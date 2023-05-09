Delegates Consider Recommended Reductions, as Fifth Committee Reviews Budget Proposals for Three Peacekeeping Operations in Africa

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today considered the Secretary-General’s request to allot nearly $294 million, $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion for three United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa as the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) recommended respective reductions of nearly $1.7 million, $5.1 million and $3 million.

Chandramouli Ramanathan, United Nations Controller and Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, introduced the Secretary-General’s reports on budget performance for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 and on the proposed budget for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) (documents A/77/603 and A/77/769), United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) (documents A/77/609 and A/77/745) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) (documents A/77/627 and A/77/752). He also presented the Secretary-General’s note on financing arrangements for the period from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023 for UNISFA (document A/77/836) and UNMISS (document A/77/786).

On UNISFA, he said the Secretary-General proposed additional requirements of $12.2 million for 2022/23 due to substantial changes in cost parameters, including from higher fuel prices and increased requirements for air operations and freight. This additional appropriation will allow operations to continue, he underscored.

Turning to UNISFA’s proposed budget of $293.6 million — a $33.9 million or 13.1 per cent increase when compared to the 2022/23 approved budget, he noted that this amount reflects increased requirements for military and police personnel — $7.6 million — due to the higher cost for travel on employment, rotation and repatriation for uniformed personnel from higher market prices; contingent-owned major equipment in connection with UNISFA’s reconfiguration; and for the mission subsistence allowance from revised rates. In addition to more requirements for civilian personnel — $1.4 million — from the proposed increase of 14 posts and positions, it also reflects the increased requirements for operational costs — $25 million — from higher fuel costs, the deployment of an extra helicopter, higher contractual costs for renting and operating aircraft, the acquisition of six high-mobility trucks to support logistics movements in the rainy season and the higher cost of freight for acquisitions.

Regarding MONUSCO’s proposed budget of $1.1 billion — an increase of $47.9 million or 4.7 per cent, he reported that this reflects greater requirements for military and police personnel — $27.9 million — due to the increase in the daily cost of rations under the new contract, the deployment of 180 additional formed police unit personnel and their equipment, the higher cost of the long-term charter for the movement of troops, increased rates for the mission subsistence allowance and higher personnel reimbursement rates. Higher costs for renting and operating aircraft, the higher average price of fuel, the inclusion of a provision for the payment of claims to troop- and police-contributing countries for expended ammunition, the acquisition and installation of security cameras and the establishment of a new contract for airport handling services all contributed to the increased requirement of $30.6 million in operational costs. These increased requirements, he pointed out, are partially offset by reduced requirements for civilian personnel — $10.5 million — due to the decrease in the estimated monthly average common staff costs for international staff, the proposed net decrease of 3 posts and the nationalization of 33 posts.

On UNMISS, he noted that the Secretary-General proposed additional requirements of $10.1 million for 2022/23 due to substantial changes in cost parameters, including from higher fuel prices.

Concerning UNMISS’s proposed budget of $1.2 billion — an increase of $44.9 million or 4 per cent, he said this amount reflects the increased requirements for military and police personnel — $6.9 million — due to the higher cost for travel on employment, rotation and repatriation for uniformed personnel from higher market prices and the increased rate of reimbursement for standard troop and police costs. It also reflects the greater requirements for operational costs — $37 million — from higher fuel costs and contractual costs for renting and operating aircraft, as well as the increased requirements for civilian personnel — $1 million — from the proposed net increase of 22 posts and positions and the higher salary rates for national staff based on the revised salary scale. This higher rate is notably offset in part by the lower salary rates for international staff based on the revised salary scale, he pointed out.

Abdallah Bachar Bong, ACABQ Chair, speaking via videoconference, introduced its related report on UNISFA (document A/77/767/Add.10), MONUSCO (document A/77/767/Add.8) and UNMISS (document A/77/767/Add.11).

On UNISFA, he noted that its 2021/22 expenditures amounted to $326.8 million — a 99.7 per cent budget implementation rate. In considering that the current $259.6 million appropriation provides the capacity to achieve greater efficiencies and further absorb part of the additional requirements, the Advisory Committee recommended a reduction of $3.6 million — or 30 per cent — to the Secretary-General’s request.

Turning to its proposed budget for 2023/24, he said the Advisory Committee recommended a reduction of $1.74 million concerning posts and non-post resources.

Regarding MONUSCO, he pointed out that its expenditures in 2021/22 amounted to $1.02 billion — a 97.7 per cent budget implementation rate. The Advisory Committee, he reported, recommended an adjustment of $5.50 million concerning posts and non-post resources. Since MONUSCO is downsizing and transitioning, the General Assembly should request it to provide a comprehensive asset disposal plan along with mitigation measures against the loss of assets and anticipated donation requests as part of its next budget submission.

On UNMISS, he noted that its expenditures in 2021/22 amounted to $1.12 billion — a 99.9 per cent budget implementation rate. In considering that the current $1.12 billion appropriation provides the capacity to achieve greater efficiencies and further absorb some additional requirements, the Advisory Committee recommended a reduction of $5.05 million — or 50 per cent — to the Secretary-General’s request.

Concerning its proposed budget for 2023/24, he said the Advisory Committee recommended a reduction of $3 million on posts and non-post resources.

The Fifth Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Friday, 12 May, to discuss the Organization’s financial situation, the support account and the financing of two peacekeeping operations: the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).