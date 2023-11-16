General Assembly: Representation and Membership of the Security Council

Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.

Opening Remarks

DENNIS FRANCIS (Trinidad and Tobago), General Assembly President , opened the meeting by noting that the Assembly has debated the question of equitable representation in the Security Council since 1979 and that not much has changed since then to adapt the institution to better reflect current realities. It is not surprising that, over the past years, there has been steady growth in the calls for long overdue reform, reaching a crescendo of late. “Never before has this issue been more pressing, both contextually and practically,” he said, pointing to the task before the Assembly. Violence and war are spreading in regions across the world while the United Nations seems paralyzed due largely to the divisions within the Council, with some challenges blazing onto the geopolitical landscape with new and deeply worrying ferocity, he said.

He said that the Council is falling dangerously short of its mandate as the primary custodian for the maintenance of international peace and security. Without structural reform, its performance and legitimacy will inevitably continue to suffer as will the credibility and relevance of the United Nations itself. “We cannot usefully perpetuate positions that, while familiar, fail to bring us closer together,” he said, adding that one occasion not to be missed is the Summit of the Future in September 2024. He urged Member States to grasp the opportunity to break through ingrained positions and promote Council reform through practical steps that support effectiveness and inclusion.

Statements

NEDRA P. MIGUEL ( Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ), speaking on behalf of the L.69 group of developing countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, said that the Security Council has too often found itself paralyzed by the geopolitical realities of today, which have evolved far beyond the realm of 1945. “That it is no longer fit for purpose is now a stark reality,” she stressed. The overrepresentation of Western countries in the Council neither reflects the geopolitical diverse composition of the United Nations, nor the geopolitical realities of the twenty-first century. To preserve this current configuration is to deliberately perpetuate the exclusion of the majority of the UN membership from decisions and deliberations on issues that will most drastically affect them. In this context, reform of the Security Council is not only urgent, but also a precondition to international peace, stability and security and to an effective multilateral order.

“We fail to understand what is to be expected from speaking at each other instead of with each other,” she continued, further adding: “We have repeatedly stated that the IGN [Intergovernmental Negotiations framework] should not be treated differently from any other process at the United Nations, which utilizes a text upon which the process of negotiations facilitates compromise that engenders an acceptable outcome.” The well-established positions of all groups and delegations must be outlined and accurately captured in a streamlined manner. Member States must recommit themselves to working constructively towards urgent reform of the Security Council, in line with the course made clear by an overwhelming number of leaders at the General Assembly high-level debate this year. This is a task that goes to the heart of credibility, legitimacy and the relevance of the United Nations, she stressed.

JAMAL FARES ALROWAIEI ( Bahrain ), speaking on behalf of the Arab Group , stressed an urgent need for a real and global reform of the United Nations bodies, in particular the Security Council. Highlighting the Council’s role in maintaining international peace and security, particularly during recent events in Gaza, he urged Member States to step up efforts in ensuring conflict prevention in a manner that is more representative, transparent, neutral and credible. If the enlargement of the Security Council happens, he requested Arab representation in the category of permanent members in addition to a fair representation of Arab countries in the non-permanent category of seats. Emphasizing that the use of the veto in an arbitrary manner has challenged the credibility of the Council, he noted with regret that in the past three decades the veto has been used in cases related to the Arab region.

Given that a significant portion of the Security Council’s agenda involves the Arab region, including current events in the Gaza Strip, the Group — representing over 400 million people — should receive a substantial representation in any enlargement of the Council, he said. Turning to the working methods of the Council, he urged to ensure greater effectiveness and transparency in its work, including by studying the agreement on the rules and procedures. He further said that every document published in the process of intergovernmental negotiations should accurately reflect positions of all States and groups, which form the basis of these negotiations in line with the resolution 62/557 (2008).

MAURIZIO MASSARI ( Italy ), speaking on behalf of Uniting for Consensus , said that recent developments have shown the urgent need for reform and how it should no longer be postponed. However, the group does not want reform “at any price”. It calls for comprehensive reform that would make the Council truly representative, democratic, accountable, transparent, effective and adaptable. The group looks forward to discussing the five clusters mentioned in the Assembly’s decision 62/557. Positions still diverge on some main pillars, but no new parallel processes should be created to fast-track the reform. Calling on all Member States to approach the process in good faith and show some flexibility, he said, “We are all eager to ask for something, but, if we really want to succeed in this endeavour, we should also be ready to concede something.”

Recalling the group’s proposal for longer-term, re-electable seats, he said it rejects the addition of new permanent members, however, it believes that permanent membership, with or without veto, is undemocratic. He noted there are no guardrails of accountability between permanent members and the wider membership, the Assembly, and said “life tenure” is incompatible with the principles of democracy, accountability and equality among Member States. Under his group’s proposal, everyone benefits — no one is left behind or left out, and everyone gains better access to the Council. Fifty-nine Member States have never served in the Security Council, a little less than one third of the whole membership. It is high time to offer better access to all. “All Member States are equal, thus an approach to reform that only serves a few cannot be a solution for the entire membership.”

ANTJE LEENDERTSE ( Germany ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Four , said the urgency of reform cannot be overstated. The current composition of the Security Council fails to reflect the contemporary geopolitical realities. It lacks the necessary representation, including permanent representation from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. Furthermore, it does not provide the effectiveness to address the challenges Member States face. Thus, it is no surprise, that, time and again, the Security Council has been unable to live up to expectations in addressing some of the most serious threats to international peace and security in a timely and effective manner. Many regions remain underrepresented and unrepresented, including Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, she said, noting that those regions have called for a comprehensive reform of the Council, including the expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

Regrettably, no progress has been made in advancing text-based negotiations in the past cycles of the intergovernmental negotiations, she continued. To that, she strongly urged all Member States to engage seriously and constructively in the structured dialogue on the various models, as suggested by the Co-Chairs. This will deepen the understanding of each other’s positions and help to identify common ground or the largest possible denominator, which cannot be known by Member States simply repeating their well-known fixed position. Spotlighting the Group of Four’s goal of starting text-based negotiations at the earliest opportunity, she emphasized that the upcoming Summit of the Future is an opportunity to achieve — inter alia — concrete results on the issue of Security Council reform. More than ever, a representative and well-functioning Security Council is needed to fulfil its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, she emphasized.

OLIVIER MAES ( Luxembourg ), also speaking for Belgium and the Netherlands , said that the intergovernmental negotiations have turned out to be one of the most difficult, complex and slow processes in the United Nations. Nevertheless, this does not mean that progress towards significant reform cannot be made. “This debate is occurring at a critical time when the world is turning its gaze, once again, to the United Nations and the Security Council, expecting them to take urgent measures,” he noted. In the context of the deadly and devastating conflict in Gaza and Israel as well as the continued aggression of the Russian Federation — a permanent member of the Security Council — against Ukraine, the reform is vital to safeguard the credibility of the Organization. To that end, it is essential to work together to enhance representativeness, effectiveness, legitimacy and credibility of the Council.

In that regard, he expressed support for the African States’ legitimate aspiration for an increase presence. Another crucial issue is the use of veto that has, for too long, prevented the Council from effectively carrying out its responsibility. The countries he spoke for support curbing the veto, he noted, emphasizing that the General Assembly has the political responsibility to deal with the situation when its use is paralysing decision-making in the Council. In this vein, the veto initiative has produced a welcome change in the relations between the Council and the Assembly. Turning to the intergovernmental negotiations, he observed that the revised element document shared by its co-Chairs shows a growing agreement on the principles of the reform. “There are more factors bringing us together than dividing us,” he pointed out, emphasizing that real progress should be achieved before the Summit of the Future.

MENISSA RAMBALLY ( Saint Lucia ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community , said the world faces many difficult challenges which require robust responses from the United Nations. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) remains fully supportive of the need for increasing the representation and improving the responsiveness of the Security Council, she said, underscoring the indispensable role of the Intergovernmental Negotiations. She noted the various positions and proposals on the five key issues of the reform and emphasized the importance of continued dynamic engagement on them. Regarding CARICOM’s proposal for a dedicated seat for small island developing States, she noted with approval the significant and growing support for its creation.

She appreciated the webcasting of the Intergovernmental Negotiations and a website that serves as a repository for statements and other documents, showcasing the commitment to making the process as transparent and accessible as possible. She welcomed efforts to expand the discussions on Security Council reform to garner the views of other stakeholders through the “Taxel Talks”. CARICOM believes it would send a very positive signal if the outcome document from the Summit of the Future reflected the Assembly’s aspiration to advance Security Council reform, aligning with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to develop effective, accountable and transparent institutions at all levels by 2030.

ERIK LAURSEN ( Denmark ), also speaking on behalf of Finland , Iceland , Norway and Sweden , said that reinforcing and building convergences is at the heart of the group’s work. Urging Member States to work together to establish the broadest possible political agreement, he underlined the importance of a willingness to compromise towards a common goal of a more inclusive, transparent, accountable and ultimately more effective Council. The proposed approach for a structured dialogue could be a good way to go forward this session, he noted, adding that he looked forward to engaging in an interactive way on the details of all models. Further, next year’s Summit of the Future will be an opportunity for Member States to suggest concrete recommendations. To that end, he welcomed the work of the Secretary-General’s High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism, and the Secretary-General’s New Agenda for Peace as valuable inputs.

He went on to express optimism about the continuation of the many excellent innovations last session which enriched the substantive discussions, including the webcasting of the intergovernmental negotiations framework discussions and the repository of positions and documents, as well as the initiative to share States’ recommendations with the Chair of the Security Council’s Informal Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions. “The most important thing is that we arrive at a concrete and meaningful result,” he said, stressing the importance of flexibility, openness and trust. Moreso, he added: “In order to have the required legitimacy to tackle the ever-mounting global challenges of today, the international community requires a Council that is more transparent, more effective, more representative and more accountable.”

SULAY-MANAH KPUKUMU ( Sierra Leone ), speaking on behalf of the African Group , said that the bloc remains convinced of the need for comprehensive reform of the UN system, which will significantly contribute to upholding the principles and objectives of the Organization’s Charter. “Africa remains the only major continent without representation in the permanent category of the Security Council, and under-represented in the non-permanent category,” he added. The regional group with the highest number of Member States of the UN and over 1.4 billion people is not equitably represented at the Security Council. Africa's demand for two permanent seats — with all the rights and prerogatives of current members, including the right of veto, if retained, and two additional non-permanent seats is a matter of common justice. “It is equally a matter of common justice to have an equal say in decision-making on issues of international peace and security, in particular, matters that affect the African region,” he stressed.

“It is evident that our call for the immediate redress of the African demand for equitable representation in the UN Security Council continues to garner wide support from the membership of the United Nations,” he went on to say. Recognizing the gains made in the seventy-seventh session, including the introduction of the webcast for the first segment of each of the intergovernmental negotiations meetings, and establishment of the repository, the African Group notes that divergence in the positions of Member States and interest groups on models of reform persist. There are differences as well on procedural matters, challenging the overall progress and consensus building on all the five clusters of the intergovernmental negotiations.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) said the Security Council’s history is “mired by inequity and self-interest”, which overshadows its core mission. A solution lies in “greater cooperation through greater representation”. The presence of the elected members brings fresh approaches to critical issues of international peace and security by fostering dialogue when permanent members face political constraints. Pointing to the role of the current elected members, including Tunisia, Malta, Estonia and Australia in negotiating resolutions on critical security issues, she underscored their power to unite and innovate. Expansion will empower smaller States to work together to address issues that threaten their countries and regions, and which often are unnoticed by larger States “blinded by their eagerness to win their zero-sum games”. On working methods, she urged a limiting of the veto power to “lessen the outsized influence” of the permanent members.

SURIYA CHINDAWONGSE ( Thailand ) said that polarization has rendered the Council less able to take decisive action when needed. A reformed Council should be more oriented to cultivating cooperation rather than confrontation to address disputes. A reformed Council should also encourage the regions and affected countries to take part in and integrate their input and valuable recommendations for, the Council’s deliberation. In recent months, geopolitical division and polarization have, in some instances, barred the Council from adopting monthly programmes of work. He noted how delays in the circulation of concept notes and the list of speakers for the Council’s open debate have prevented Member States from fully contributing to discussion on key agendas. Inclusive and timely information-sharing on the work of the Council is essential to enable non-Council members and regions to express their views and take part effectively in the Council’s consideration, he said.

OMAR KADIRI ( Morocco ), aligning himself with the African and Arab Groups, said the Council should be updated to reflect the evolution in UN membership. He reiterated support for making the Council more representative and said that consultations are crucial to discuss sensitive issues and reach compromise. In the context of peacebuilding and peacekeeping, he stressed the crucial importance of consultation among Council members, troop- and police-contributing countries and urged enhanced cooperation between the Council and the Peacebuilding Commission. “It is unacceptable and inconceivable that Africa should be the only continent not represented among the permanent members and underrepresented among the non-permanent members,” he emphasized, adding that among the main 20 troop-contributing countries, 13 are from Africa and they contribute substantially to peacebuilding throughout the world. He called for the allocation of at least two permanent seats for Africa and a permanent seat for the Arab Group.

BURHAN GAFOOR ( Singapore ) said that it took the Security Council 40 days to adopt a resolution on the Gaza Strip while the General Assembly, meeting in the format of an emergency special session, was able to act much earlier. Turning to Council reform details, he said that any new permanent members should not be granted the right of the veto. In theory, the process of elections for a non-permanent seat is democratic and open to all States. In practice, however, there is no level playing field for small States. The elections for non-permanent seats are very often dominated by larger regional States, many of whom have established a pattern of seeking a seat on the Council at frequent intervals. It is therefore extremely challenging for a small State to campaign and run against much larger States with any success. There is a “glass ceiling” that discourages or disadvantages small States from presenting their candidature for elections and from getting elected.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD ( United States ) said that if States want the Security Council to operate at its full potential, and for it to remain the world's primary forum for addressing threats to international peace and security, it needs to adapt. At the General Assembly last year, President Biden announced that the United States was committed to reform, including the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent seats on the Council, with permanent seats for countries in Africa and in Latin America and the Caribbean. He has since reaffirmed this commitment, because he recognizes that the Council, as presently constituted, does not represent today’s realities. Further, a Council that is not representative can be less credible in the eyes of those who do not feel seen, heard or understood. States cannot afford a crisis of confidence in the body. She heard, during a listening tour with Member States and regional groupings, concerns about dysfunction and politicization within the Council. Some believe their voices have gone unheard. In this context, Member States will need to re-examine long-held national positions, ask themselves tough questions and remain open to compromise in order to affect lasting change.

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), noting that her country has been a member of the Security Council for almost a year, said that the vetoes witnessed in the last few months reinforced the urgency and calls for that organ’s reform. Such a crisis of the multilateral system must lead to greater representativeness, accountability and efficiency. Against this backdrop, she expressed support for enlarging the Council to reflect the realities of today’s world. That should offer better representation to certain groups of countries, in particular African countries. “In view of the impasse resulting from apparent divergences within the intergovernmental negotiations, a third category of a very limited number of non-permanent, but renewable, seats could be explored,” she suggested. Also advocating for voluntary constraints on the use of veto, she underscored that her country will continue efforts to strengthen the Council’s working methods in favour of transparency and accountability to all UN Member States.

IBRAHIM ZUHUREE ( Maldives ) said the failure of the Council to even agree on a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza crisis clearly shows that discussions of the most pressing security issues cannot be relegated to a small group of Member States. “The permanent members reflect only 2.5 per cent of the whole membership,” he stressed, expressing support for the expansion of Council membership in both permanent and non-permanent seats which should redress the historical injustices against Africa and include continuous representation of small island developing States and small States. “We must ensure the restriction of veto use, especially in crises like mass atrocities,” he said, calling for the increase of the substantial role and moral authority of the General Assembly and stressing the importance of a more complete, substantive and analytical account of the Council’s work to the Assembly.

ALICIA GUADALUPE BUENROSTRO MASSIEU ( Mexico ), aligning herself with the Uniting for Consensus group, said that recent events have spotlighted the paralysis in the Security Council. Given its persistence, the question is how to resolve it. Concerns about the veto are clear and lasting. There is no lack of examples of the Council’s inability to act. States have a responsibility to work towards a reform that allows it to comply with its mandate and regain people’s trust. “Reform is more urgent than ever,” she said, adding that this cycle of negotiations is crucial. Measures such as webcasting and the creation of a repository are vital for transparency. Also important is to delve deeper in the discussions on flexibly vis-à-vis existing positions. A more democratic, just and equitable representation is needed.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) said that the impact of the Russian Federation’s illegal war continues to be felt in Ukraine and beyond. In Sudan, conflict is causing huge suffering for the Sudanese people. “And of course, we have all witnessed the harrowing images coming out of Gaza, as the humanitarian crisis there deepens,” he added. Global multilateralism is the best tool to collectively tackle these challenges, he emphasized, adding that the United Kingdom continues to call for the expansion of the Security Council in both the permanent and non-permanent categories. “We believe permanent African representation on the Council is long overdue and support new permanent seats for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil,” he added. The United Kingdom also supports an expansion of the non-permanent category of membership, taking the total Council membership to the mid-twenties. More so, the United Kingdom has not exercised its right to use the veto since 1989 and remains committed not to vote against a credible draft resolution to prevent or end a mass atrocity, he reported.

CHRISTIAN WENAWESER ( Liechtenstein ) said recent and ongoing crises in the Security Council make reform even more difficult. Recalling the veto initiative put forward by his country in 2022, he said it was a measure to recalibrate the balance between the Security Council and the General Assembly, adding that it can provide an impetus for Council reform. Stressing that the reform must acknowledge the organ’s strengths and weaknesses and prioritize its functionality, he said Liechtenstein has submitted its proposal outlining an “intermediate model”, which proposes creation of long-term renewable seats without additional veto rights. This model has the potential to better represent the geopolitical realities of today, he noted, describing a “politically unhealthy” underrepresentation of African countries in the Council. On the working methods, he encouraged the Security Council to implement the Charter of the United Nations as it stands, in particular Article 27 (3), which has been long neglected.

LEONOR ZALABATA TORRES ( Colombia ), aligning herself with the Uniting for Consensus group, said her country is determined to make the Council more comprehensive, which would allow all Member States of the Organization to participate in elaborating the rules and contribute their experiences and positions on diverse problems. Intergovernmental negotiations are the “ideal platform” for this debate, she said, calling unacceptable a reform based on the expansion of permanent seats or the extension of the veto right. She called the veto an “anachronistic, undemocratic and exclusive mechanism that obstructs cooperation in a collective security system,” and urged an increase in the number of new seats for elected members. “The Security Council cannot continue forever to have a structure that is anchored in the past, which gives privileges and prerogatives to just a few and reproduces the same logic of competition of interests between its permanent members, the same as those which existed nearly eight decades ago.”

JONATHAN DAVID PASSMOOR ( South Africa ), aligning with the Africa Group and the L.69 group, said new conflicts and threats to international security necessitate an urgent and committed discussion on Security Council reform. The Council must be reflective of current geopolitical realities, cognizant that the world is not the same as it was in 1945. For decades, the lack of diversity and the unrepresentativeness of the Council has opened it up to the criticism that it is anachronistic, lacks credibility and legitimacy, and that it employs double standards in the subscription to international law based on Council members’ own interests. Further, the lack of permanent representation of countries from the African continent and Latin America fuels these criticisms, while simultaneously eroding the belief in the United Nations’ ability to foster cooperation. A spirit of inclusive multilateralism is needed to underpin discussions on the reform of the Council. South Africa is willing to engage as broadly and widely as possible to arrive at multilateral solutions, he stated.

