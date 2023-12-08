General Assembly: Humanitarian Assistance

(Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.)

Introduction of Draft Resolutions and Amendments

ANA JIMÉNEZ DE LA HOZ ( Spain ), introducing the draft “Safety and security of humanitarian personnel and protection of United Nations personnel” (document A/78/L.17) on behalf of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that political instability, conflict and climate change have made it more difficult to deploy efforts to alleviate human suffering. The humanitarian staff of the United Nations operate in an increasingly volatile and insecure environment at enormous personal risk to serve others. “We have a moral duty to mitigate the risk that they are facing,” she said, adding that the UN Department of Safety and Security must have predictable and sufficient funding.

This year, she noted two worrying trends. Firstly, already numerous threats have been exacerbated by misinformation and disinformation campaigns that undermine trust in UN staff and endanger them. This year’s resolution urges Member States to take adequate measures to tackle this growing threat. Secondly, the Secretary-General’s report highlights an increase in violent deaths, along with a worrying spike in abductions and sexual violence against humanitarian staff. Unfortunately, local and national staff bear the brunt of such violent acts, she said. She expressed pride that the resolution continues to be a consensual text, indicating a shared commitment to humanitarian action. The people who risk their lives to help others deserve strong support from the entire General Assembly, she said, paying tribute to the memory of those humanitarian workers whose lives have been lost.

DMITRY S. CHUMAKOV ( Russian Federation ), introducing two draft amendments (documents A/78/L.18 and A/78/L.19) to “L.17”, said the International Criminal Court, expected to deal with the most serious crimes, has become an instrument of political pressure and a “slave for Western donors”. There is no question of any justice being served. Referring to “L.17”, he said its operative paragraphs 12 and 19 have language concerning the responsibility under international humanitarian law to protect humanitarian personnel and UN personnel. The issue is in strict compliance with the relevant norms. His delegation favours the removal in “L.17” of preambular paragraph 33, as called for in “L.18”, and the removal of operative paragraph 8, as called for in “L.19”. He called on delegations to vote against these paragraphs and asked the Secretariat to call separate votes on them.

Speaking in his national capacity, he aligned his delegation with the upcoming statement to be made by the representative of Venezuela on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. With the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, he said it is obvious that the UN humanitarian system can no longer bear the burden of responsibility for the fate of millions of people. On food security, he rejected accusations that his country has unleashed a food crisis, including by terminating the so-called Black Sea Initiative. The Istanbul “package” of agreements, which includes the Russian Federation-UN Memorandum on the normalization of Russian Federation exports, was distorted by the Western delegations, he said. There is no military solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Only an immediate ceasefire, as well as the restoration and increase of sustainable humanitarian supplies to Gaza, will be able to stabilize the situation, he said.

ANDREAS VON UEXKÜLL ( Sweden ) aligning with the European Union, introduced the resolution “Strengthening of the coordination of emergency humanitarian assistance of the United Nations” (document A/78/L.20). This year marks the thirty-second year for adoption of the annual resolution laying groundwork for the UN humanitarian assistance framework. The goal is simple — to help women and men, boys and girls, in humanitarian situations. This is a mature resolution, he said, with core elements that enjoy broad support from States. This year’s resolution has strengthened language on humanitarian aid as well as respect for international humanitarian law. He called on the Assembly for adoption by consensus, and to co-sponsor the resolution. In adopting the resolution, Member States must hold themselves accountable for turning the resolution’s language into action, eliminating suffering across the globe.

Next, speaking in his national capacity and also on behalf of India , he hailed humanitarian workers, noting that their protection remains a great concern. Attacks on humanitarian personnel are unacceptable, he stressed. India and Sweden support strengthening of the UN system in its response to current humanitarian challenges, he said, spotlighting that 360 million people need assistance, the highest number in a decade. Required funding for humanitarian initiatives amounts to $55 billion, and the international community cannot afford to downplay such an important challenge in a context of conflict, disaster and food insecurity. The hopes and dreams of people are undermined in humanitarian crises, most of which are man-made, he said, calling on the international community to reflect on this. Highlighting progress made by the humanitarian community, he welcomed the increasing presence of the private sector, stressing that more cooperation between stakeholders must occur.

Calling on Member States to increase their contributions to the UN humanitarian assistance system, he emphasized the value of quality funding and predicable support. India and Sweden are committed to the principles of humanity, neutrality and independence in responding to humanitarian situations, he said. He lamented that parties to armed conflicts, including non-State actors, continue to perpetrate human rights violations with impunity, while attacks on humanitarian personnel prevent them from fulfilling their work. India’s philosophy — “one Earth, one family, one future” — strives to ensure that countries come together in the face of adversity, which can be seen in the country’s hosting of the Group of 20 (G20) and its Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure initiative. Sweden is proud to be one of the greatest contributors to humanitarian aid, a total of $900 million, and will continue to provide agencies such as the World Food Programme (WFP) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with multi-year, core funding, he said. Such funding allows for independent, timely and efficient humanitarian action, he said, encouraging others to follow suit.

ALEJANDRO GONZÁLEZ BEHMARAS ( Cuba ), speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China , introduced the draft resolution entitled “International cooperation on humanitarian assistance in the field of natural disasters, from relief to development” (document A/78/L.21). The resolution is a contribution of the South to the efforts and deliberations of the United Nations in the area of humanitarian assistance, he said. Pointing to an update to the resolution’s language in paragraph 83 on the midterm review in 2023 of implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030, he underscored that this new element is “the outcome of consultations that that took place openly and transparently.”

PHILIPPE KRIDELKA ( Belgium ), speaking for a group of countries, introduced the annual resolution on “Assistance to the Palestinian people” (document A/78/L.22), offering condolences to families of Israelis and Palestinians as well as UN staff and journalists who have been killed, injured or held hostage since the abhorrent Hamas terrorist attacks on 7 October. He deplored accounts of sexual violence during the attacks and the killing of humanitarian and medical personnel, including 133 staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as of 7 December. The group reiterates its call on Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. “We remain gravely concerned about the difficult living conditions and the humanitarian situation affecting the Palestinian people, in particular women and children, throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” he said.

Against the backdrop of rising global humanitarian needs throughout 2023 and in the context of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said “we consider it important to present this draft resolution again this year, during the General Assembly’s general humanitarian debate, as a sign of commitment to principled humanitarian action”. He noted that the draft resolution presented for adoption is put forward as a technical rollover, given that the text under consideration does not reflect or address developments on the ground since the attacks. It is presented in the spirit of cooperation and compromise under the present catastrophic circumstances, he said, expressing hope that Member States will support principles and objectives outlined in the draft resolution.

Statements

WILLIAM CASTILLO ( Venezuela ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations , warned that human activity, driven by nature exploitation and wealth concentration, has intensified destructive natural phenomena. This has led to millions of deaths, homelessness and destruction of cities, overwhelming States’ response capacity and increasing reliance on humanitarian and disaster relief assistance. Humanitarian emergencies fuelled by political motives exacerbate poverty and hunger, impacting national economies. Referring to man-made humanitarian crises, he highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, increased humanitarian assistance, unhindered and swift aid delivery and protection of humanitarian personnel to aid desperate civilians. International law must not be violated systematically in cases of humanitarian emergencies.

Turning to another cause of humanitarian emergencies, he drew attention to the unjust use of unilateral coercive measures against some countries for political reasons. Recognizing work carried out worldwide by the United Nations and its specialized humanitarian agencies, he underscored the need for continued vigilance against potential political instrumentalization of their work by external actors. He also warned that concepts like “responsibility to protect” and “humanitarian intervention”, lacking international consensus, may not prevent or address humanitarian emergencies, but instead can contribute to crises, affect political stability and place additional burdens on the humanitarian community.

H.E. MACIEJ POPOWSKI, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that as humanitarian emergencies grow in severity, scale and frequency, the call for collective action to save lives and alleviate human suffering is stronger than ever. He acknowledged that armed conflicts remain the major driver of humanitarian needs, including by triggering record levels of food insecurity and displacement. The operational environment for aid delivery is increasingly constrained, he said, noting humanitarian workers deserve respect and concern for their safety and security. He went on to deliver three key messages: First, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and ensuring compliance with international humanitarian law, remain the foundation of the bloc’s humanitarian response. Second, he expressed commitment to enabling full, unimpeded and rapid humanitarian access. And thirdly, he noted the importance of making international humanitarian response more effective and efficient.

ARRMANATHA CHRISTIAWAN NASIR ( Indonesia ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said his region is experiencing an increase in complex emergencies and natural as well as man-made disasters that risk diminishing gains countries have made towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The region has drawn up the ASEAN Vision 2025 on Disaster Management plan to develop a coordinated response to disasters within and outside the region. The ASEAN coordination centre serves as the primary body for emergency response and aims to provide comprehensive humanitarian assistance as well as optimize communications. The Association’s disaster response plan is part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the region’s resilience, ensure a forward-looking approach and strengthen climate resistance. It complements the United Nations early warning system.

The transboundary nature of disasters requires coordinated responses among countries, he said. ASEAN works closely with the United Nations, including the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. He commended its tireless work to provide aid and assistance to affected Member States. He also drew attention to ASEAN Disaster Management Week, held in August in Singapore to foster regional cooperation and build resilience. His delegation is concerned with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he added, calling for the protection of civilians and release of remaining hostages. Expressing deep concern for risks faced by UN relief workers in Gaza, he called for humanitarian workers’ full and safe access to help civilians in Gaza as well as the creation of safe humanitarian corridors. ASEAN remains committed to build resilient societies and achieve the 2030 Agenda, he said, adding that the group stands ready to share lessons learned with global partners.

OSAMA MAHMOUD ABDELKHALEK MAHMOUD ( Egypt ), speaking on behalf of the Arab Group , noted that humanitarian need is growing, underscoring the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilians and humanitarian workers. A peaceful settlement to all current conflicts is required in line with the UN Charter, without double standards. For two months, the unprecedented, blind Israeli aggression on Gaza has continued, resulting in more than 17,000 people killed, “to say nothing of the displaced, wounded and entire families exterminated”, he said. Worse, Israel has destroyed more than half the hospitals in the Strip and killed over 130 UNRWA personnel. He called for all resolutions under discussion today to be adopted, stressing that they must truly be implemented. To date in Gaza, Israel has used more than 50,000 tons of explosives, displaced more than 1.6 million people, and aerial bombing continues — all part of the barbaric Israeli policy that impedes humanitarian assistance and tramples on international humanitarian law.

While UN organizations, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and the Secretary-General have all underscored the gravity of the situation in Gaza, the world remains silent save a few leaders denouncing the campaign, he said. “How long can this go on in front of the eyes of the international community,” he asked. “How long will double standards continue?” The Arab Group demands that any and all resolutions on humanitarian assistance be implemented, an immediate and long-term ceasefire and for Israel to stop prohibiting the distribution of humanitarian aid and targeting humanitarian workers. Peace and stability in the Middle East require that Israel withdraw from all the occupied Arab territories and implement an independent Palestinian State along the 1967 border lines. Voicing support to Palestinians in their legitimate resistance to such a blind aggression, he said that the Arab States reaffirm that the time has come to act seriously to allow the Palestinian people to exercise their right to an independent State.

MOK CHAK YONG ( Singapore ), aligning himself with ASEAN, voiced support for “L.20”, “L.21” and “L.22”. His country commends the personnel of UN aid agencies, pointing to the unyielding life-saving work of UNRWA in particular, which continues to work despite 130 staff members being killed. Highlighting a 7 million Singapore dollar donation to support relief in Gaza, he urged for the immediate, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip. As one in seven ASEAN countries have experienced disasters between 2018 and 2022, disaster preparedness and management are important. In that vein, he called on the international community to, among other things, invest in capacity-building for resilient communities and preparedness, increase cooperation with non-governmental stakeholders, and leverage technology to improve all efforts in line with the best available science. For its part, Singapore will share its climate projections for South-East Asia from the “National Climate Change Study” to support regional adaptation efforts. Robust cooperation and multilateralism are vital for protecting the most vulnerable, he said.

AUFIYAU KHADEEJA ( Maldives ), noting that the world is facing numerous complex and multifaceted crises, echoed the Secretary-General’s call for a renewed commitment to integrating political solutions, mainstreaming disaster risk reduction and ambitious climate action. Turning to the situation in Gaza, she said the plight of the Palestinians there has escalated to a catastrophic level, reiterating the calls for an immediate ceasefire to stop further bloodshed. She urged Israel to facilitate safe humanitarian corridors to ensure that Gaza receives aid at the scale needed, while expressing support for a two-State solution. Describing climate change as “one of the greatest threats for humanity”, she said her country, with most land areas less than one meter above sea level, contends with heightened vulnerability amplified by coastal erosion, frequent monsoon flooding and intense sea surges. In this regard, she welcomed operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund.

SHIRLEY ONG ( Canada ) said the Assembly has expressed alarm at the exponential rise in humanitarian needs for the past 10 years, calling every year “unprecedented”. Yet, “at the end of 2023, we find ourselves having faced another challenging year”, she said, one marked by the historic milestone of more than 114 million people forcibly displaced and record food insecurity. Highlighting devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, Sudan’s deadly conflict and the current situation in Gaza — which are only the crises that dominate the headlines — she urged the Assembly to remember so-called forgotten crises that remain severely underfunded each year. She said collective action should include quality humanitarian financing, whereby coordination with international financial institutions and other development actors is strengthened; respect for international humanitarian law, with rapid and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to save lives, regardless of political objectives; and inclusive and gender-responsive humanitarian action.

Mr. STILLHART ( Switzerland ) said the world is facing growing and seemingly insurmountable humanitarian challenges, pointing to prolonged crises in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan and noting that the funding gap for humanitarian aid is increasing. While it may not have been possible to achieve consensus on all items discussed under the framework of these three humanitarian resolutions, negotiations over recent weeks have been of capital importance, bearing witness to the will of the international community to collectively overcome urgent humanitarian challenges, he said, underscoring three key items: First, respect for human rights and international humanitarian law in a world where armed conflict is multiplying is vital; second, rapid and unhindered access to zones of crisis is needed for humanitarian organizations to provide essential assistance; third, delegates should work proactively to prevent armed conflict whenever possible to save resources and lives.

ZAHRA ERSHADI ( Iran ) said her delegation considers unilateral coercive measures as a main obstacle hindering international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance. They also are one of the main sources behind humanitarian crises around the world. While Iran’s region is prone to disasters, it has tremendously suffered from the additional weight imposed by unlawful and illegal unilateral sanctions. Many humanitarian crises around the world require the international community’s swift attention, including the situation in Afghanistan. The international community continues to face one of the largest tests in the history of humanitarian emergencies as it tries to address the situation in Gaza. “What is very sad, disappointing and unacceptable is the inaction by the international community, including the UN and, especially, the Security Council, in facing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” she said. The Council must assume its inherent responsibilities as a fundamental step to end the crisis in the region, especially ending the atrocity crimes being committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

MUHAMMAD USMAN IQBAL JADOON ( Pakistan ) strongly condemning Israel’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, which may amount to genocide, said that the number of UNRWA personnel killed must invite the collective condemnation of the international community as well as their demand to hold Israeli occupation forces accountable. Turning to climate-change-induced disasters, he said: “We are sleepwalking toward a climate-change-induced chaos”. Pakistan suffers disproportionately from such disasters. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was instrumental in the creation of Pakistan’s recovery plan following the devastating flooding last year, he said, voicing concern that the Office is underfunded. Unprecedented global humanitarian challenges require political will to address root causes, whether they be from conflicts or climate-change related. Further, zero tolerance must be allowed for the violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, including in occupied territories. The international community must demonstrate solidarity and burden sharing by addressing causes of multidimensional poverty. Humanitarian crises must be addressed to ensure the well-being of all. “The time to act is now,” he said.

MUSTAFA KEMAL AKBULUT ( Türkiye ) said the global humanitarian outlook for the upcoming year will begin with alarming records, as 365 million people worldwide will need humanitarian assistance and 114 million will be forcibly displaced. Pointing to the chronic underfunding of humanitarian organizations, he said it is a collective responsibility to address global humanitarian crises and simultaneously tackle the underlying causes of conflicts. As the top refugee-hosting country in the world, Türkiye offers shelter to 4 million people, he said, urging partners to equitably share responsibility and facilitate safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees. Turning to the “biggest humanitarian tragedy in the recent history” that is unfolding in Gaza, he said his country has been tirelessly working to end the conflict and has provided additional voluntary contribution to UNWRA. The conflict in Gaza threatens to further destabilize the situation in Syria, he warned, deploring attacks on UN humanitarian personnel.

JUSTIN PETER FEPULEAI ( New Zealand ) called on all parties to urgently facilitate necessary humanitarian access to alleviate the plight of civilians in Gaza. Countries with influence in the region must also take urgent steps towards establishing a ceasefire. Expressing concern about women humanitarians facing restrictions based on their gender, he underscored the need for humanitarian actors in all settings to carry out their work without hindrance, calling for any barriers to be removed immediately. His delegation hopes to see stronger language on this in humanitarian resolutions in the future. Turning to climatic events, he said: “While armed conflict continues to be a key driver of global humanitarian needs, the impacts of climate change are increasingly an exacerbating factor, if not a driver themselves,” adding that the international community must be measured by how it tackles root causes of climate change and adapts and responds to its adverse effects. In this regard, New Zealand proposes anticipatory humanitarian action to help lessen the scale of a crisis and, most importantly, lessen human suffering.

ABDULAZIZ M. ALWASIL ( Saudi Arabia ), aligning himself with the Arab Group, said this is a critical time, when humanitarian principles are put to a difficult test that could discredit the United Nations and undermine the international order’s legitimacy. The despicable military escalation by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip continues, targeting the north, the south, women and children. People are dying in staggering numbers, now exceeding 17,000 people, including relief workers. All this is taking place in blatant violation of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. Israel’s disregard for principles of humanitarian law has made humanitarian work almost impossible. This has been stressed by several UN agencies, he said. As innocent civilians continue to suffer in Gaza, Saudi Arabia supports and appreciates the important step taken by the Secretary-General, who invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter to push for a ceasefire.

JAMES MARTIN LARSEN ( Australia ) said the events of 2023 have created a tremendous number of humanitarian crises around the world and are stretching the resources of humanitarian groups. The ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza has taken a harrowing number of lives. He reaffirmed his delegation’s call for the protection of civilians and the sustained, unimpeded access of humanitarian workers so they can reach affected civilians and deliver food, water, medicine and other vital goods. In the year ahead, the international community will face multiple challenges, including acute food insecurity and the impact of climate change, he said. These challenges will require increased humanitarian aid to provide people with life-saving assistance. The humanitarian community must collaborate and ensure its responses are fit for purpose, he stressed, calling for cross-sectoral and multifaceted responses to provide stability to communities. The international community must address the root causes of conflicts, he said, and thanked humanitarian personnel for their work.

LISA A. CARTY ( United States ) said humanitarian work of the UN and other agencies is more important than ever. The United States remains a leader in humanitarian aid, providing $15 billion in assistance in 2023 and supporting agencies’ work to address crises in countries including Ukraine, Afghanistan, Haiti, Sudan, Pakistan and Libya. She said the agencies are doing their best to provide life-saving aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. As the largest donor to UNRWA, the United States will join consensus on the resolution despite its outdated language. Washington maintains its support for Israel’s right to self-defence in line with international humanitarian law as well as renewed humanitarian pauses, but not for an immediate ceasefire. Civilians and humanitarian personnel must be protected, she said, noting that far too many have been killed. Globally, her country works with partners on initiatives tackling food insecurity, through multiple channels, including Security Council resolutions on delivering humanitarian aid to countries affected by sanctions regimes. Furthermore, the United States remains committed to promoting women’s leadership, prevention of gender-based violence and survivor-centred humanitarian programmes from the start of any crisis.

ANDREAS LØVOLD ( Norway ) expressed deep concern about the sharp increase of people in need of humanitarian assistance, noting that there are no indications that this trend will soon reverse. Outlining four priorities for his country, he first underscored protection of civilians in armed conflicts, putting a spotlight on the recent endorsement by 83 countries of a declaration to protect civilians from bombing in populated areas. Second, combating food insecurity and hunger requires contributing to climate-robust food production and development of local value chains and markets, he said. As a third priority, Norway will strive to break the downward spiral that is turning protracted conflicts into a new norm in several regions. Addressing crisis and conflict stemming from climate change is a fourth priority, he said, urging Member States to act proactively, ahead of crisis. Therefore, Norway provides predictable funding to humanitarian organizations, he said, expressing hope that it will become a new norm for other States.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) reminded delegates that the General Assembly has a role to play in reversing worrying trends of the current humanitarian situations in Israel and Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Syria and other parts of the world, which are overwhelming the humanitarian system. The United Kingdom is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in the face of ever-growing needs driven by conflict and climate in three key areas. First, it hopes to invest in an effective humanitarian system — $1.2 billion in humanitarian assistance from 2024 to 2025. He called on Member States to step up in this direction. Secondly, his country is shaping a system that is accountable to the people it serves, proudly supporting the Start Network (an international network of non-governmental organizations) from its inception to deliver rapid, early and locally led humanitarian action around the world. Thirdly, the United Kingdom will build a system which anticipates shocks and acts early. He called on Member States to prevent today’s problems from turning into tomorrow’s crises.

DAI BING ( China ) said that since the outbreak of the current round of the Palestinian–Israeli conflict, a large number of Palestinian women and children have been killed and displaced in Gaza, with more than 2 million people in Gaza plunged into a desperate situation. The international community should promote with utmost urgency a comprehensive and durable ceasefire and take more pragmatic and vigorous action to protect the lives of civilians and fully restore humanitarian access. He also expressed condolences to the families of United Nations humanitarian workers who have been killed and support for the four resolutions before the Assembly. The current global humanitarian situation is grave, he said, noting multiple conflicts and the effects of climate change that have put people on the brink of disasters. Humanitarian principles should be upheld, he said, warning against politicization of assistance which runs counter to the humanitarian spirit.

JOANNA SYLWIA SKOCZEK ( Poland ), aligning with the European Union, said more than 114 million people globally have been forced to flee war, violence, persecution and discrimination, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). “It is the highest figure on record,” she said, adding that international law, respect for humanitarian principles and accountability are core rules to make the humanitarian system reliable. The international community must also address the growing problem of mines, unexploded ordnance and all explosive remnants of war. Demining is a key step to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, she said, adding that mine action is crucial to achieve the 2030 Agenda and help affected communities regain safe and dignified lives. Her delegation is also working to promote and protect the rights of persons with disabilities in conflict situations. As a non-permanent Council member in 2019, Poland played a pivotal role in enabling the first-ever Council resolution on the protection of persons with disabilities in conflict situations.

NATHALIA SÁNCHEZ GARCÍA ( Colombia ) said that the relevance of today’s resolutions is indisputable. Her country reiterates its historic support for a peaceful and comprehensive outcome to the question of Palestine in line with a two-State solution as detailed in relevant UN resolutions. Colombia further reiterates the importance of respecting international humanitarian law for all parties. Voicing deep regret over the chilling escalation in the number of dead and injured, particularly of women and children, as well as the violation of the laws of war, she hailed efforts to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate access to humanitarian aid. International humanitarian law must be respected, she said, calling for a ceasefire to end the unprecedented loss of innocent life and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Future editions of this resolution must include substantive discussions with UNICEF to properly assess the humanitarian need of boys and girls so that humanitarian assistance given can respond to real needs, she said.

MIYAMOTO SOGAKU ( Japan ) said the world — from Asia to the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, the Middle East and Latin America — continues to experience unprecedented levels of humanitarian needs. Japan co-sponsored the draft resolution on Assistance to the Palestinian Peoplehttp://www.undocs.org/A/78/L.22, he said, expressing deep concern over the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. All efforts must be accelerated to achieve another humanitarian pause, ensuring the release of additional hostages and facilitating uninterrupted delivery of vital humanitarian aid into Gaza. “We must stop further deterioration,” he said, highlighting Japan’s allocation of $75 million as part of humanitarian assistance efforts. As one of the largest humanitarian donors, Japan has provided over $1.4 billion in humanitarian assistance in 2023. In light of growing needs, Japan unveiled a new Development Cooperation Charter this year and doubled its contribution to the country-based pooled funds of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in 2024.

MARIA ROSENY BALTAZAR FANGCO ( Philippines ), aligning with ASEAN, said her country is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, with an average of 22 tropical cyclones per year, of which about six cause significant damage. While adapting and responding to these disasters, her Government recognizes and appreciates the role of humanitarian workers and organizations in their activities to brave tremendous dangers and provide aid to those in need. It is therefore concerned about the deaths of these workers in ongoing conflicts. She said humanitarian initiatives should support a Government’s plans and programmes and utilize existing machinery to deliver aid. The aid delivery system itself should recognize people’s roles, not as passive recipients but as agents with authority over humanitarian decisions that impact the lives of their families and communities. It should also be context-specific, driven by priority needs of people and built on their capacities and representation. She further underscored the imperatives of anticipatory action.

The representative of Ukraine said the work of the United Nations in providing timely and effective humanitarian response is crucial worldwide, be it in Africa, the Middle East or Ukraine, where the Russian Federation has invaded and civilians are deliberate targets. Because of Moscow’s war, 13.5 million Ukrainians, a third of the population, are uprooted. The targets of Russian Federation attacks are also civilian buildings and infrastructure, such as grain storage facilities. Her delegation commended UN humanitarian teams on the ground, expressing gratitude for their effective efforts in addressing a harsh humanitarian crisis. The coordination of humanitarian assistance is closely related to issues of food security, she added. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has exacerbated the global food crisis. Their withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and use of global food supplies as a weapon of war has caused severe damage, she said.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates said the renewal of this annual resolution helps the international community respond to growing humanitarian needs and crises, which have reached unprecedented levels. It has been two months since the start of the war against Gaza. It is time to ask if calls for respect for international law and international humanitarian law are directed “against all of us or there is a double standard”. It seems some countries have immunity against these laws. He called on all parties to abide by international humanitarian law, as the lives of the Palestinian people depend on this. The international community must stand by the Palestinian people and ensure others do not face the same fate. The Central Emergency Response Fund is more important than ever and needs funding, he said. His Government has intensified its support for Palestinians, including through establishment of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip. It is also receiving children and cancer patients at hospitals in the United Arab Emirates.

LEE KOK TING ( Brunei Darussalam ), aligning with ASEAN, said there is an urgent need to protect civilians in armed conflict as well as to respect international humanitarian law. Particularly worrying is the situation of children — who currently make up 40 per cent of the dead in Gaza. Further, the use of sexual violence as a war tactic requires particular attention, as women and girls account for 94 per cent of the 2,455 United Nations-verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence committed in 2022. To that end, capacity and programming to minimize risks faced by affected populations must be increased. Highlighting the urgent need to protect humanitarian personnel, Brunei Darussalam joins the UN in mourning the loss of over 100 UNRWA workers. Their sacrifices and selflessness only reinforce the importance of protective measures for those on the front lines, she said, condemning all attacks on humanitarian personnel. As the world experiences the highest number of conflicts since the Second World War, her country stresses that no single country can address these challenges alone.

DIARRA DIME LABILLE ( France ) said the international community cannot allow international humanitarian law to crumble, highlighting the obligation to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure and ensure unhindered access to humanitarian assistance. On the situation in Gaza, she stressed that all parties should respect international humanitarian law, calling for a ceasefire to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid. “We cannot tolerate that humanitarian workers, convoys and facilities are attacked,” she said, deploring the loss of humanitarian personnel in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan. Urgent humanitarian interventions are also needed for climate change-induced disasters and food insecurity. Today’s humanitarian challenges are enormous, she said, underscoring the importance of adopting today’s resolutions to support the work of humanitarian actors. Equally crucial is the mobilization of resources, she emphasized, noting that France remains committed to progressively increasing humanitarian aid, aiming to reach 1 billion euros in assistance by 2025.

RAHMA SAMAI ( Algeria ) said global challenges are becoming more complex and require a holistic approach — collective international action. International operations must therefore do more to seek out long-term solutions and focus on root causes. Through its Agency on International Cooperation for Solidarity and Development, Algeria helps with reaching in-depth plans to ensure sustainable development, not only focusing on those affected by humanitarian crises but working to achieve a safer and more prosperous world. Underscoring the protection of humanitarian workers, she expressed concern for and condemned UNRWA losses on account of the attacks. International law must be respected as these attacks “undermine the very foundation of human action and harm the chain of assistance that would reach those in need”, she said. She expressed hope that the suffering in Gaza would provoke Member States to renew their calls to the Secretary-General on the need to declare an immediate ceasefire, so the international community can provide humanitarian assistance.

OMAR KADIRI ( Morocco ) said the new report of the Secretary-General describes 2022 as an extreme year for humanitarian need, while 2023 is continuing to worsen and such need increasing. Regarding the security of humanitarian personnel, 2023 has been particularly deadly, with more than 132 workers from UNRWA killed in Gaza. He paid tribute to those who have lost lives while exercising their noble duty to assist on the ground. Regarding natural disasters and climate change, he said these challenges have exerted pressure on the UN system and the 2030 Agenda. Instability also continues to affect markets, while climate change represents an existential threat to people worldwide, especially in small island States. Considering the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Morocco reaffirms that actions and escalations by Israel are in breach of international law, calling for a ceasefire and for aid to reach the population in Gaza.

KYAW MOE TUN ( Myanmar ) said an overstretched humanitarian system underscores the importance of sustained resource mobilization and strengthened coordination among Member States, the UN and humanitarian organizations. As it focuses on strengthening and coordinating measures to scale up assistance, the international community must not lose sight of addressing the underlying drivers of natural and human-induced disasters. In Myanmar, the military’s attempted illegal coup, its atrocities and its “four cuts” strategy have caused a mass displacement of civilians across the country and neighbouring countries, he said. More than 2 million people have been displaced and over 15 million are experiencing food insecurity. The number of people needing humanitarian assistance has grown from 1 million before the illegal coup to more than 18 million in 2023. While mobilizing resources is critical, equal attention must be paid to the modality of humanitarian assistance to ensure its effective coverage in Myanmar. He urged international organizations and donor countries to provide a more flexible approach and increased funding to local aid groups.

FAHAD MOHAMMAD F M F ALAJMI ( Kuwait ) said that crises facing the world due to conflict and climate change lead to vast devastation requiring coordinated efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need. Kuwaiti assistance has reached all populations in need throughout the world. The country has provided relief after disasters, economic relief through soft loans for developmental projects, and support for food security. Today, however, the Israeli occupation forces prohibit the delivery of aid in the Gaza Strip and continue to commit the most heinous massacres and crimes against the Palestinian people — affecting hospitals, schools and places of worship, in plain violation of international humanitarian law. After the killing of 17,000 people, the survivors will now brave the harsh winter, he said. In the same vein, Kuwait hails the Secretary-General’s call to bring the issue to the attention of the Security Council. Kuwait counts on the UN and the international community to end the crimes of the Israeli occupation forces, he said, calling for immediate measures to protect peace and security in the region. Peace starts with the end of the occupation.

An observer for the State of Palestine said that the prolonged Palestinian struggle for justice and freedom remains a long-standing and compelling issue on the United Nations agenda, emphasizing the need to realize the Organization’s principles and ideals for a better future. “There are no words to describe the unfathomable horrors and extent of human suffering in the Gaza Strip,” she said, appealing to the international community to bring the Nakba to an end. In the span of two months, over 17,000 have been killed, she said, adding: “These are not just numbers, but people with names, families, stories and dreams.” Palestine is an entire nation denied its rights, an entire nation facing annihilation. “Palestine remains the litmus test of modern history as humanity’s inaction […] stains our collective conscience,” she stressed. This slaughter must end.

Emphasizing that the Palestinian people’s right to development, self-determination and statehood cannot be replaced by humanitarian and economic assistance, she said that the Palestinians do not ask for more than what other nations enjoy. “Nor will they ever settle for less,” she added, expressing gratitude to the entire United Nations family for its critical humanitarian role in Palestine.

The observer for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said the General Assembly meets yearly to reflect on the state of current humanitarian crises and to deliberate on how better to prevent, prepare for, and respond to future challenges. Yet, this year, no words can describe the state of such crises, as humanity is facing one of its darkest moments. Crises — from climate and weather-related disasters to health emergencies to fragile conflict settings — are intensifying, compounding and becoming more politicized across every region. “Our collective inaction today is extracting a heavy and unacceptable price on people, families and communities around the world,” she said. She revealed that, with escalating tensions and the politicization of humanitarian assistance, the space for principled humanitarian action, especially neutrality, and respect for international humanitarian law are being challenged. Lamenting the loss of humanitarian staff and volunteers, including of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, she called for the protection, at all costs, of these groups, including medical personnel.

Highlighting the unequal impact of conflicts, particularly for the most vulnerable, she noted that, despite progress, many Governments remain unprepared for their next disaster. Therefore, the Federation supports the development of a treaty based on the International Law Commission’s draft articles on the protection of persons in the event of disasters. This could provide a degree of certainty about what Governments can expect from other Governments and humanitarian organizations following a disaster and clarify the facilitation measures for such external assistance — relieving domestic authorities and protecting lives. She noted the Federation’s Global Climate Resilience Platform for scaling up investments in climate adaptation in 100 countries through investments in early warning and early action programmes, including anticipatory action, nature-based solutions and social protection systems. The Federation is also working with Governments and the private sector to scale up its Disaster Response Emergency Fund with the addition of an innovative insurance mechanism.

LAETITIA COURTOIS, Permanent Observer and Head of Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), drew attention to significant humanitarian challenges, stressing that the provision of humanitarian relief by impartial humanitarian organizations is essential to reduce the suffering in armed conflict. She went on to highlight three important issues. Firstly, compliance with International Humanitarian Law in armed conflicts is not optional. “We have heard many States echoing this as a political priority: it is now imperative to make it an operational reality,” she said, adding that those obligations may not be conditioned on the behavior of one of the parties. International humanitarian law must be respected in all circumstances, even if it is violated by the adversary.

Secondly, ensuring better humanitarian access in urban areas is key, she said, reminding delegates that access and space for impartial humanitarian organizations to repair essential services and infrastructure may not be denied by warring parties. Under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian objects must be protected against direct attack, including in urban settings, she said. When an attack against a military objective is expected to cause civilian losses greater than the anticipated military advantage, it must be suspended or cancelled. Thirdly, she reminded delegates of the limits of humanitarian action. It cannot be the only answer, she said, encouraging political actors to find political pathways to ensure life with dignity and development for their peoples. Without that, humanitarian responses quickly reach their limit, she said. “Now is the time to redouble diplomatic efforts to put our shared humanitarian values at the center of international cooperation. Multilateralism matters,” she said.

