Traditional Resolution on Sport for Peace Put to Vote in General Assembly by Russian Federation for ‘Politicizing’ Olympic Games Next Summer

In an unusual move, the General Assembly today voted on a draft resolution, annually adopted by consensus, on sport as an enabler for sustainable development, in a meeting during which most delegations displayed broad agreement that the Olympic and Paralympic Games can be a “game changer” by bringing people together and serving as a powerful engine for economic growth.

By a recorded vote of 118 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Russian Federation, Syria), the Assembly adopted the text, titled “Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal” (document A/78/L.9).

According to the text, the 193-member body urged Member States to observe the Olympic Truce throughout the period from the seventh day before the start of the Games until the seventh day following the end of the Paralympic Games — to be held in Paris in 2024 — to ensure the safe passage and participation of athletes, officials and others taking part.

France’s representative, introducing the resolution, said that athletes have contributed to a better world. The Olympic Games are a language everyone understands — the language of emotion that shows the commonality between people rather than the divisions. France, as host next Summer of the Olympic Games and the first-ever Summer Paralympic Games, looks forward to welcoming the world for this historic moment. France will focus on the environment, and, as such, the Summer Olympic Games will have half the carbon emissions of previous games.

Having called for the recorded vote, the Russian Federation’s delegate expressed grave disappointment at the International Olympic Committee’s decision to bar Russian athletes from participating. The segregation based on nationality is a human rights violation. This year, the facilitators changed the traditional text to include provisions that underscore the role of the Olympic and Paralympic Committees in addressing issues of access to the Games. The Russian Federation proposed several compromises, but the text’s facilitators dismissed them.

Syria’s speaker, explaining her delegation’s abstention, said she absolutely rejects the ban of Russian athletes and others as a defamation of the values of sports. Syria’s position aligns with the Russian Federation’s proposed language on the participation of all athletes without politicization, which was rejected. Banning athletes under their national flag deviates from Olympic values of enshrining peace, fraternity and solidarity beyond political considerations.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach said that all qualified athletes who abide by the rules of the Olympic Charter must have the opportunity to participate in international competitions. The Committee is upholding the principle in the context of the violation of the Olympic Charter by suspending the Russian Federation. The National Olympic Committee took that action, he explained, because the country violated the territorial integrity of Ukraine by including as their members sports organizations of Ukrainian regions.

Drawing attention to the transformative role of sports, General Assembly Vice-President Peter Mohan Maithri Pieris (Sri Lanka) said they promote sustainable development, particularly in the realms of education and well-being. The social and economic impact of major sporting events cannot be overstated. These not only bring people together but also stimulate local economies, thus creating a ripple effect that reaches far beyond the sports arena.

Moreover, he said, the values instilled in athletes — discipline, teamwork and the sheer will to succeed and persevere — are the very same ones that can motivate and shape the leaders and contributors of tomorrow. Also crucial is the contribution of sport to poverty alleviation. Sports provide job opportunities on a global scale, thus breaking the vicious cycles of intergenerational poverty.

Many speakers spotlighted the importance of sport in building healthy and resilient societies. Several said it gives people hope in times of conflict, poverty and health crises. Sport can unite people from all walks of life and regions, said Qatar’s delegate, recalling having hosted the World Cup in 2022. Doha welcomed millions from around the world, disseminating values of peace, understanding and tolerance.

Japan’s representative recalled how, in 2021, after a one-year postponement due to the COVID‑19 pandemic, Japan had hosted the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games despite myriad challenges and difficulties. “While people had to live under various restrictions, the athletes gave us dreams, hope and the strength to move forward,” he said.

Sport is our common language, gathering people from all corners of the world to pursue excellence regardless of ethnicities, skin colour or beliefs, said China’s representative. “The world we live in is mired in chaos and turmoil, plagued by global insecurity and instability,” he added, rejecting any politicization of Olympic events and sports at large.

Presiding over the meeting, General Assembly Vice-President PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS (Sri Lanka), delivering remarks on behalf of General Assembly President Dennis Francis (Trinidad and Tobago), said that sports foster positive change in education, health, economic growth and social inclusion. “One cannot underestimate the transformative role of sports in promoting sustainable development, particularly in the realms of education and well-being,” he added. The values instilled in athletes — discipline, teamwork and the sheer will to succeed and persevere — are the very same values that can motivate and shape the leaders and contributors of tomorrow. Sports, in various forms, have the potential to be a “game changer”, not only for personal self-discovery and development, but also for the betterment of entire communities. “Crucially, sports contribute to poverty alleviation by providing job opportunities on a global scale, thus breaking the vicious cycles of intergenerational poverty,” he said.

The sports industry is a powerful engine for economic growth, injecting vitality through economic activities, like sports tourism, he said. The social and economic impact of major sporting events cannot be overstated. “These not only bring people together, but also stimulate local economies, thus creating a ripple effect that reaches far beyond the sports arena,” he added. The Olympic Games stand as a symbol of tolerance, peace and cooperation among diverse peoples, cultures and nations. He commended the International Olympic Committee for its commitment and contribution to gender parity.

TONY ESTANGUET ( France ), President of Paris 2024, introducing the resolution titled “Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal” (document A/78/L.9), said that he spoke with a great deal of emotion and strong conviction when he said, “Sport changes lives.” Over the years, athletes have contributed to a more egalitarian and better world. Sports appeal to tolerance and respect. Religious and cultural differences do not matter. The Olympic Games are a language everyone understands — the language of emotion that shows the commonality between us rather than the divisions. The games are needed now more than ever. France, which will be hosting next year’s Summer Olympic Games and its first-ever Summer Paralympic Games, looks forward to welcoming the world for this historic moment. As a host, it is focusing on the environment, and, as such, the Summer Olympic Games next year will have half the carbon emissions of previous games. France will also prioritize gender parity.

The observer for the European Union fully supported the resolution’s adoption. The Olympic Truce aligns seamlessly with the dedication to a world where differences are resolved through open dialogue and mutual understanding. He commended the facilitator’s commitment to prevent the text’s politicization.

OMAR HILALE ( Morocco ) commended sport, not only in progressively developing peace and social progress, but also for its fundamental support for both mental and physical health. Sport remains a driving force for peace, tolerance, mutual respect and promoting harmony. “It is a school of life, in a way, that we need to continue and cultivate in order to promote solidarity and peace at the international level,” he said. It is also a key means of protecting young people from ills such as drug use and violence. It is crucial in terms of promoting social inclusion and combating vulnerability and marginalization. Morocco successfully hosted various football events in recent years. The 2030 World Cup has the potential to bring together the North and the South of the Mediterranean, “two continents, Europe and Africa”. “We would not only celebrate football, but we would foster social cohesion and cultures,” he said.

Ms. TAM ( Singapore ) said her country takes immense pride in its athletes. Sport has helped build the nation’s spirit, and it can be harnessed to promote health and lifelong learning, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals. Singapore has implemented a national initiative over the past decade, which enables everyone, even the most vulnerable, to reap the benefits of sports by, among other things, facilitating access. “Engaging in sport instils values that go beyond the scoreboard — values such as discipline, resilience, teamwork and fair play,” she said. Lessons learned on the playing field become life skills that individuals carry through their personal and professional lives. Sports are also a unifying force in Asia. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also views sports as integral to promoting peace, she said.

DAPHNÉ BRIGITTE MARIE LE SON ( Monaco ) said sports are a truly universal language that can bring people together around common values. She reaffirmed Monaco’s commitment to a peaceful and better world due to sports and the Olympic ideals. She joined the Assembly President’s appeal to respect the Olympic Truce and make progress towards peace as a moral obligation. Any breach or outbreak of new conflict during the truce is absolutely unacceptable. She commended the International Olympic Committee’s efforts to achieve strict male-female equality in competitions. Beyond the Olympic Games, access to sports and physical activity should be assured for all without impediment or discrimination. “Olympism” conveys two key words especially needed today: solidarity and peace.

SHRIFA YOUSEF A. S. ALNESF ( Qatar ) said that sport encourages tolerance and respect. It helps to empower women, young people, societies and individuals. Qatar is convinced that an investment in sport is an investment in societies and people. It has made major efforts over the years to strengthen and develop sports facilities and infrastructure. Qatar was one of the first countries to adopt a National Sports Day. It hosted the World Cup 2022, during which it extended a warm welcome to millions of people from around the world. This was an excellent opportunity to disseminate values of peace, understanding and tolerance. It was also the first time the World Cup took place in the Middle East and the Arab world. Qatar reiterates its commitment to work with all partners to strengthen the role of sport because it brings together humanistic values and promotes understanding between peoples.

DAI BING ( China ) said the Olympic Games are in line with the mission of the United Nations in its promotion of peace. “The world we live in is mired in chaos and turmoil, plagued by global insecurity and instability,” he said. In this context, it is particularly important for the General Assembly to adopt a resolution calling for a truce. China supports and welcomes the resolution submitted by France, wishing the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris every success. He rejects any politicization of Olympic events and sports at large. China has actively participated in the Olympic movement, carrying forward the Olympic spirit, he said, adding that sports play an important part in advancing peace. Sport is our common language, gathering people from all corners of the world to pursue excellence regardless of ethnicities, skin colour or beliefs.

ROYSTON ALKINS ( Guyana ) fully supported the resolution, recognizing the power of sports as a unifier and peacebuilder. As conflicts and threats to peace proliferate, the role of sports is ever more integral to promoting unity, tolerance and understanding among peoples and nations. Promoting and investing in sports is integral to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a peaceful world. He commended the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees for mobilizing national sport bodies to strengthen the culture of peace in the Olympic Truce’s spirit. Guyana and the Caribbean Community are bound together by cricket, which is part of the social glue that holds the community together.

ISHIKANE KIMIHIRO ( Japan ) said that in 2021, after a one-year postponement, Japan hosted the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games despite the difficulties caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic. “While people had to live under various restrictions, the athletes gave us dreams, hope and the strength to move forward.” The Tokyo 2020 Games promoted awareness of a barrier-free mindset and expanded the use of universal design. Furthermore, with the aim of creating a sustainable society, the Tokyo 2020 Games achieved net zero CO2 emissions by utilizing hydrogen energy and recycling technologies. The Games also widely promoted public awareness of sustainability and lifestyle changes. These achievements contributed to the Games’ ongoing legacy.

EVANGELOS SEKERIS ( Greece ) said the resolution is an opportune reminder of the true spirit of the Olympic ideal, based on principles of peace, equality, tolerance and fair contest. Greece retains an emblematic role as the historical and cultural origin of the Games, he said, noting that, in ancient times, the Olympic Truce meant the cessation of hostilities from seven days before until seven days after the Olympic Games in an effort to replace the cycle of conflict with friendly athletic competition. In today’s world, the meaning of the Olympic Truce is more relevant than ever. Violence and conflict cause unprecedented suffering and pain, making the truce imperative, he said, although he is not optimistic that the truce will bring peace and reconciliation across the world. But it is a start, he said.

SARAH EBRAHIM ABDULLA BEDDAHALAWIDHI ( United Arab Emirates ) said sports provide a unique universal language to help communities overcome divides regardless of cultural, linguistic and religious differences. Sports provide youth with immense opportunities and help promote economic growth and achievement of the SDGs. It is important for the international community to continue financing and making sports accessible to all, especially in developing countries, through accessible infrastructure. In the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the Palestinian soccer team had to suspend activities because of current escalation, and a player was killed by ongoing Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip. It is important to extend protection to athletes and civilians in conflict. Efforts should continue to reach an immediate ceasefire and to restore life in Gaza.

EKATERINA MOZGOVAYA ( Belarus ) said the culture of sport serves as a basis for social cohesion. It builds values and national spirituality and improves health. The conditions for people to engage in sport in Belarus have been put in place for all. Sport has a unique ability to inspire people to be their very best. It is furthermore imbued with important values, such as fair competition, teamwork and respect for one's opponent. These values should be the basis for civilized interactions between countries. Sport brings people together from different backgrounds, faiths, cultures and nationalities. Its ability to overcome boundaries and language barriers makes it an effective way to strengthen lasting peace and achieve the SDGs. Given the world’s divisions, the international community must turn sport into a driving force for comprehensive socioeconomic development.

JAMES AZEL SALERNO VEGA ( Panama ) said the resolution recognizes that sport promotes education, equity, solidarity and social inclusion and is an important facilitator of the 2030 Agenda. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are more about the meetings of different cultures and the exchange between different countries, bringing them together despite their diversity. Paris next year will allow time to appreciate the Games’ potential. Panama will participate with a modest number of athletes. He joined the call to support the athletes and to set aside economic, political and social differences to allow them to showcase their capacities. Through sports diplomacy, Panama has been able to build bridges, he said, adding that sport can promote tolerance, non-violence and solidarity within States and among them.

Ms. ELKON ( United States ) said sports provide a powerful vehicle to change lives, transform communities and inspire the world. Sports can advance common goals such as social inclusion, gender equality and sustainability. They promote sustainable development, build tolerance and respect, foster the empowerment of women and youths and drive health and education. In anticipation of hosting the Olympic Games in 2028, the United States is dedicated to ensuring the most sustainable, inclusive and equitable Olympic and Paralympic Games possible.

SAMBA THIAM NIASSE ( Senegal ) said that sport speaks a universal language and symbolizes sharing. It is thus more than recreation. It is a driving force of living together, and it erases all diversity. It is replete with symbols that invite all to communion and sharing. The values it carries are rich in lessons that go beyond oneself — self-esteem, humility, respect and fair play. He emphasized the importance of sharing information and good practices to implement new norms to organize Games that are more sustainable in keeping with the International Olympic Committee’s reforms. Senegal is committed to integrating sports into its various development programmes and recognizes their contribution to the promotion of peace, dialogue and reconciliation in conflict situations.

KALED ALY AWADALLA HASSAN (Egypt ) said the world is facing enormous challenges. Sport contributes to economic growth and youth development in alignment with the 2030 Agenda. “Sport helps to foster non-violence,” he said, adding that the resolution recognizes and sends a message of peace. The adoption will be an opportunity to combat attempts to undermine this and help all to promote a better world, one which is seeing an unjust occupation, with the occupiers bombing schools, hospitals and houses of worship and defying humanitarian values. Egypt condemns the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians in Gaza and calls for the world community to put a stop to the suffering of the people there and bring about an immediate ceasefire.

JAMAL FARES ALROWAIEI ( Bahrain ) said sports promote understanding, unity and cooperation among peoples and countries. Sports also play an important role in promoting health, education and sustainable development. Sporting programmes promote cultural exchange, diplomatic dialogue and mutual cooperation beyond differences. In 2024, Bahrain will host a championship for school students with more than 5,000 people from 80 countries to promote the Olympic ideal among youth. He highlighted sports’ important role in children’s lives by promoting a healthy lifestyle beginning in early childhood.

MARIA ZABOLOTSKAYA ( Russian Federation ) said that the decision of the International Olympic Committee to bar Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games is a politicized and discriminatory one. The double standards and segregation based on nationality are a violation of basic human rights.

Turning to the resolution, she said that this year facilitators decided to change the traditional text and include, among others, provisions that underscore the role of the Olympic and Paralympic Committees in addressing issues of access to the Games. The Russian Federation proposed the inclusion of a general provision on the prohibition of discrimination in sport. This amendment was not taken into consideration. Along with several other delegations, the Russian Federation proposed a compromise to quoting in the text the fourth principle of the Olympic Movement, but the facilitators did not even agree to that either. She asked for a recorded vote on the draft text and said her delegation would abstain on it.

THOMAS BACH, President, International Olympic Committee , said the world is on a dangerous downward spiral, which makes the Olympic Truce resolution more relevant than ever. “In these difficult times, this resolution is our opportunity to send an unequivocal signal to the world — yes, we can come together, even in times of wars and crises,” he said. One aspect of non-discrimination rests with the principle that athletes cannot be held responsible for the actions of their Governments or their National Olympic Committees. All qualified athletes who abide by the rules of the Olympic Charter must have an opportunity to participate in international competitions. The Committee is upholding the principle in the context of the violation of the Olympic Charter by the National Olympic Committee of the Russian Federation. The Committee had to suspend them because they violated the territorial integrity of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine by including as their members sports organizations of Ukrainian regions, he said.

“Upholding all these Olympic values is the contribution that we in the Olympic Movement can make to build a better and more peaceful world through sport,” he said. Unfortunately, some Governments claim the right to decide which athletes can compete in which competitions. Others want to decide where international sport competitions can take place. Some Governments are even planning to organize their own political sport events, which, if realized, would mean that sport becomes a part of the world’s political divisions. “This would lead to the political fragmentation of international sport,” he said, and “there would be no more world championships in the true sense of the word”.

The Assembly adopted the resolution by a recorded vote of 118 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Russian Federation, Syria).

Speaking after the vote, the representative of Ukraine said she regretted that the resolution was put to a vote. “We shouldn't be surprised that this resolution was put to a vote by the Russian Federation, a country that violated the Olympic Truce three times in the modern history of the games,” she said. In 2008, the Russian Federation invaded Georgia. In 2014, it invaded Ukrainian Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In 2022, it launched its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The president of the Russian Olympic Committee declares that it is an honour for every athlete to fulfil his military duty. In other words, “killing, raping and stealing, which the Russian army has been always infamous for, are considered honourable for its athletes”. She commended the International Olympic Committee for its decision to suspend members of the Russian Olympic Committee. The Russian Federation must be banned from any international sporting activities until their troops are withdrawn from Ukraine and until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.

The representative of Belarus , in explanation of vote, thanked the Russian Federation for requesting a vote. Belarus traditionally supports the sponsor of a resolution that underscores sport’s contribution to the development of peace, and he voted in its favour today. However, Belarus cannot be reconciled with a situation in which Belarussian Olympians and Paralympians are discriminated against by the International Olympic Committee and the Paralympic Committee, she said, calling for the depoliticization of sports.

The representative of Syria , explaining its abstention, said she absolutely rejects the ban of Russian athletes and others as a defamation of the values of sports. Syria’s position aligns with the Russian Federation’s proposed language on the participation of all athletes without politicization, which was rejected. Banning athletes under their national flag deviates from Olympic values, which are supposed to enshrine peace, fraternity and solidarity beyond political considerations. She also deplored the Palestinian football team’s suspension of activities due to escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories and a player’s death due to Israeli bombing in Gaza. She renewed Syria’s absolute rejection of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli entity against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The representative of France , in right of reply, thanked all delegations who supported the resolution. This text was always adopted by consensus because it has a universal message for peace by reviving the ancient Greek tradition of an Olympic Truce. France drafted a consensus-based, non-politicized universal text, taking up agreed language from previous resolutions. During the negotiations a clear principle was established to return to agreed language each time that an amendment does not enjoy consensus. The Russian Federation did not take this into consideration and asked for a non-consensus-based amendment to be included. By calling for a vote today, it politicized the resolution to great regret.