rights worldwide, he emphasized that unilateral coercive measures are inhuman and violate basic human rights. These actions severely threaten freedom of trade and investment and have exacerbated existing environmental problems in targeted countries. Sanctions imposed on Iran frustrate the country’s ability to acquire necessary foreign investment, technologies, goods and services to address environmental challenges. Despite these sanctions, however, Iran — as the world’s fifth largest refugee-hosting country — continues to provide services across education, health, and food for over 5 million Afghans and 700,000 students and children. In closing, he underscored how unilateral coercive measures threaten multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation. Such unwarranted and unlawful measures undermine the right to development, health and lives of people in targeted countries, especially during pandemics and natural hazards.

FABIÁN ODDONE ( Argentina ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, stated that no country can pay its debt at the expense of its people being left without education, health or security. He therefore called for building on the basic principles of sovereign debt restructuring processes and establishment of a multilateral legal framework for them, as well as urgent measures such as review of IMF’s surcharge policy, as it is regressive and promotes cyclical consequences. On the other hand, financial flow alone is not enough; solid and robust technological transfer is required that allows sustainable development over time and includes everyone. On food security, he called for addressing the issue of eliminating subsidies for agricultural production — as according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), worldwide subsidies represent 15 per cent of the value of agricultural production, four times the total amount of ODA.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said the current crisis provides an opportunity for understanding the severity of existing problems and launching lasting and inclusive recovery initiatives to accelerate progress towards building a sustainable future for all. “We must redouble our efforts so that the commitments made in the areas of economy, international trade, climate and others are effectively implemented,” he said, calling for the reduction of the gap in science, technology and innovation, as well as highlighting the specific needs and challenges of the three most vulnerable groups of countries which are landlocked developing, least developed and small island developing States. “Climate change is a global challenge and we must hurry to remedy it and prevent further damage to the planet,” he stressed.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU ( Mexico ) urged promoting the implementation of the SDGs as an integral part of development policies and strategies. Mexico considers poverty to be the main obstacle to achieving peoples’ well-being, she said, adding that her country managed to bring 5 million people out of poverty and reiterating its commitment to seek mechanisms and tools to alleviate the debt of developing countries. She also said that Mexico joins the call of the Global South and the African Group to advance the design of a possible inclusive tax instrument. “Digital technologies can be catalysts for social and economic transformation,” she said, naming as a priority the reduction of the digital divide. She also stressed that gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls is a requirement to advance the fulfilment of all Sustainable Development Goals.

TAHMINA HASANOVA ( Tajikistan ), aligning herself with the “Group 77” and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, noted that her State is mountainous with rugged geographic terrain. It is among the world’s most vulnerable to climate change, with landslides, mudslides and floods resulting in human and infrastructure loss. Over the past decades, Tajikistan has lost thousands of glaciers, which will have significant implications for future food security, water availability and ecosystems in Central Asia and beyond. To this end, the intense melting of glaciers as the primary source of freshwater requires the adoption of concrete measures, including organizing expeditions to study them. She further emphasized the need to fully utilize the opportunities offered by the Water Action Decade, as well as the Water Action Agenda, to promote the timely implementation of SDG 6 and other water-related goals and targets.

FRANCISCO JOSÉ DA CRUZ ( Angola ) emphasized that his country is facing its most severe drought in 40 years, affecting nearly 2 million people with food insecurity and an estimated economic impact of $749 million across all sectors — including agriculture, livestock and fisheries. In response, his Government has been implementing structural projects to make rural communities more resilient, including a system to capture and transfer water for food production and livestock farming, as well as a sustainable national food system to eradicate hunger. Additionally, in partnership with the United States, his Government secured nearly $2 billion in financing to construct two large-scale solar energy plants to support Angola’s goal of generating 70 per cent carbon-free power by 2025. While it has improved its macroeconomic management through more flexible exchange rates, central bank autonomy and fiscal consolidation, he reiterated the call to reform the international financial architecture’s structural flaws, which compromise the mobilization of stable and long-term financing at scale.

HASAN BADRI MHALHAL AL-KHALIDI ( Iraq ), associating himself with the “Group of 77”, said that his country is committed to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda but is facing many domestic and other challenges, including global shocks like COVID-19 and the instability of world markets. Referring to other challenges in Iraq like climate change, water scarcity, desertification and sandstorms, he urged to promote food security and manage the water crisis at the international level. “Affordable energy and water are priorities for Iraq,” he emphasized, pledging to push this work forward.

ADAM KUYMIZAKIS ( Malta ) noted that as an island State with a history and geography intertwined with the sea, “we continue to lend our unwavering support to a healthy, safe and resilient ocean.” The international community cannot lose sight of the importance that oceans hold across all SDGs, and that “without action, we will have to face dire implications,” he cautioned. Calling for action in addressing small island developing States’ vulnerabilities through the multidimensional vulnerability index, he recalled that these vulnerabilities can constitute existential threats — as in the case of sea-level rise. He cited access to education as another priority area, noting that Malta has stepped up the number of academic scholarships to students from small island developing States, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to drive sustainable development in their communities.

ENKHBOLD VORSHILOV ( Mongolia ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that the global recovery from the pandemic and geopolitical tension have reflected significant geoeconomic fragmentation across countries. “Recent high inflation continues to erode household purchasing power and steals money out of poor households’ pocket. It has been further exacerbated by the US dollar appreciation and led to expensive costs of import products through the nominal depreciation of currencies in small economies,” he stressed, adding that his Government has swiftly implemented responsive measures. He also said that in June, Mongolia had successfully hosted the World Export Development Forum with the support of the International Trade Centre.

SURIYA CHINDAWONGSE ( Thailand ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and ASEAN, strongly urged developed countries to fulfil their financial commitment of $100 billion for climate finance and to at least double the amount of climate finance for adaptation. He also called for the full operationalization of the loss and damage fund at twenty-eighth UN Climate Change Conference and the scale-up of resources for the new Global Biodiversity Framework Fund. Regarding international financial institutions, he called for their systematic overhaul to enable developing countries to deal with an unprecedented rise in external debt, inflation and interest rates. He called for the full and timely implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and for greater access to financing and resource mobilization through multilateral development banks, including through concessional loans. Moreover, emphasizing that people should be at the centre of inclusive development policies, he called for the localization of the SDGs through whole-of-society and whole-of-government approaches.

BRETT JONATHAN MILLER ( Israel ), noting that entrepreneurship, technology and innovation are priority areas for his country, called on the Organization to support the development of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises. Noting that in 2023, his delegation will be introducing its biennial resolution on agricultural technology for sustainable development, he pointed to the impact of climate change, extreme weather events, economic downturns and conflict, on the agrifood chain for the foreseeable future. Technology is key to ensure food security, he stressed, also highlighting the potential benefits of artificial intelligence as well as its potential to manipulate minds, decimate jobs and help expand crime. “We should get in front of this technology and help determine its development for the good of humankind,” she said. He also reaffirmed support for language on the need to speed the transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy, as well as language on pandemic prevention and preparedness.

CORNEL FERUȚĂ ( Romania ), aligning himself with the European Union, noted that over the last 30 years, his country has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 71 per cent, and hosts the largest renewables training centre in South-Eastern Europe for thousands of technicians — including from developing countries. His Government is mobilizing ODA for projects addressing forestry and biodiversity conservation, acknowledging that the most exposed and vulnerable countries and communities are small island developing States and low-lying coastal countries. It is therefore the international community’s duty to respond to the warning alarms, as sea level rise requires global solutions starting with recognizing the security implications. Turning to the digital divide, he acknowledged the tremendous potential that ICTs, digital and artificial intelligence offer in accelerating the SDGs in the areas of health, education, finance, transport and early warning systems — “a transformational opportunity if used properly”, he stressed.

VOLODYMYR LESCHENKO ( Ukraine ) said that the war his country is facing has significantly undermined progress in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals at both the national and international level. “This triggered a global cost of living crisis at a time when most economies were still trying to recover from the pandemic,” he emphasized, adding that supply disruptions caused by the Russian Federation’s war significantly raised food and energy prices which affected the most vulnerable populations, primarily in the poorest and developing countries of the Global South. “Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes to escape Russian shelling,” he said, underscoring that many countries are now changing their investment policies because of the war which forces them to direct more funds to national security and the military sector instead of financing the SDGs and climate change.

JOSÉ BLANCO ( Dominican Republic ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77”, Alliance of Small Island States and the Like-Minded Group of Countries Supporters of Middle-Income Countries, emphasized that climate change threatens the existence of certain countries and endangers the generation of income, leading to even greater debt. As a small island developing State, the Dominican Republic is facing multiplicities of crises that are slowing down its recovery. He expressed support for the usage of the multidimensional vulnerability index at the national level and by key financial actors in decisions on development potential, because the country cannot build if it does not have the funds. The index can be applied universally and can lay the foundation to measure development beyond GDP. Moreover, as ICTs hold the potential to secure progress against poverty, hunger and many ills, international cooperation is essential so developing countries can access the most modern and innovative technologies.

THILMEEZA HUSSAIN ( Maldives ), aligning herself with the “Group of 77” and the Alliance of Small Island States, noted that countries such as hers face unique vulnerabilities requiring tailored solutions as part of an equitable recovery plan. She urged international financial institutions and development partners to utilize the multidimensional vulnerability index as a tool to facilitate easier access to affordable financing and debt relief, and for the international community to uphold ODA commitments. On climate, “we find ourselves entering a new cycle of El Niño, with a surge in global marine temperatures and disruptive weather patterns worldwide,” she warned — citing New York’s recent flash floods of unprecedented magnitude. Maldives acknowledges the vital role of the ocean for safeguarding its environment and livelihood, and has been active in negotiations for a treaty to combat plastic pollution. She further called for measures to ensure that developing countries are not left behind in the digital transformation.

DAVID ABESADZE ( Georgia ) stated that his Government is preparing a Green Growth Strategy to continue harnessing the green economy’s tremendous potential to develop new business activities, produce ecologically clean food, support sustainable transport and ecotourism, and introduce resource-efficient technologies. Also, to fulfil its implementation of the Paris Agreement, his Government is increasing its nationally determined contribution by raising its emission reduction target from 35 to 47 per cent. Regarding digital technology, he emphasized the foremost importance of global cooperation and the protection of human rights online, and he expressed interest in a Global Digital Compact. At the same time, however, he reiterated that the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues to jeopardize the SDGs by affecting global supply chains and the prices of food and energy. Also, people living in the “Russia-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia regions of Georgia” are left behind from development progress and continue to be deprived of fundamental rights and freedoms.

JESWUNI ABUDU-BIRRESBORN ( Ghana ), aligning himself with the “Group of 77” and the African Group, said that the Committee must act to forge greater unity and solidarity to build peace and prosperity for the world. He urged Member States to save the planet from the prevailing existential crisis and pivot poverty eradication, economic growth and the achievement of the SDGs. “To do this, members of the Committee would need to work across national and regional lines and be prepared to subordinate narrow national interests to the collective global goals,” he stressed, urging them to work constructively to keep the world safe, resilient and inclusive.