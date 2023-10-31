Human Rights Abuses Must Be ‘Addressed with Same Degree of Urgency, No Matter Where They Occur, Delegate Says, as General Assembly Takes Up Council Report

During a time of staggering displacement, conflict and violence, the growing workload of the Human Rights Council reflects the importance and relevance of its work, its President said, as the General Assembly today took up the intergovernmental body’s annual report.

Václav Bálek, the Council’s President, presenting its annual report (document A/77/53 and A/77/53/Add.1) detailed some of the work done by the body this past year, including the establishment of a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations in Iran related to the protests that began in September 2022. In July 2023, the mission reported that the human rights situation in the country risked further deterioration if there is no response to alleged violations, he said, adding the mission’s first full report will be presented to the Council in March 2024.

Regarding the human rights situation in Haiti, Mr. Bálek said that, following a request from the authorities there, the Council adopted a resolution to provide aid and capacity-building, in particular technical assistance and support for that country’s judiciary, security forces and prison administration. With respect to Sudan, the Council established a new fact-finding mission mandated to investigate alleged human rights violations there, he said.

Turning to country-specific resolutions, he said the Council reaffirmed its recommendation that the Assembly submit reports from the Commission of Inquiry on Syria to the Security Council for appropriate action and that, similarly, regarding human rights in Myanmar, that the Assembly submit the reports from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Rapporteur to relevant United Nations bodies, including the Security Council, for consideration and appropriate action.

He also noted the alarming rise in public acts of religious hatred such as desecration of the Qur’an in Europe and elsewhere, and he concluded by saying that, on the seventy-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world’s human rights challenges remain vast. “The United Nations has all the tools to address the crises that we are facing today,” he said. “But, we need to use the tools in a more efficient and effective way.”

Dennis Francis (Trinidad and Tobago), President of the General Assembly, in his opening remarks, said the world is going through a precarious moment — a time of climate change, poverty and food insecurity. “And while we were already tested enough by the wars in Ukraine, Africa and the worrying situation in Haiti, the most grievous escalation of violence in the Middle East in decades continues to play out before our eyes,” he said, adding that the Council’s role in promoting and protecting human rights has never been more critical.

As the floor opened for debate, several speakers commended the Council’s contribution to peace and justice by its monitoring of human rights situations around the world, without fear or favour.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, said that protecting and promoting human rights amounts to a collective moral and legal obligation. “Despite what we hear from many States, this is not interfering in internal affairs or [a] violation of sovereignty,” she said, pointing to the human rights situation in the Russian Federation, where crackdowns on civil society, human rights defenders and political opposition has reached new levels, and she noted the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus, where arbitrary detentions have reached an unprecedented scale.

Some representatives, however, denounced what they described as biases within the Council. The representative of Belarus rejected glaring attempts to turn the body into a closed club of States that take on the role of judges and policemen under the auspices of the United Nations. “This is a dead end,” he said. “It is time to stop using human rights as weapons.” The delegate of Cameroon also underscored that there should be no attempt to impose, in the name of human rights, a specific set of values on people that are not compatible with their own.

The delegate of Iran, rejecting the baseless allegations levied her country, stressed that geopolitical rivalries should not be allowed to dominate the Council and said that Tehran will not recognize any human rights mechanism based on double standards. She highlighted the suffering endured in Gaza in the past several weeks. “Every five minutes a Palestinian child is killed,” she said.

Echoing that point, the representative of Malaysia said all human rights violations must be “addressed with the same degree of urgency and vigour, irrespective of where they occur”, expressing regret that the human rights situations of the Palestinians and Rohingyas have been allowed to persist.

Reflecting on Council’s work in 2023, the representative of Iceland, also speaking on behalf of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, noted important resolutions on alleged violations in the Russian Federation, Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Sudan, and stressed the importance of respectful dialogue. “Member States in the Human Rights Council do not have to be perfect — in fact, none of us are,” he said. “But, we can all do better, and we should aim to do so.”

DENNIS FRANCIS (Trinidad and Tobago), President of the General Assembly , said the world is in a precarious time — a time of climate change, poverty and food insecurity. It is in a time when a staggering 108.4 million people worldwide have been forcibly displaced by persecution, conflict and violence. “And while we were already tested enough by the wars in Ukraine, Africa and the worrying situation in Haiti, the most grievous escalation of violence in the Middle East in decades continues to play out before our eyes, and this time in a much more dramatic and visceral fashion,” he said. Against this backdrop, the Council's role in promoting and protecting human rights and addressing violations wherever and whenever they occur has never been more critical. The presentation of the Human Rights Council's annual report this morning offers a prime opportunity to reflect on how to strengthen coordination and coherence between the Assembly and the Council.

The Human Rights Council has proven its relevance time and again by reviewing the situations of human rights in all Member States, addressing violations in a timely manner and bringing a plurality of voices into the deliberations, he said. The increasing workload of the Council is a clear testament to its importance. It is also a sign of its innovation. The Council's focus on capacity building and regional cooperation in the field of human rights has been crucial to effecting change on the ground. In this context, he welcomed its recent resolution on the establishment of a Regional Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Moreover, this year the world will prepare to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the historic adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “Let us recommit to the goals of the declaration,” he said.

VÁCLAV BÁLEK, President of the Human Rights Council, presented the Council’s annual report, which shows that its work continues to grow. During the reporting period, the Council held 117 interactive dialogues and adopted a total of 154 resolutions, decisions and President’s statements, the majority of which were adopted without a vote, demonstrating that Member States can agree on most human rights issues covered by the Council, he said. In November 2022, the Council decided to establish a new fact-finding mission to “investigate alleged human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran related to the protests that began on 16 September 2022, especially with respect to women and children”, he said. The fact-finding mission reported to the Council in July that the human rights situation in the country risked deteriorating further if there was no response to alleged violations. He added that the mission’s first full report will be presented to the Council in March.

Regarding Sudan, the Council decided in May to monitor and document allegations of human rights violations, he said, adding that the High Commissioner and designated expert presented their update to the Council earlier this month. As a result, the Council established a new fact-finding mission on Sudan, mandated to investigate and establish the facts, circumstances and root causes of violations.

In April, the Council adopted a resolution to provide assistance and capacity-building to improve the human rights situation in Haiti, following a request from the authorities there for international action. The Council requested the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to provide Haiti with technical assistance and support for its judiciary, security forces and prison administration, he said. As a result, the High Commissioner appointed an independent human rights expert on Haiti to monitor the development of the human rights situation there. The expert has already undertaken a country visit and participated in an interactive dialogue with the Council.

Some of the country-specific resolutions adopted by the Council this year included recommendations to the General Assembly. For example, regarding human rights in Syria, the Council reaffirmed its recommendation that the Assembly submit reports from the Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic to the Security Council for appropriate action. Similarly, regarding human rights in Myanmar, the Council recommended the Assembly submit reports from the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar to relevant United Nations bodies, including the Security Council, for consideration and appropriate action.

He also highlighted the Council’s work in adopting several new resolutions that address a wide range of human rights issues, including the alarming rise in public acts of religious hatred, as manifested by recurrent desecration of the Holy Qur’an in some countries. He further noted that the Council must be a safe space for civil society and encouraged States to take necessary measures to prevent acts of intimidation and reprisal against non-governmental organizations cooperating with the Human Rights Council. In conclusion, he said that, on the seventy-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world’s human rights challenges remain vast. “The United Nations has all the tools to address the crises that we are facing today,” he said. “But we need to use the tools in a more efficient and effective way.”

JOAQUÍN EREZ AYESTARAN ( Venezuela ) speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations , described the Human Rights Council as an institutional effort to efficiently bring the United Nations system closer to sustainable and advanced solutions for addressing issues related to human rights, “giving priority to dialogue and cooperation with States, and steadily preventing its use by external actors that only seek to advance interests of a dubious nature”. He underscored the Universal Periodic Review as the most appropriate mechanism for constructively discussing human rights situations worldwide, urging the Council to continuously review and update its mechanisms and working methods to preserve the ideals that inspired its creation. He regretted the application of double standards concerning human rights, noting that this prevents a harmonious environment and hampers progress.

The Group condemns the sustained and increasing application of unilateral coercive measures on political and economic fronts, as they not only impact the full enjoyment of the human rights of more than a third of humanity, but prevent access to basic needs like water, food, medicine, education, energy and other goods and services. “These are cruel and inhumane aggressions that are severely impacting the policies, capacities and programmes of the Governments of over 30 countries around the world, including with regards to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development]and the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs]”, he emphasized. He called for dialogue, cooperation, engagement and national ownership in strengthening human rights at the national and international levels. He further welcomed the adoption of the resolution on the right to development, which he described as a historic milestone for humanity.

KATARINA CLIFFORD, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said the bloc will not turn a blind eye to serious human rights violations and abuses taking place in other parts of the world. “Despite what we hear from many States, this is not interfering in internal affairs or violation of sovereignty, but our collective moral and legal obligation to protect and promote human rights,” she said. Last month, the European Union spared no effort to extend the mandate of the Special Rapporteur for the human rights situation in the Russian Federation, where crackdown on civil society, human rights defenders, independent media and political opposition has reached new levels since the start of the Russian Federation’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. The Council addressed the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus, where arbitrary detentions have reached an unprecedented scale.

The European Union welcomed the adoption by consensus of the resolution to renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan — a country that has spiralled downwards even further in terms of human rights, she said. The European Union supported the renewed mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran and will continue to urge Iranian authorities to cooperate with him and the Fact-Finding Mission and facilitate their access to the country. The European Union presented a resolution on the human rights situation in Burundi, extending the mandate of the Special Rapporteur. “We expressed our deep concern about the latest findings of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts in Ethiopia and stressed the need for credible transitional justice and accountability processes to ensure lasting peace,” she added. The bloc also gave full support to the decision to establish an independent international fact-finding mission for Sudan, to investigate violations of human rights.

JÖRUNDUR VALTYSSON ( Iceland ), speaking on behalf of the Nordic Countries, highlighted the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, noting that the world is witnessing an increase in hatred, freedom and human rights. He noted that the Human Rights Council has a crucial role to play in Africa, expressing strong support for the Council’s work. Reflecting on the last year, the Council has passed important resolutions on alleged violations in the Russian Federation, Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Sudan as well as important resolutions on violence against women and girls, he said.

It is important to keep in mind the strength of the Human Rights Council and consider how to further strengthen it, he said, stressing the importance of recognizing the importance of respectful dialogue. “Member States in the Human Rights Council do not have to be perfect — in fact, none of us are. But we can all do better, and we should aim to do so,” he said. States should not shy away from dialogue or from calling out human rights abuses, regardless of where they take place or by whom. Upholding human rights underscores the fundamental purpose of the United Nations, he said, adding that advancing such rights is the only way to achieve peace, security and sustainable development.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ) underscored the importance of strengthening synergies between the General Assembly, Human Rights Council and other bodies, both at the substantive level and at the level of efficiency and complementarities, so that national capacities can be enhanced as well as early warnings and other tools for compliance, monitoring and follow-up of obligations. She welcomed the Secretary-General's document on the new United Nations vision for the rule of law and its commitment to human rights and people-centred justice, urging the Council and its mechanisms to incorporate this vision into their work and implement its objectives. Noting that her country was the third to abolish the death penalty, she committed to “work constructively with all Member States towards the progressive reduction of the use of the death penalty and not to delay or prevent its abolition.”

RICCARDA CHRISTIANA CHANDA ( Switzerland ) said this year marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, presenting a unique opportunity to reaffirm the global consensus embodied in this declaration. “Every human being is born free and equal in dignity and rights,” she noted. Today, the rights of women and girls are increasingly threatened and their fundamental freedoms all too often called into question. Silencing voices, including those of journalists and media professionals, has a corrosive effect on society, she added, deploring all restrictions on the Internet, on free and independent media and on communications. The Human Rights Council has various mechanisms and subsidiary bodies to respond to the specific context of human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law. As an elected member of the Security Council, Switzerland advocates the greater use of indicators of human rights violations as early warnings of conflicts.

IGOR PILIPENKO ( Belarus ), aligning with the Group of Friends of the Charter of the United Nations, noted that the human rights topic has mutated into something unreasonable, far from ideals in founding documents of the United Nations. He rejected the Human Rights Council being used to impose a universalized approach to the expansion of rights and freedoms, adding that it is national Governments, not international institutions, that must define and ensure human rights in sovereign States, based on their culture and traditions. Belarus will never agree to have some countries dictate to others how, when and which rights are to be developed and protected, something the Council now often does, he said, expressing concern over ever-more glaring attempts to turn the Council into a closed club of States that take on the role of judges and policemen under United Nations auspices. “This is a dead end,” he said. “It is time to stop using human rights as weapons.”

HALA HAMEED ( Maldives ) condemned the ongoing Israeli military aggression in Gaza, especially the forced displacement of Palestinians. She described the loss of children — who bear the brunt of the suffering — as a profound violation of universally accepted ethical principles and a clear breach of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which underscores the global consensus that the lives of innocent children must be protected at all costs. She called for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, reversal of the forced mass displacement of Palestinians, and strict adherence to international humanitarian law and international human rights law, emphasizing the critical need for robust multilateral action. She further highlighted her country’s commitments in addressing climate change and nurturing inclusive social development, with priority for vulnerable groups and those with disabilities. The Maldives is also committed to children’s rights and fighting discrimination against women and girls, she said.

MYRIAM OEHRI ( Liechtenstein ) said that current political developments in Myanmar point towards protracted authoritarianism with severe consequences for civilians. She echoed the Human Rights Council’s call for the Security Council’s continued attention to the situation to ensure accountability for mass atrocities and human rights violations. She commended the resolution calling on Iran to end all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls, and ensure their access to truth, justice and redress. The brutal assault leading to the death of 16-year-old student Armita Garavand is yet another tragic incident that must not go unpunished. She deplored the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation for women and girls in Afghanistan. The human rights situation in Ethiopia also remains an issue of grave concern. Turning to Ukraine, she noted the gravity of violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed by Russian Federation authorities, including the war crimes of wilful killing, torture and rape.

ALMAHA MUBARAK AL-THANI ( Qatar ) reaffirmed her country’s commitment to implement national legislation in line with international human rights law. Human rights are indispensable for sustainable development, she said, adding that Qatar, through bilateral and multilateral humanitarian and development assistance, seeks to promote and protect human rights, especially the right to development and education. She noted that the Council’s report includes resolutions about the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Since then, the human rights situation in Gaza has deteriorated because of Israeli attacks on innocent civilians, she said, calling on all parties to deescalate violence; immediately release prisoners, especially civilians; and ensure humanitarian access to the Gaza strip. She condemned targeting of civilians and strongly rejected collective punishment as well as displacement of civilians, which is a blatant violation of international law.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ) said the priority of the Human Rights Council must be to promote rapid and equitable development by seeking urgent support for developing countries facing food, fuel and finance crises, and reform the unequal financial, trade and technology regime. He said the adoption of the international covenant of the right to development will be the key component to promote economic and social rights. He called on the Council to address massive rights violations which take place in situations of foreign occupation and intervention, highlighting the happenings in Gaza as well as Jammu and Kashmir. He said a more robust effort is required to address the rise of racial hatred, religious supremacy and extreme and violent nationalism in certain parts of the world. “Such acts cannot be allowed under the cover of freedom of expression,” he said. He cited selectivity and double standards as the greatest weakness of the Council and called for a review of the human rights machinery.

FATEMEH ARAB BAFRANI ( Iran ) highlighted the suffering endured in Gaza in the past several weeks. “Every five minutes a Palestinian child is killed,” she said. Stressing that geopolitical rivalries should not be allowed to dominate the Council, she added that the international community must treat human rights globally in a fair and equal manner on the same footing. Iran holds the view that the Council should represent the voice of all States. Turning to unilateral coercive measures, she noted that United States sanctions increased by 943 per cent between 2000 and 2021. It is imperative to highlight that Iran has established several investigation mechanisms and will not recognize any biased human rights mechanism based on double standards. Iran is deeply concerned over the surge of hate speech and incitement to violence within European Union countries against Muslims. Iran categorically rejects all the baseless allegations levied against it, she said, adding that the country remains committed to advancing human rights and preserving human dignity, while continuing to cooperate with OHCHR.

DAVID ABESADZE ( Georgia ) said the Human Rights Council works hard to address human rights situations around the world, adding that the importance of the resolution “Cooperation with Georgia” should be underlined. Despite numerous calls by the international community and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Russian Federation, continues to prevent human rights monitoring mechanisms from entering the Russia-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions of Georgia. He pointed to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in those regions, where people endure blatant violations of their fundamental rights, including deprivation of life, torture, kidnappings and illegal detentions. Eleven Georgian citizens remain in illegal detention in the occupied regions, among them Irakli Bebua, who has severe health problems, he said, adding that this year’s report by the High Commissioner for Human Rights illustrates consequences of the illegal Russian occupation in Georgia

NIZHAN FARAZ BIN RIZAL ( Malaysia ) said constructive engagement, cooperation, inclusivity, transparency and mutual respect must form the bedrock of the Human Rights Council’s work for States to better fulfil their human rights obligations, underscoring that the universality, indivisibility and interdependence of human rights are sacrosanct. All human rights violations must be “addressed with the same degree of urgency and vigour, irrespective of where they occur”, he stressed. He expressed regret that the human rights situations of the Palestinians and Rohingyas have been allowed to persist. He noted that concepts such as the right to development, the fight against racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance under the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, as well as the impacts of unilateral coercive measures on human rights are continually opposed within the Council. He called for synergy between the “Council and processes in New York”.

ABDULAZIZ ALWASIL ( Saudi Arabia ) said tragic events now taking place in Palestine demand that the world takes urgent action to put an end to these military measures, protect civilians and free hostages and prisoners in line with international law. He condemned all military operations undertaken by Israel. “We also warn against the effects that this could have on the stability in the region,” he added. Further, he condemned incidents in which the Qur’an has been burnt in several countries. Turning to the role of the family in promoting human rights, he said it represents the “heart of society” and is the first platform for the development and education of the individual. Saudi Arabia has included the right to development in its own national development plans. He further welcomed the cooperation between “the legitimate Government of Yemen” and the Human Rights Council. Saudi Arabia is following with concern the suffering of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, he added.

MARÍA DEL CARMEN SQUEFF ( Argentina ) expressed support for the Human Rights Council, of which Argentina was a founding member. The Universal Periodic Review is a significant and objective tool that allows for a dialogue between equals, she said, adding that the flags of memory, truth and justice guide the institutions of her country. In that regard, she highlighted the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance that Argentina promoted with France in the Council, calling it the fruit of the human rights movement’s fight over several decades. She noted continued efforts to universalize that Convention, which she described as a crucial instrument for combatting impunity. She went on to highlight the role of the Human Rights Council for the development of human rights law and reiterated her country’s strong commitment to building a system that is strong, efficient and impartial.

TOMMO MONTHE ( Cameroon ) underscored the particularities of the spiritual, material, intellectual and emotional features of a society or social group, as well as their lifestyles, value systems, traditions and beliefs. He said that it is with these elements in mind that we should never attempt to impose, in the name of human rights, a specific set of values on people that are not compatible with their own set of values. He said that, since economic, social and cultural rights are connected to the enjoyment of all other human rights, it is necessary for large-scale investments in these areas to set up the infrastructure of health, communication, transport and education. He welcomed the Council's adoption of the Zero Draft Convention on the Right to Development and appealed, on behalf of the 11 Central African countries, for additional resources for the Subregional Centre for Human Rights and Democracy.

LUIS GERARDO ELIZONDO BELDEN ( Mexico ) said the work of the Human Rights Council is key to overcoming crises and multi-dimensional emergencies relating to armed conflicts and geopolitical tensions. Challenges today — characterized by polarization — demand that procedural questions also be treated in a constructive way. Mexico emphasizes the importance of the participation of civil society. Its diverse points of view are invaluable to understand human rights situations on the ground. The Council should continue to explore means to increase the participation of Indigenous Peoples and issues relating to them. It is important to strengthen the efficiency of bodies that have been created pursuant to human rights treaties. The seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights provides an opportunity to renew commitments to the universal human rights system, he said.

ALEXANDER MARSCHIK ( Austria ), aligning himself with the European Union, said this year is a landmark year for human rights and work on this issue is more important than ever. “Yet if we look at the situation of human rights globally, the picture is quite bleak,” he said, adding that the world faces severe challenges in peace and security and the enjoyment of human rights. It is more important than ever to recommit, strengthen and celebrate the human rights pillar of the United Nations. It is important to use opportunities like this meeting to strengthen cooperation between organs of the United Nations, such as the General Assembly and Human Rights Council. The linkages can be used to promote respect for human rights as well as address conflict prevention, peacebuilding efforts and sustainable development. As Chair of the Third Committee, he is committed to pursuing discussions as to how the Human Rights Council and Third Committee can work together to extend human rights.

TAREQ ALBANAI ( Kuwait ) said his country attaches great importance to threats currently facing multilateralism. National compliance with human rights obligations is a measure of the advancement of States and communities, he said, adding that those rights are captured by the SDGs and that everyone must intensify efforts to translate those goals into reality. When it comes to respect and safeguarding of human rights, he stressed the need to prioritize the enhanced role of women, noting that Kuwait has established a Ministry for Women and Children’s Affairs. He added that the Constitution guarantees gender equality and that Kuwait is a signatory to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women. He condemned in the strongest terms ongoing criminal actions by the Israeli occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories, which have become clear to the international community.

JASSER JIMÉNEZ ( Nicaragua ) associating himself with the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, pointed out that international bodies and organizations, including the Human Rights Council, apply human rights unevenly and with double standards among countries. This gives rise to the manipulation and instrumentalization of these rights for hegemonic purposes, which affect the dignity and sovereignty of peoples who seek to carve out their own destiny, without any foreign interference. He called for a strengthening of these rights, within the framework of respect for the identity, sovereignty, and historical development of each country, against their universality, and rejected the creation and unilateral designation of the Group of Experts on Nicaragua, which aims to disseminate distorted and false narratives about his country. “These unjust and illegal unilateral coercive measures against our country do not discourage or intimidate us, and we will continue to walk firmly in the struggle to achieve the maximum level of effectiveness of our political, economic and social Democracy,” he emphasized.