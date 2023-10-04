Speakers Renew Push for Separate Account Aligned with Peacekeeping Budget Cycle to Fund Special Political Missions, as Fifth Committee Reviews Proposed 2024 Financing

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today considered the Secretary-General’s appeal for $775.3 million to fund more than three dozen special political missions in 2024 as several delegates again pushed for the creation of a special financing mechanism to sustain them. While supportive of the missions’ crucial part in the Organization’s global peace and security pillar, delegates voiced their concern that the 39 missions consume a quarter of the Organization’s regular budget.

Speaking for the Group of 77 and China, the representative of Cuba recognized the missions’ contribution to international peace and security yet believed the missions, conceived solely by the Security Council, need a separate account. The account should establish criteria that reflect the principal role that permanent Council members play in matters related to peace. On the post of the Special Advisor on the Responsibility to Protect, the Group also expressed “our total disagreement with the inclusion of activities and findings relating to the responsibility to protect” in the estimates of the missions. He said there is no resolution within the framework of the United Nations to create such a post and there are clear divisions on this concept.

Singapore’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the expansion in number, scope and size of the missions reflects their importance. Yet the current financing arrangements have made it difficult for them to keep up with today’s new and complex challenges. He supported the funding and backstopping arrangements proposed by the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ). He said the regular budget cycle is unsuitable for their effective functioning while the peacekeeping cycle is more appropriate. “Tagging to the peacekeeping budget cycle could also protect these missions from the liquidity issues that constantly plague the regular budget,” he said.

The representative of Ethiopia, speaking for the African Group, noted that the 0.9 per cent budget increase for 2024 is modest and she hoped the Committee could conclude discussions on this issue in a timely manner. Africa hosts a large number of country and region-specific offices and missions yet has a low level of representation in leadership and professional posts. She called for national staff’s optimal participation in the missions’ work as they foster the host countries’ capability. China’s representative also viewed equitable geographical representation in the missions as important and hoped that the missions and the Secretariat will “take effective measures to increase the number of staff from underrepresented countries, particularly in senior positions.”

Mexico’s delegate, speaking on behalf of the Group of Latin American Countries, reiterated the Group’s stance that the missions’ funding be done through a separate account and budget, running from July to June, and applying the same scale of assessments used for peacekeeping operations. Stressing that the missions need adequate financial and human resources, he said Latin American has benefited from the “crucial work” of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia.

Maria Costa, Director of the Finance Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget, presented the Secretary-General’s report on the proposed programme budget for 2024 in respect of special political missions, good offices and other political initiatives authorized by the General Assembly and/or the Security Council. The missions’ overall proposed resource requirements total $775.3 million, an increase of $7 million compared to the 2023 appropriation.

Jakub Chmielewski, Vice-Chair, Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introduced that body’s related reports. He noted the Advisory Committee’s recommendations for the 39 missions in the 2024 programme budget proposal represent a reduction of $10.18 million, subject to mandate extensions of the missions.

Special Political Missions

MARIA COSTA, Director of the Finance Division of the Office of Programme Planning, Finance and Budget , presented the Secretary-General’s report on the proposed programme budget for 2024 in respect of special political missions, good offices and other political initiatives authorized by the General Assembly and/or the Security Council (documents A/78/6(Sect.3)/Add.1, Add.2, Add.3, Add.5 and Add.6). The missions’ overall proposed resource requirements total $775.3 million, an increase of $7 million compared to the 2023 appropriation. The increase is the net result mainly of an $8.1 million increase under civilian personnel costs, due to the application of the latest salary scales and standard costs, as well as the latest vacancy rates, along with proposed changes in the staffing component for some missions. That led to a net increase of 25 posts and 10 United Nations Volunteer positions; a reduction of $1.1 million under military personnel costs and a maintenance level of resources under operational costs.

“The total proposed net increase of 25 posts and 10 United Nations Volunteer positions, from 4,648 in 2023 to 4,683 in 2024, reflects conscious efforts to optimize the staffing component, contribute to rejuvenation and streamline the staffing structure,” she said. Noting the recent Council decision to not extend the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Mali beyond 30 September, she said the related resources of $1.16 million contained in the 2024 proposal for the panel will not be required.

Turning to the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS), she said the conflict that began in April dramatically affected the Mission’s security situation and the operating environment, causing it to temporarily reconfigure its presence and reprioritize its immediate actions. The proposed resources for UNITAMS for 2024 were kept at a maintenance level, with adjustments to staffing costs, to reflect the latest standard costs and vacancy rates, as well as a proposal to establish the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs. Noting the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) has recommended a commitment authority of $63.1 million for 12 months, she emphasized that with the recurring liquidity challenges, the Mission’s mandate cannot be implemented if a commitment authority of this magnitude is not accompanied by assessment in January 2024.

As it develops its budget reports and their supplementary information, the Secretariat is guided by the legislative bodies’ recommendations and has taken concrete efforts to improve the content, format and presentation of the reports, she said. This includes the consistent application of budgetary methodologies, with the latest standard rates for staff and operational costs reflected; improvements in the accuracy and consistency of the vacancy rates applied to ensure that proposed rates are based, as much as possible, on actual rates; and enrichment of the main report, with the inclusion of new annexes and tables to provide greater granularity and a more holistic view on post resources, among other efforts.

JAKUB CHMIELEWSKI, Vice-Chair, Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introducing its related reports (document A/78/7/Add.1, Add.2, Add.3, Add.5 and Add.6), said ACABQ’s comments and recommendations for cluster III are in a separate report (document Add.4). He said the 2022 total expenditure for 41 missions was $728.1 million, or 98.9 per cent, against the approved resources of $736.54 million. The $766.19 million appropriated in 2023 for the continuing missions, with an additional amount not exceeding $3.7 million for the expanded mandate of the Verification Mission in Colombia, was concurred by ACABQ in August 2023. He noted the overall level of appropriation for the missions in 2024 — currently proposed at $773.1 million required for 39 missions — is subject to change on account of a need for more resources for the expanded mandates of the United Nations Integrated Office in Burundi (BINUB) and the Verification Mission in Colombia, and that recommended estimates for 2024 are subject to mandate extensions by governing bodies.

On the format and presentation of the budget proposal, ACABQ notes the Secretariat’s efforts to improve the budget formulation for the missions for 2024 and the further improvements to the presentation of the Secretary-General’s reports, and trusts that continued efforts will be made in future budget submissions, he said. While acknowledging the diverse mandates, scopes and operational modalities of the missions, ACABQ believes there is a need to enhance the performance information for field-based missions under thematic cluster III and recommends that the Assembly ask the Secretary-General to explore ways toward that end. On potential alternative groupings of the missions for future budget submissions, ACABQ sees merits in a review to update the current grouping — which has remained unchanged since 2005 — and trusts the Assembly will provide more information and options so as “to provide an opportunity to explore more efficiencies and economy of scale.”

He noted ACABQ’s recommendations for the 39 missions on the 2024 programme budget proposal represent a reduction of $10.18 million, subject to mandate extensions of the missions. He went on to narrow specifically into the respective budget details and staffing proposals of each of the missions’ clusters covered in the report, stating ACABQ’s recommendations where applicable.

MARK SEAH ( Singapore ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Group strongly supports the vital role played by special political missions in maintaining international peace and security, particularly amid the current global backdrop of war and tension. The expansion in number, scope and size of these missions reflects their importance and they should be given adequate resources to effectively fulfil their mandates. For this reason, ASEAN has consistently supported the recommendations of ACABQ and the High-Level Independent Panel on Peace Operations to reform the missions’ funding and backstopping arrangements. The current financing arrangements have made it difficult for these missions to function effectively and keep up with today’s new and complex challenges, he said, and urged the Fifth Committee to implement the funding and backstopping arrangements proposed by the ACABQ in its report.

This includes the creation of a separate account aligned with the peacekeeping operations budget cycle, he said. “The regular budget cycle is unsuitable given that most backstopping support for special political missions are drawn from Secretariat departments funded by the peacekeeping budget. Tagging to the peacekeeping budget cycle could also protect these missions from the liquidity issues that constantly plague the regular budget,” he said. In addition, most of the missions draw their mandates from the Security Council, including large field-based missions reminiscent of peacekeeping operations. Those with larger influence over peace operations should shoulder a larger responsibility for their funding. “We therefore see every reason for these missions to be funded through the peacekeeping operations budget, and no reason why they should continue to be funded through the regular budget,” he added. ASEAN remains committed to these missions’ effective functioning.

JESÚS VELÁZQUEZ CASTILLO ( Mexico ) speaking on behalf of the Group of Latin American Countries , noted the challenging environments in which the missions operate, stressing that they need to be supported with adequate financial and human resources to enable them to fulfil their mandates. Latin America bears witness to the “crucial work,” of these missions, through the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) and the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, a recognition which highlights the significant work they accomplish. The Group welcomes the extension of BINUH’s mandate until 15 July 2024 in line with Security Council resolution 2692 (2023), he said. “We firmly believe that by adequately providing resources to BINUH and the Panel of Experts as per the Secretary-General's request, we will facilitate the effective implementation of their mandates,” he said, highlighting their role in creating the conditions for the Haitian Government and civil society to overcome the root causes of the country’s social, economic and political crisis.

He noted the substantial progress in Colombia in establishing a solid foundation for a stable, lasting peace, reaffirming the Group’s support for and the Verification Mission’s indispensable role in that country’s peace process. The Group is confident that the international community’s continued support will lead to the extension of the Verification Mission’s mandate, which should be backed by sufficient and comprehensive financing. The number of special political missions has increased significantly and their funding has risen to over 20 per cent of the regular budget, yet a reasonable response to the resulting financial challenges — as highlighted in the Secretary-General’s October 2011 report A/66/340 — has yet to be provided. The missions must have “clear and realistic mandates that allow for periodic reviews of their progress”, he said. He reiterated the Group’s stance that their funding be done through a separate account and budget, running from July to June, and applying the same scale of assessments used for peacekeeping operations.

LEMLEM FISEHA MINALE ( Ethiopia ), speaking on behalf of the African Group , said that apart from missions with cross-cutting mandates, Africa hosts or has direct relations with 40 per cent of the country and region-specific offices and missions under this agenda item. The Group gives great importance to the allocation of adequate resources so the missions can implement their assigned mandates. The Group notes the Secretariat has requested $775.3 million for 2024, an increase of only 0.9 per cent or $6.9 million, compared to the 2023 appropriation. As indicated in the ACABQ reports, the Fifth Committee is also expected to consider budget adjustments linked to the latest global fuel prices. Considering the modest change in the proposed budget and the missions’ unchanged mandates, the African Group hopes for a timely conclusion of discussions on resources.

The Group notes the missions’ lasting impacts and contributions to support conflict resolution and lasting peace, and pays particular attention to their relations with the host countries and regional and subregional organizations; the allocation of resources for quick impact projects and infrastructures; and for capacity-building programmes in host countries, she said. The Group is concerned with Africa’s low level of representation in leadership and professional posts at all levels. Recalling the Secretary-General’s pledge to ensure equitable geographical representation in leadership positions, she reiterated the Group’s commitment to achieve that aim. Noting the extended time required to recruit national and local level staff, she called for optimum participation of national staff in the missions’ work as they foster the host countries’ capability. “It is on this basis the African Group calls on the Secretary General to create increased number of national positions, to nationalize professional posts and fill vacant national posts as expeditiously as possible,” she said.

YUANHANG CHEN ( China ) highlighted three points on the 2024 budget of the special political missions. First, being an important part of the United Nations regular budget, the budget planning for these missions should be “as rational and accurate as possible,” as the missions should continue enhancing the efficiency of resource utilization. Second, China attaches great importance to equitable geographical representation in the missions and hopes that they and the Secretariat will “take effective measures to increase the number of staff from underrepresented countries, particularly in senior positions.” Third, these missions should properly manage relations with their respective host countries, heed opinions of host Governments and relevant parties while seeking public understanding and support, and promoting peace talks and dialogue. On the budget for the missions, his country urges the Fifth Committee to objectively assess the actual needs of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and “holistically assess” the effectiveness of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

ABO AI ( Japan ) said her delegation greatly values the special political missions and will continue to support them, as they play a critical role in sustaining peace and stability by preventing, managing and resolving conflicts. Member States must ensure these missions receive the necessary resources and use the Organization’s finite resources efficiently and effectively to fulfil their mandates. She appreciated improvements in the Secretariat budget proposals, which include accurate vacancy rates based on actual data and the rejuvenation of some positions. Her delegation seeks further budget enhancements, including addressing the persistently high number of long-vacant positions within the missions in order to more effectively allocate resources, she said.

FAHMID FARHAN ( Bangladesh ) underscored that adequate funding of the special political missions will enable them to respond to emerging global security challenges through the “judicious use of preventive diplomacy and post-conflict peacebuilding efforts,” calling for better coordination between the missions and other peacekeeping operations. He lamented the fact that since August 2017, when his Government began hosting 1.1 million Rohingyas fleeing persecution in Myanmar, no progress has been made in ensuring their safe and dignified return to that country, highlighting the need to adequately fund the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar for this purpose. His country believes that full, equal and meaningful participation of women at all staff levels is critical to peacebuilding efforts and calls for measures to boost their representation in these missions, and that implementation of the delegation of authority will also help missions attain their mandates. Bangladesh is grateful to countries hosting the special missions, he said.

OSAMA AL-MANSOUR ( Syria ) said his country has worked to support approaches of local settlements and national reconciliation that will bring Syrian life back to normalcy and support the unity of Syrian society. The Government remains in touch with the Special Envoy for Syria. His delegation is committed to a Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process that respects the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity without foreign intervention. On report references to foreign armies, he noted there is a difference between foreign forces that have entered Syrian territory illegitimately, and forces with a presence resulting from the legitimate Government’s request to help it combat terrorism. He noted the lack of respect by some Western States for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He was critical of unilateral coercive measures. On accountability, he said it is an internal issue and Syria has a judicial and legal system to address it.

IOANNA DEMOSTHENOUS ( Cyprus ) reiterating her country’s position that deliberations on special political missions should be confined to the budgetary scope of the Fifth Committee, stressed that its decisions on these missions “should therefore adhere to the framework and parameters established by relevant Security Council resolutions.” Turning to the Office of the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, she noted that its mandate stems from relevant Security Council resolutions which stipulate that the basis for a settlement is none other than the bicommunal, bizonal federation. “Explicit references to the basis of solution for the Cyprus reunification situation, which has over again been reaffirmed by the Security Council, cannot be considered discretionary,” she said. Her delegation regrets that the Secretary-General’s report does not explicitly refer to the stated solution basis and hopes that the oversight is rectified. Cyprus counts on the Secretariat to remain guided by relevant Security Council resolutions.

NISAN SU ARAS ( Türkiye ) said her delegation will engage constructively in upcoming negotiations for the budgets of the special political missions, which play a critical role in advancing the Organization’s peacebuilding efforts. It is unfortunate that this setting remains incomplete, without the Turkish Cypriot side present and able to express its rightful concerns. She said the reference made to the so-called “Republic of Cyprus” is factually wrong and misleading. Every component of the United Nations in Cyprus is expected to treat the two sides equally and impartially. “Any United Nations mission should respect the island’s current realities, which is that in Cyprus, there are two equal peoples as their inherent sovereign equality and equal international status are enshrined in international treaties,” she said. The United Nations presence on the island cannot be used as any form of leverage to perpetuate the unacceptable and unsustainable status quo and deprive the Turkish Cypriots of their legitimate rights.

MOHAMMAD TAGHI AMROLLAHI ( Iran ) noted the proposed allocation for missions in thematic cluster II and said providing adequate resources for them is critical to the effective fulfilment of their “multifaceted mandates”. Iran believes that approved resources by the General Assembly should align with mandated programmes to ensure seamless implementation, which itself requires financial discipline as well as the enhancement of utilization efficiency. It therefore welcomes a review of staffing structure and resource requirements in line with resolution 2231 (2015) of the Security Council, he said, affirming belief in the full observation of “the nature and scope of legislative mandates, staffing, material resources, and budgetary magnitude.” His country also believes that, given the transitional nature of the mission’s mandate, resource levels should be commensurate with and anticipate mission closure.

RICHARD TUR DE LA CONCEPCIÓN ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , said it has seen how over the past few years, the budget allocated to special political missions makes up considerable portions of the Organization’s regular budget. While recognizing their contribution, the Group does not agree these missions — which occupy about a quarter of the regular budget yet are conceived solely by the Council — should be financed from the regular budget. A separate account should be created to fund them, establishing criteria that reflect the principal role that permanent Council members are called upon to play in matters related to peace. He then turned to estimates for Thematic Cluster I: “Special and personal envoys and special advisers of the Secretary-General”, particularly the section relating to the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide.

The Group reiterates its full and unequivocal support for this Adviser’s functions, as part of its permanent principled stand against the crime of genocide. Yet he insisted once again on “our total disagreement with the inclusion of activities and findings relating to the responsibility to protect” in the estimates of special political missions. He emphasized that there is no resolution within the framework of the United Nations to create the post of Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect, noting there are clear divisions on this concept. “The 2005 World Summit Outcome document does not justify the creation of this post, let alone that the work be funded from the regular budget,” he said, adding it is even more alarming that such resources are mixed with those of the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide. The Group will make specific proposals to correct the presence of the above-mentioned elements, he said.

ABBAS KADHOM OBAID AL-FATLAWI ( Iraq ) stated that his country, which has been hosting a political mission for over 20 years, and is thus aware of the processes involved — its work and performance — welcomes the efforts of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and of other UN agencies operating in-country. He commended Member States for financing these missions, adding that though convinced that the UN must “continue to provide humanitarian and technical assistance to States that continue to face multifaceted challenges,” his delegation believes that this intervention must be in response to a request from an affected Member State. He reiterated his Government’s commitment to UNAMI’s budget “which must align with current priorities in Iraq where we are seeing great changes at this stage.” Iraq therefore calls for extension of the UNAMI mandate through 31 May 2024 as approved in Security Council resolution 2682 (2023) and supports majority of the paragraphs in the ACABQ’s report.

FAISAL GH A. T. M. ALENEZI ( Kuwait ) reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations work and called on Member States to pay their assessed contributions without delays so the Organization can carry out its mandates around the world. The various conflicts must be contained within the multilateral framework. His delegation called for full funding from the regular budget to ensure UN agencies and programmes, particularly in the Middle East, can carry out their work and ensure international peace and security. For more than 20 years, Kuwait has been committed to assisting Iraq, through tireless efforts, to help the country regain its international position. He called on Member States to preserve the budget for UNAMI so it can continue its work and meet the goals of its people. He again asked Member States to fully pay their respective financial obligations within established timelines.

THIBAULT CAMELLI, European Union , in its capacity as observer, building on the comment made by the representative of Türkiye, recalled the established procedures and working methods of the Committee, reiterating that deliberations on budgetary issues regarding special political missions stem from Security Council resolutions which establish the mandates’ framework of these missions and “sets out the parameters on which these political processes are based.” He particularly highlighted resolutions 541 (1983) and 550 (1984) which called on States to respect the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and non-alignment of Cyprus, and not to recognize any separate State other than it, stating that the role of the Committee is “not to revisit these mandates but to discuss and adopt the level of resources that will allow their full implementation.”

Right of Reply