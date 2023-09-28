In Organizational Meeting, First Committee Approves Work Programme, Time Management Guidelines, Given Projected Busy Session

The First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) today approved its work programme for the session and set out guidelines for its completion within the allotted time and resources.

Outlining the programme of work (documents A/C.1/78/CRP.1 and A/C.1/78/CRP.2/Rev.1), Chair Rytis Paulauskas (Lithuania) said the Committee’s general debate on all agenda items, consisting of eight meetings, will be held from 2 to 11 October. Following that, on 12 October, it will discuss working methods and programme planning.

On 13 October, the Committee will have an exchange with the Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs as a follow-up to resolutions and decisions it approved during previous sessions.

Thematic discussions will occur over the course of 13 meetings, from 13 to 26 October, and cover seven clusters: nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction, disarmament aspects of outer space, conventional weapons, other disarmament measures and international security, regional disarmament and security and the disarmament machinery.

Action on draft proposals will be taken in six meetings, from 27 October to 3 November.

Addressing genuine time management concerns expressed by delegations over the years, the Chair encouraged speakers to adhere to time limits set for statements, rights of reply, points of order and explanations of vote.

The Russian Federation’s representative noted that two members of its delegation have yet to receive their visas — an “unacceptable situation” — causing a barrier in dialogue between States regarding disarmament, arms control and nuclear non-proliferation. The United States is violating its international obligations, he said, urging it to issue the visas as quickly as possible.

The Chair said that visa matters went beyond the First Committee’s work and are being considered by the Committee on Relations with the Host Country.

The United States’ representative stressed that his delegation is firmly committed to upholding its obligations under the United Nations Headquarters Agreement and has already issued 14 of the 16 visas requested by Moscow. His delegation is hopeful that the remaining issuances will be completed prior to the start of substantive Committee business next week. He agreed the matter is most appropriately raised under the auspices of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country.

In addition to the Chair, the Bureau comprises Vice-Chairs Yaseen Lagardien (South Africa), Matías Andrés Eustathiou de los Santos (Uruguay) and Christine Nam (New Zealand), with Heidar Ali Balouji (Iran) serving as Rapporteur.

The First Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Monday, 2 October, to begin its general debate.