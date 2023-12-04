Stressing Need to Resolve Conflicts, Build Peace, Speakers in Fifth Committee Support Proposed Funding for Special Political Missions in Haiti, Colombia

Financing to Help Revitalize General Assembly’s Work, Prepare Entry into Force of Global Marine Biodiversity Pact Also Receives Support

Delegates in the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today threw their support behind the Secretariat’s request for nearly $21 million to let special political missions in Haiti and Colombia carry out expanded mandates in 2024. Representatives also backed $3.67 million in additional funding to support two General Assembly resolutions approved during its seventy-seventh session to help revitalize the Assembly’s work and to turn a global marine biodiversity pact into a reality.

The representative of Jamaica, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), said adequate funding of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) was essential to restore peace and security as Haiti faces a deteriorating security situation. Allocating resources to BINUH, as to other similar special political missions that stabilize a country and a region, should be based on the situation on the ground and the Council’s approved mandate. “We therefore discourage arbitrary reductions without technical justification in the resources allocated to BINUH,” she added.

Haiti’s delegate stressed that BINUH has a serious responsibility as it engages with the Government to re-establish the country’s democratic institutions, work towards elections, address gang and neighbourhood violence, and restore the justice system. As such, the Mission needs appropriate resources to carry out its mandate.

Colombia’s representative underscored special political missions’ role in preventing and resolving conflicts as well as in peacebuilding, a reason adequate budgets help them carry out their mandates. “We are firmly convinced that the effective achievement of the Mission’s [United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia] mandate will depend, to a great extent, on the sufficient human and financial resources being earmarked for this purpose at the levels requested by the Secretary-General,” she said.

Maria Costa, Director of the Finance Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, introduced the Secretary-General’s report on special political missions, while Juliana Gaspar Ruas, Vice Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introduced its related report.

Delegates then turned their attention to the Secretariat’s request for $3.67 million in additional funding to support two General Assembly resolutions approved during last year’s session. This includes $857,000 to help revitalize the Assembly’s work and $2.81 million to prepare for the entry-into-force of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Cuba’s delegate, speaking for the Group of 77 and China, strongly welcomed the adoption of the marine biodiversity pact and believes mandates approved by intergovernmental bodies of the United Nations should be given adequate resources for their successful implementation.

Noting her delegation’s support for both resolutions, the representative of El Salvador said the Assembly’s revitalization is an ongoing process led by Member States to make the 193-member body’s work more efficient and effectively address the long-standing and emerging challenges facing the international community. Attempts to strengthen the Office of the President of the General Assembly are not new and this Fifth Committee meeting is an opportunity to make a difference and approve the three additional posts proposed for that Office, she said.

Special Political Missions

MARIA COSTA, Director of the Finance Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance , introduced the Secretary-General’s reoport “Revised estimates relating to the proposed programme budget for 2024 under section 3, Political affairs, and section 36, Staff assessment” (documents A/78/6(Sect.3)/Add.7). She said that with Security Council resolution 2690 (2023), the Council decided to terminate the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). The Council further asked the Secretary-General to engage with the Transition Government of Mali to articulate a plan to transfer MINUSMA’s tasks, bearing in mind the possible contribution of the United Nations country team and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS). The proposed resources for UNOWAS and the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs seek to enable a more effective response to the volatile situation after the Mission’s closing, which has far-reaching consequences for Mali and the region.

Through resolution 2694 (2023), the Council mandated the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia to monitor and verify the implementation of the ceasefire between the Colombian Government and the Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN). By its resolution 2692 (2023), the Council decided to expand the capacities in the police and corrections unit in the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and requested BINUH to expand support and security capacities to enable its civilian and police personnel to move safely, and effectively implement the mandate. The resources proposed in the current report will enable these two Missions to implement the additional mandated tasks in 2024.

The additional resources laid out in the report total $21.6 million (net of staff assessment. This includes $0.8 million for UNOWAS; $13.6 million for the Verification Mission; and $7.2 million for BINUH. The proposals include the addition of 96 military and police and corrections personnel, which consist of 68 independent observers in the Verification Mission in Colombia and 27 United Nations police and one corrections personnel in BINUH, she said. Additionally, the proposal includes the establishment of 125 civilian posts and positions, including seven in UNOWAS, 88 in the Verification Mission and 30 in BINUH. These proposed resources are in addition to the resources previously submitted in the proposed budget for thematic cluster III, contained in addendum 4.

The General Assembly is requested to approve the proposed additional military, police and civilian personnel and operational costs, and to appropriate an additional $0.6 million under section 36, staff assessment, of the proposed programme budget for 2024.

JULIANA GASPAR RUAS, Vice Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introducing its related report (document A/78/7/Add.23) recommended against the establishment of two Political Affairs Officer posts (1 P-4 and 1 P-3) in the shared structure of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the Department of Peace Operations in New York, with respect to UNOWAS. For the Verification Mission in Colombia, 31 Liaison Officer (international United Nations Volunteer) positions instead of the 40 proposed, as well as 9 Associate Liaison Officer (National Professional Officer) posts instead of the 11 proposed should be established. On ground transportation, a cost-benefit analysis should be conducted of rental and purchase models, as well as hybrid models, and the Mission should explore receiving vehicles from downsizing missions including MINUSMA. For BINUH, the ACABQ recommends against one Associate Information Analyst and one Human Resources Assistant (Field Service) post, she said.

The ACABQ also recommends some reductions under operational costs for the three missions, expects the missions’ efforts to take into account former MINUSMA staff will continue, and encourages Headquarters and missions to explore the direct transfer of serviceable assets from downsizing/closing missions, including with MINUSMA assets, she said. The General Assembly should request the Secretary-General to conduct a cost-benefit analysis, considering all methods of delivery of assets/goods procured by the UN, especially concerning direct supply from countries of origin, based on data analysis.

As for UN Volunteers, she said an assessment should be made to ensure clarity of their roles and responsibilities, performance monitoring and accountability mechanisms. The ACABQ also expects detailed information on the cost recovery mechanisms and any related efficiencies, including ground, air and marine operations costs in the next special political mission budget submission. Further, it expects an overall civilian staffing capacity review, based on workforce and workload analysis, and taking into consideration the vacancies and possibilities for reprofiling posts and positions. Subject to its recommendations and observations, the Advisory Committee recommends the approval of the Secretary-General’s proposal.

IYEEKA WALTERS ( Jamaica ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), said CARICOM highlights the critical role that special political missions play in ensuring and maintaining peace and security in the countries they serve and the wider regions. These Missions strengthen political stability, build technical and operational capacity and facilitate inclusive dialogue. The Community acknowledges the work of BINUH and the Panel of Experts on Haiti since their establishment, particularly regarding efforts to create a stable environment for the Haitian people. Through resolution 2692 (2023), the Council extended BINUH’s mandate until 15 July 2024 and strengthened the Mission so it could more effectively carry out its mandate, she noted. These expanded efforts will complement the work of the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti, which the Council approved through resolution 2699 (2023).

With the deteriorating security situation in Haiti, CARICOM believes adequate financing of BINUH is essential to create the right conditions to restore peace and security. She underlined that resource allocations to BINUH, as to other similar special political missions, should be based on the situation on the ground and the Council’s approved mandate. “We therefore discourage arbitrary reductions without technical justification in the resources allocated to BINUH,” she added. CARICOM also welcomes efforts to protect the human rights of all citizens and the rights of children, a critical component of the Mission’s work. Acknowledging the difficult conditions under which missions operate and their complex needs, she welcomed the allocation of resources to enhance the management, collection and analysis of security information, which will help ensure the safety and security of all UN staff. The United Nations and BINUH play an important role in supporting peace and security in Haiti, and by extension, the Caribbean and Western Hemisphere, she said.

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRES ( Colombia ) underscored the role of the special political missions in the prevention and resolution of conflicts as well as in peacebuilding, a reason they must be provided with the necessary budget and tools for the effective fulfilment of their mandates. She acknowledged Member States’ support for the Verification Mission in Colombia in line with Security Council resolutions 2673, 2694 and 2704 of 2023. “We are firmly convinced that the effective achievement of the Mission’s mandate will depend, to a great extent, on the sufficient human and financial resources being earmarked for this purpose at the levels requested by the Secretary-General”, she said, further noting that while progress has been made in implementing the final peace agreement, challenges remain. She expressed hopes for the continued commitment of Member States to peace consolidation efforts in her country.

ANTONIO RODRIGUE ( Haiti ), aligning his delegation with CARICOM and speaking in his national capacity, noted that BINUH is a special political mission that replaced a peacekeeping mission that lasted for 15 years. Its mandate is to support State institutions, foster good governance, create a stable and peaceful environment and foster an inter-Haitian dialogue. The Mission works with the Government to re-establish the country’s democratic institutions, work towards elections, address gang and neighbourhood violence, and restore the justice system. BINUH also works with UN funds, agencies and programmes through the UN country team to provide humanitarian assistance. Haiti places great importance and value on the mandate that the United Nations has given BINUH, he said, stressing that the Mission has a serious responsibility and needs appropriate resources to carry out its mandate. His delegation welcomed the Mission’s technical assistance and support for the country’s justice and court systems. Haiti is dealing with many challenges and his Government supports any increase in the Mission’s budget, he said.

Revised Estimates from Resolutions Adopted by General Assembly

Ms. COSTA, Director of the Finance Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance , introduced the Secretary-General’s report “Revised estimates resulting from resolutions adopted by the General Assembly at its seventy-seventh session” (document A/78/550), which requests approval for additional appropriations related to two Assembly resolutions. In resolution 77/321 “Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction”, the Assembly asked the Secretary-General to strengthen the capacity of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs, to promote a better understanding of the Agreement and to prepare for the Agreement’s entry-into-force. The Assembly also asked the Secretary-General to perform the Secretariat functions under the Agreement until the body to be established under article 50 of the Agreement begins its functions. The budgetary impact, excluding staff assessment, amounts to $2.81 million and includes the proposed establishment of six new temporary posts, including two P-4s, two P-3s, one General Service (Principal level) and one General Service (Other level), she said.

In its resolution 77/335 “Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly”, the Assembly made several requests of the Secretariat, she said. This included: developing an online searchable repository of the recommendations of the Ad Hoc Working Group; establishing a centralized point of contact to manage reasonable accommodation requests; strengthening the institutional memory of the Office of the President of the General Assembly; and providing the Assembly President with adequate administrative, technical, technological, logistical and protocol-related support. The 2024 budgetary impact of such requests, excluding staff assessment, totals $857,100. The Assembly is also requested to approve additional appropriations of $3.67 million relating to resolutions 77/321 and 77/335, and $134,600 under section 36, staff assessment, to be offset by an equivalent amount under income section 1, Income from staff assessment.

Ms. RUAS, Vice Chair of ACABQ , introducing its eponymous report (document A/78/7/Add.24), noting the ratification timeline for revised estimates relating to resolution 77/321, recommended against the establishment of the temporary post of Legal Officer (P-3) at this stage. For the temporary Programme Management Officer (P-3) position, she recalled the Advisory Committee’s concerns on the rejuvenation of the Secretariat and the importance of prioritizing regular budget staff at the P-2 level for P-3 positions to increase the number of P-2 positions available for the underrepresented and unrepresented countries and overall rejuvenation, therefore recommending against establishing this post. Rather, the temporary post should be established at the P-2 level. On the imbalance of geographical representation of staff in the Office, she trusted that efforts will be intensified to achieve equitable geographical representation of Member States, including through the recruitment for new and vacant posts.

Turning to the staff travel component accounting for $499,600 of the $2.26 million non-post resources of resolution 77/321, she said ACABQ is not fully convinced that the extensive number of trips indicated for the three staff members to attend conferences and meetings in 2024 are required to raise awareness and promote a better understanding of the Agreement, particularly given the availability of virtual meeting methods. That component, therefore, should be cut by 10 per cent ($50,000). Similarly, the ACABQ recommends a 10 per cent reduction ($47,600) for the $475,600 contractual services component. “The Committee trusts that the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea and the Office of Legal Affairs will utilize existing technical capacities within the Organization as well as wider system networks to implement the communication strategy and raise awareness about the Agreement”, she said.

As for resolution 77/335, she noted the proposed resources of $812,900 under other staff costs would provide for the establishment of three general temporary assistance positions (2 P-4 and 1 P-3) to ensure the effective implementation of the mandates entrusted to the President of the General Assembly. The positions would support the Presidents of the Assembly mandate, in line with resolutions 58/126, 59/313, 68/246 and 72/261.

Mr. HERNANDEZ ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , said the Group strongly believes that mandates approved by intergovernmental bodies of the United Nations should be given adequate resources for their successful implementation. He welcomed the adoption of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, adding that “the successful conclusion of this process filled us with joy after more than a decade of preparations”. Recalling the Group’s optimism and belief in the “progressive character of the Treaty”, the honour of which his country had to chair the final and decisive stage of the process, he expressed support for the proposal to strengthen the capacity of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea to serve as interim secretariat of the Agreement and to prepare for its entry into force.

EDILMA AMERICA HERRERA GARCIA ( El Salvador ) said her delegation welcomed the adoption of both resolutions, noting El Salvador had helped facilitate their approval. The Assembly’s revitalization should not be seen as an end in itself but as an ongoing process led by Member States. This process will make the Assembly’s work more efficient and effectively address the long-standing and emerging challenges facing the international community. It is time to implement the mandates established by Member States, she said, adding that it is crucial to secure resources. She noted that attempts to strengthen the Assembly President’s Office are not new and this Fifth Committee meeting is an opportunity to make a difference and approve the three additional posts proposed for that Office. Noting that the Fifth Committee has begun the most complex phase of work during the main session, she said the Committee must find the time to discuss its working methods to consolidate potential opportunities and optimize its working time.