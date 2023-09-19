Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly general debate will be made available after its conclusion.

Opening Remarks

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations , warned that the world is becoming unhinged. “Geopolitical tensions are rising,” he emphasized, also adding: “And we seem incapable of coming together to respond.” While the world has changed, institutions have not. “We cannot effectively address problems as they are if institutions don’t reflect the world as it is,” he added. The world is inching “ever closer to a great fracture” in economic and financial systems and trade relations; one that threatens a single, open Internet; with diverging strategies on technology and artificial intelligence; and potentially clashing security frameworks, he warned, further emphasizing the need to adapt and reform. That means reforming the Security Council and redesigning the international financial architecture so that it becomes truly universal and serves as a global safety net for developing countries in trouble. “It’s reform or rupture,” he said. The world needs statesmanship, not gamesmanship and gridlock.

“It is time for a global compromise,” the Secretary-General continued, also adding: “Politics is compromise. Diplomacy is compromise. Effective leadership is compromise.” What is needed is determination to end the scourge of war and uphold respect for international law. The Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine is in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. It has unleashed a nexus of horror: lives destroyed, human rights abused, families torn apart and children traumatized. “Nuclear threats put us all at risk,” he warned. The world must not relent in working for peace — a just peace in line with the Charter. Even while fighting rages, the world must pursue every avenue to ease the suffering of civilians in Ukraine and beyond. The Black Sea Initiative was one such avenue. The world needs Ukrainian food and Russian Federation food and fertilizers to guarantee food security. “I will not give up on my efforts to make it happen,” he pledged.

“Around the globe, old tensions fester while new risks emerge,” he continued. Nuclear disarmament is at a standstill while countries develop new weapons and make new threats. Across the Sahel, a series of coups is further destabilizing the region as terrorism is gaining ground. Sudan is descending into full-scale civil war. In eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, millions are displaced and gender-based violence is a horrific reality. Haiti is overwhelmed by gang violence. In Afghanistan, a staggering 70 per cent of the population needs humanitarian assistance with the rights of women and girls systematically denied, he said. In Myanmar, brutal violence is crushing hopes for a return to democracy. In the Middle East, unilateral actions are undermining the possibility of a two-State solution — the only pathway to lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis. Syria remains in ruins while peace remains remote.

The global humanitarian system is on the verge of collapse, he warned, urging all countries to fund the Global Humanitarian Appeal. Today, countries are forced to choose between serving their people or servicing their debt. Africa spends more on debt interest than on health care. The world together can take determined steps to help countries weather crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes urgently advancing the Sustainable Development Goals Stimulus of $500 billion per year. Turning to climate change, he said, there is still time to keep rising temperatures within the 1.5°C limits of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Group of 20 countries, responsible for 80 per cent of greenhouse-gas emissions, must “break their addiction” to fossil fuels, he stressed. The world must phase out coal, oil and gas in a fair way and massively boost renewables. Developed countries must reach net zero as close as possible to 2040, and emerging economies as close as possible to 2050.

Around the globe, women’s rights — including sexual and reproductive rights — are being suppressed and even rolled back, and women’s freedoms curtailed, the Secretary-General went on to say. Gender equality is not the problem. Gender equality is the solution. Human rights — political, civil, economic, social and cultural — are the key to solving many of the world’s interlinked problems. Turning to generative artificial intelligence, he said such technology holds much promise — but “it may also lead us across a rubicon and into more danger than we can control”. New technology requires new and innovative forms of governance. He urged the need for a Global Digital Compact — between Governments, regional organizations, the private sector and civil society — to mitigate the risks of digital technology and identify ways to harness their benefits for the good of humanity.

DENNIS FRANCIS (Trinidad and Tobago), President of the seventy-eighth session of the General Assembly , outlined this session’s imperative: to unite the nations, to be united in conviction of common purpose and in solidarity of joint action. “War. Climate change. Debt. Energy and food crises. Poverty and famine. These crises are directly impacting the lives and well-being of billions of people around the world,” he said, calling on Member States to rebuild trust and reignite global solidarity. Quoting the late United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, he said: “If the UN did not exist, we would have to invent it.” Continuing, he said that the world is fortunate that the Organization does indeed exist and called on Member States to make full and effective use of this unparalleled resource.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, he mentioned the continued violation of that country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by another UN Member State. The horrendous war there has unleashed untold suffering and destroyed countless families, communities and lives, while its cascading impacts are triggering food insecurity, volatility in energy prices and the threat of nuclear warfare. “We all want this war to end. It is an affront to everything that this organization and the UN Charter stands for. We need just and sustainable peace in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world, in line with international law and with the UN Charter. Peace must also be given a chance in other parts of the globe — from Africa to the Middle East,” he underscored.

Referring to the current high-level week with the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, he said that there have been unacceptable delays and rollbacks with regards to the Goals and called on States “to make up for the lost momentum and work much harder in the remaining seven years to accelerate progress”. “As a citizen of a climate-vulnerable region, I urge Member States to recognize the continued and escalating impacts of climate change — and to deliver real, transformative results,” he stressed. As 2023 marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he pledged: “As President of the seventy-eighth session, I am committed to championing vulnerable and marginalized groups.”

Despite many and complex challenges, the ability exists to effect change and make a meaningful difference to the lives of billions of people. “We do not lack capacity. What we lack is the will to act. By putting aside our differences and bridging divides we can deliver peace, progress, prosperity and sustainability to everyone, everywhere,” he said, calling on Member States to re-energize the General Assembly and demonstrate capacity and will to deliver for all.

Statements

LUIZ INÁCIO LULA DA SILVA, President of Brazil , recalled that 20 years ago, speaking at the General Assembly, he expressed confidence in the human capacity to overcome challenges and evolve towards superior forms of coexistence. “I return today to say that I maintain my unshakeable trust in humanity,” he stressed, while pointing to the severity of the climate crisis that “knocks on our doors and imposes losses on our brothers, especially on the poorest”. Noting that hunger — that today affects 735 million people globally — was at the centre of his speech in 2003, he emphasized: “The world is increasingly unequal. The 10 richest billionaires have more wealth than the poorest 40 per cent of humanity.”

“If today I return in the honourable capacity of President of Brazil, it is thanks to democracy,” he underscored, emphasizing that “hope, once again, has won over fear”. His country “is back” to make its contribution towards global challenges, he stressed, while also noting that it has reclaimed its foreign policy’s universalism, marked by a respectful dialogue with everyone. Recognizing that the 2030 Agenda could turn into the biggest failure of the UN, he underscored the importance of reducing inequalities by including the poor in Government budgets and making the rich pay taxes proportional to their wealth. Further reiterating Brazil’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, he added: “We want to achieve racial equality through the eighteenth [Sustainable Development] Goal, which we will voluntarily adopt.”

In this regard, his Government has launched a zero-hunger programme and passed a bill on equal pay for equal work and gender equality. Recalling that the Global South is the most affected by climate change, he pointed out that Brazil — by generating 97 per cent of its electrical power from clean, renewable sources — has proven that a socially fair and environmentally sustainable model is possible. He also highlighted the immense potential for generating green hydrogen and reported that, having resumed tackling environmental crimes in the Amazon, his country managed to reduce deforestation by 48 per cent in eight months. Expressing regret that the promise to allocate $100 billion to developing countries has not been fulfilled, he recalled that, in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made available $160 billion in special drawing rights to European countries and only $34 billion to African countries. While the foundations of the new economic governance have not been laid, he said that BRICS [Brazil, Russian Federation, India, China, South Africa] — a strategic platform for emerging countries cooperation — was a result of this paralysis.

He went on to say that during Brazil’s chairmanship of the Group of 20 (G20) in 2024, under the motto “Building a just word for sustainable planet”, the country will coordinate social inclusion and fight against hunger. Noting that there will be no sustainability and prosperity without peace, he underscored the importance of promoting a culture of peace. While referring to a number of ongoing global crises, including the war in Ukraine, he added: “No solution will be lasting if not based on dialogue.” Reporting that military spending has totalled $2 million, with nuclear spending reaching $83 million — 20 times higher than the regular UN budget — he emphasized: “The UN was born to be the home of understanding and dialogue.” Further, he rejected unilateral sanctions, including Cuba’s economic and financial embargo, and criticized any attempts to divide the world into zones of influence and revive the cold war.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN, President of the United States , recalling his meeting with a small group of American and Vietnamese veterans, said that, despite the painful legacy of war, “history does not need to dictate our future”. Overwhelming challenges can be resolved and deep wounds can heal if the international community chooses to stand together and recognize the common hopes that bind all humanity. In this context, he highlighted the duty of the United States to work with countries in every region, ensuring that everyone has access to health care, the environment is protected and conflicts are resolved peacefully. The United States seeks a more secure, prosperous and equitable world for all people, he said, adding: “we know that our future is bound to yours” and no nation can meet the challenges of today alone. By working together, the world made some remarkable and undeniable progress: “We avoided the renewal of a global conflict while lifting more than 1 billion people out of extreme poverty,” he said.

He further underscored the need to make sure that “we are delivering for people everywhere, not just somewhere”. This challenge starts with the United Nations, “it starts right here, in this room,” he said, voicing support for expanding the Security Council and increasing the number of permanent and non-permanent members. Turning to the situation in Haiti, he spotlighted breakthroughs on hard issues, stressing that “people of Haiti cannot wait much longer”. He also drew attention to his country’s significant efforts to reform and scale up the World Bank, expanding its financing to lower-middle-income countries, and to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO). Stressing the need to forge new partnerships and confront new challenges, he said that technologies such as artificial intelligence represent both potential and peril and policies must be put into place to ensure their safety. “It is important to govern technologies, not the other way around, for them to govern us,” he added.

Additionally, the United States convened the Summit for Democracy to strengthen democratic institutions, root out corruption and reject political violence, he said, also reiterating his country’s commitment to stand with the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The plan — outlined at the G20 — to connect India to Europe through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel, is part of efforts to build a more sustainable, integrated Middle East. Turning to China, he said: “We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it does not tip into conflict. I’ve said we are for de-risking, not decoupling on China.” Also, he continued, “we will push back on aggression and intimidation and defend the rules of the road, the freedom of navigation”. Further, it is critical to de-accelerate the climate crisis, he said, sounding alarm over the wildfires ravaging North America and Southern Europe, the drought in the Horn of Africa and the tragic flooding in Libya. Accordingly, he stressed the need to move the global economy towards clean energy, help developing countries reach their climate goals and increase investment in the public and private sectors.

Highlighting efforts by the United States to reduce the threat of mass destruction, he called for de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and stressed that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons. However, for the second year in a row, efforts dedicated to peaceful resolution of conflict are darkened by the shadow of war — an illegal war of conquest brought without provocation by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The United States strongly supports Ukraine in its efforts to bring about a diplomatic resolution to just and lasting peace, he emphasized, noting: “Russia alone bears responsibility for this war; Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately; and it’s Russia alone that stands in the way of peace.” Moscow believes that the world will grow weary, allowing it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence. “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? I respectfully suggest the answer is no. We have to stand up to this naked aggression today and deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow,” he asserted. “That’s why the United States — together with our allies and partners around the world — will continue to stand with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity and their freedom,” he said. In closing, he said “we will be judged by […] all those who inherit the world we create”, underlining the need to preserve the planet, to protect human dignity and to provide opportunity for people everywhere.

GUSTAVO PETRO URREGO, President of Colombia , recalling his recent visits to Chile to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the coup, to a popular neighbourhood in Medellín where mafia used to lure youth as well as to Cuba — “an unjustly blockaded country” — noted that the multiple crises in the world have only deepened over the past year. War did not end, hunger continues, recession increases and the climate crisis has worsened, causing thousands of deaths and heating our planet. Observing that humanity is moving towards extinction, he argued that all the crises are, in effect, one — the crisis of life. This has been expressed in one indicator, he claimed, pointing to the migration flows from the South to the North. While today the number amounts to tens of millions, by 2070, the figure will have reached 3 billion, as people’s homes will become uninhabitable, he emphasized.

Describing today’s Colombia as one full of beauty and life, he warned that by 2070 all that might be left of it is desert. In a move to the North, people will be driven by something simpler than better economic prospects — by water. He argued that to reach the North, people will defy armies and change the Earth. “This exodus of people to the North is an exact reflection of the dimension of the failure of Governments,” he said, drawing attention to a yearly increase in migration. In addition, he condemned the treatment of migrants from the South and the rise of hatred towards them, as many are pursued and imprisoned, often in facilities built out at sea to prevent them from reaching the mainland. In this regard, he accused “the whites” of still considering themselves superior, which is also reflected in the results of elections.

However, as the crisis of life advances and the clock is ticking, “we decide to waste time killing one another” instead of solving the situation and ensuring a sustainable future, he regretted. To meet the Sustainable Development Goals, all wars must be brought to an end, he underscored, stating that the war in Ukraine benefits the world Powers, while their approach to Palestine is different. To achieve peace, he thus proposed that the United Nations should as soon as possible hold two peace conferences — one on Ukraine and the other on Palestine. This would lead the way in helping to bring peace to all regions of the planet, because “both of these alone can bring an end to hypocrisy as a political practice”, he insisted. He went on to state that the Sustainable Development Goals will not be met, as instead of social justice we see global injustice.

Criticizing the lack of monetary resources for climate change adaptation, he noted that what is now needed is $3 trillion to overcome this challenge. He thus proposed to reform the global financial system, as cheap loans causing more indebtedness are not the solution. While the market will contribute as well, it is also part of the problem, he claimed. He thus called for most of the investment to decarbonize the world’s economy to come from the public funds, from the efforts of societies, from bringing States and humanity together and from governing the Earth with the vision of democracy. In this way, the world will be able to finance the Marshall Plan for the Sustainable Development Goals — for social and environmental justice on the planet. He expressed hope that this will allow humanity to achieve its objective of spreading life through the very diversity of its cultures.

ABDULLAH II IBN AL HUSSEIN, King of Jordan , said that more than 345 million people face food insecurity, daily hunger, or starvation. Among the most vulnerable are 108 million refugees. And 40 per cent of these refugees are children. “Yet these numbers cannot really convey the tragedy,” he said. Refugees are mothers, fathers and grandparents, who have made perilous journeys to save their families. They are young people with big dreams, and little children who deserve the chance to dream big. They depend on the international community for their survival, and multiple UN agencies provide vital services to help meet the need. “But in recent months, one by one, these agencies have been delivering difficult news — a severe shortfall in international funds has forced them to cut support,” he said.

In Jordan, where refugees make up over one third of the 11 million population, cuts have already thrown the lives of hundreds of thousands of refugees into uncertainty, he continued. “Fear and want bring on sharp increases in the number of refugees fleeing to Europe and beyond, on journeys that too often end in tragedy,” he said. Jordan has done everything to secure a dignified life for refugees. Nearly half of the almost 1.4 million Syrians it hosts are under 18 years of age. For many of these young people, Jordan is the only place they have ever known. Over 230,000 Syrian children have been born in Jordan since 2011. “We are sharing precious resources to help them meet basic needs — food, energy, and especially water,” he said. Jordan is among the water-poorest countries in the world. It faces these pressures just when another crisis has hit the region: climate change.

“Syrian refugees’ future is in their country, not in host countries,” he added. And the fact is refugees are far from returning. On the contrary, more Syrians are likely to leave their country as the crisis persists. And Jordan will not have the ability nor the resources to host and care for more. Jordan’s case is a microcosm of the entire region, which, he said, will continue to suffer until the world “helps lift the shadow” of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. “Without clarity on where Palestinians’ future lies, it will be impossible to converge on a political solution to this conflict,” he said. Five million Palestinians live under occupation with no say in their lives. Yet every UN resolution since the beginning of the conflict recognizes the equal rights of the Palestinian people to a future of peace, dignity and hope.

“We can see the Israeli people actively defending and engaging in the expression of their national identity. Yet, the Palestinian people are deprived of that same right,” he continued. The basic requirement for that right is the establishment of their own independent and viable State, on 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital. For its part, Jordan remains committed to safeguarding Jerusalem’s identity, he continued, also urging sustainable funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). “We must protect young Palestinians from extremists who prey on their frustrations and hopelessness by making sure they continue to learn at schools under the blue flag of the United Nations, as the alternative will be the black flags of terror, hate and extremism,” he stressed.

ANDRZEJ DUDA, President of Poland , said that the Russian Federation’s brutal aggression against Ukraine has brought with it immense global problems, putting the international world order to a test. Recalling 1939 when, in the wake of the alliance between Hitler and Stalin, Poland lost its independence, was wiped out from the map of the world and subjected to extremely brutal occupation, he said his country understands the tragedy of Ukraine better than any other. “The logic of conquest, changing borders by force, disregarding the law and denying the Ukrainian people their right to exist must be stopped. This brutal war must end, and not be converted into a frozen war,” he underscored.

“Today, the victim is Ukraine. Tomorrow, it could be any one of us, if we do not follow these ironclad rules, if we do not insistently enforce compliance with international law,” he warned, voicing support to the work of the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice and the Independent International Commission under the UN Human Rights Council to investigate violations of human rights and humanitarian law in the context of Russian aggression. Poland supports the idea of establishing an ad hoc special tribunal, he added, noting that that Moscow continually tries to shape international public opinion by building a false vision of reality. He also praised the United States for playing a pivotal role in assuring security in Europe for more than a century.

Given the refugee crisis caused by the war in Syria, Poland’s assistance to Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine and Jordan will be maintained, he assured. The situation is most difficult in Africa, where one in five people is suffering from hunger. “Therefore, in 2022, Poland supported the World Food Programme’s (WFP) activities in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, including Lebanon, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Syria,” he said, adding that Warsaw respects “African solutions to African problems”. Noting that Poland will be a member of the Economic and Social Council for the 2024-2026 period, he said that one of its key priorities on the organ “will be to draw the international community’s attention to the impact of global crises, such as armed conflicts, the energy crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change”.

Describing the decision-making impasse in the Security Council and the situation in which the Russian Federation, a permanent member of that organ, is deliberately violating the Charter of the United Nations, he said that some people ask questions about whether the Organization is needed at all. “On behalf of Poland, a neighbour of attacked Ukraine, a country that has taken in millions of refugees, I emphatically answer: Yes,” he said, stressing that the United Nations is very much needed as no better system for international cooperation has been invented. He also urged for a return to the thinking and actions of the founding fathers of the United Nations, as there will be no lasting peace without cooperation, without solidarity between richer and poorer countries and ultimately without respect for international law.

MIGUEL DÍAZ-CANEL BERMÚDEZ, President of Cuba , citing Che Guevara, said he brought the voice of the “exploited and the humiliated” to the General Assembly, adding: “We are a diverse group of nations sharing the same problems.” Pointing out that many countries have not managed to get rid of the euphemism “developing countries”, he said they are the main victims of the global multidimensional crisis, the abusive unequal exchange and the scientific and technical gap. “We have been united for half a century by the inescapable challenge and the determination to transform the current international order,” he stressed, spotlighting that the “Group of 77” and China Member States represent 80 per cent of the global population.

“The efforts of developing countries are not enough to implement the 2030 Agenda,” he underscored, calling for transformation of the international financial architecture — designed to profit on the reserves of the South — that increases underdevelopment and replicates modern colonialism. Recalling the Group’s member States were forced to allocate $379 billion from their reserves to protect their currencies in 2022 — almost twice as much as IMF’s drawing rights allocated — he also said that, while the richest countries fail to allocate 0.7 per cent of their gross national income for development assistance, the nations of the South need to spend 14 per cent of their incomes to pay for foreign debt interests. In this regard, he called for redesigning the debt instruments and including activation provisions to alleviate and reschedule it once the country is affected by natural catastrophes.

Turning to climate change, he expressed regret that the goal of mobilizing $100 billion a year up to 2020 in climate financing has never been met. On the eve of the twenty-eighth Climate Change Conference, the Group of 77 will prioritize the implementation of the loss and damage fund and the establishment of new climate financing goals. He underscored the need for changing science, technology and innovation paradigms — limited to the perspectives of the North — that deprive the international scientific community from intellectual capital, also announcing that the Group of 77 has decided to resume the Consortium of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South to promote joint research projects. More so, the 17 cooperation projects, designed by Cuba in its Group of 77 Chairmanship, will contribute to South-South and triangular cooperation.

He went on to recall that his country has been suffering from the economic blockade for 60 years, while stressing that Havana has not implemented a single measure aimed at damaging the economic sector or social fabric of the United States. Recalling that Washington, D.C., pressured entities not to provide medicine, needed in his country to face the pandemic, he observed that Cuba’s scientists created vaccines and developed ventilators that it provided to other countries. In a globalized world, it is not only absurd but also criminal to prohibit access to technologies and medical equipment that have over 10 per cent of United States components, he stressed, adding that despite Washington, D.C.’s hostilities, Cuba will continue building bridges with its people.

RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN, President of Türkiye , highlighting increasingly complex global challenges, said that unfortunately it is impossible to draw a more optimistic picture of the world’s future. Conflicts, wars, humanitarian crises and political tensions are getting more and more difficult to deal with. Terrorism — used as an instrument of proxy wars in Syria, Africa and the Sahel region — is causing irreparable damage to the increasingly fragile international security climate, he observed, noting that the areas of operations of terrorist organizations are spreading like an epidemic. Moreover, the signs of xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia reached alarming levels in the past year, while climate change and natural hazards have become an everyday reality in peoples’ lives.

He recalled that Türkiye recently faced one of the biggest natural hazards in terms of magnitude and the area affected, with more than 50,000 people losing their lives. Similarly, Libya was subjected to heavy destruction and significant loss of life caused by storms and floods where 12,000 people perished and thousands still remain unaccounted for. As a first response to Libya, Türkiye sent three vessels and three planes, along with 567 relief personnel, hundreds of vehicles and thousands of tons of food, shelter and sanitary supplies. He also noted that his country’s non-governmental organizations are participating in the relief efforts in the region with their own means and capabilities. Against this backdrop, he detailed Türkiye’s vision that eliminates global injustice, addresses economic inequality and produces peace, security and stability. “It’s our call for the establishment of an international system for the benefit of all humanity,” he added.

He went on to underscore that the institutions established after the Second World War no longer reflect today’s world and the Security Council has ceased to be the guarantor of the world’s security and, instead, has become a battleground for political strategies of only five countries. As a country that has pioneered numerous initiatives to strengthen peace and stability, Türkiye attaches great importance to the Secretary-General’s call for a New Agenda for Peace. “Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, we have been endeavouring to keep both our Russian and Ukrainian friends around the table with a thesis that war has no winners and peace will have no losers,” he said, stressing the need to step up efforts to end the war through diplomacy, on the basis of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

Highlighting that his country ensured the delivery of 33 million tons of grain through the Black Sea Grain Initiative on the global markets, he said the failure to implement the agreement has left the world facing a new crisis. He expressed hope that this humanitarian bridge that extends to the countries in dire need will benefit from negotiations undertaken by Türkiye. Turning to the situation in Syria, he said the humanitarian tragedy in that country is now marking its thirteenth year and is worsening the living conditions of everyone in the region, regardless of their origin and faith. It is becoming increasingly important to end the crisis with a comprehensive and sustainable solution, he said, noting that the devastating impacts of the 6 February earthquake which affected 14 million people in his country was also deeply felt in Syria.

“We are sick and tired of the hypocrisy of those who are using Da’esh and similar organizations as a front to their own political and economic interests in the Middle East, North Africa and the Sahel, but especially in Syria and Iraq,” he asserted, warning against terrorist organizations, paramilitary groups, mercenaries and local elements that are used as tools of proxy wars. Against this backdrop, he urged for a global governance architecture, emphasizing that “the world is bigger than five and a fairer world is possible”. He also called for a just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue that can no longer be realized on the basis of a federation model; expressed support to the Palestinian people; supported talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia; and voiced support for Afghanistan’s people who are in dire need of humanitarian support.

MARCELO REBELO DE SOUSA, President of Portugal , reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the priorities of the United Nations. Most notably he cited climate change, human rights, migrants, refugees and gender equality. Portugal also supports the success of the Summit of the Future in 2024, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Forum, which the country will host in 2024, and a world social summit in 2025. He highlighted the three main interconnected urgencies in today’s world — the need to respect the Charter of the United Nations; accelerate the fight against climate change to fulfil the objectives of 2030 Agenda; and reform international institutions. Some of these institutions were formed in the last century and do not correspond to the current realities, he observed.

On the indivisibility of these priorities, he argued that without respect for the Charter there cannot be peace, sustainable development or institutional reform. There is no sustainable development, nor respect for the Charter, without the reform of international institutions. And there is no reform without respect for the Charter and without achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Nevertheless, pointing to the main problem, he questioned the credibility of global leaders participating in a General Assembly debate when the issues they identify in their statements are not treated with the appropriate urgency. He went on to underscore that achieving peace in Ukraine is crucial for the whole world, as “we cannot differentiate the struggle of the Ukrainian people from the struggle for the respect of the United Nations Charter”. Equally, it is not possible to build peace without stepping up the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are lagging behind, we need to promote equality among States and among peoples,” he stressed. On Security Council reform, he noted that its composition reflects a world that no longer exists, recalling Portugal’s support for countries like Brazil and India to get permanent seats on the organ. He went on to say that the existing financial institutions are incapable of financing sustainable development with equity and justice, claiming that “the richer have preference over the poorer nations”. For a new global governance concrete solutions for institutional reforms are needed. He pointed out that it is easy to make promises and not deliver on them by not respecting international law, not contributing to justice and delaying the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. On climate change, he said that Portugal has been moving forward in decarbonization, promoting clean energy as well as protecting oceans and biodiversity.

Portugal just signed with Cabo Verde — which is part of the community of 300 million Portuguese speakers — an agreement aimed at transforming debt into investment in an environmental and climate fund, he announced. This will allow for the sustainable economic development of Cabo Verde. He said that Lisbon’s goal is to extend such deals to other Portuguese-speaking countries. In addition, he called on world leaders to respect international law, build peace, cooperate with one another and work towards correcting inequalities. “Every day we lose is another day of inequality, selfishness, conflict and war. Every day we gain is another day of justice, development and peace,” he underlined. He expressed hope that by the time of the 2024 general debate there will be more peace, justice, equality and climate action, as well as more reform of the United Nations and financial institutions.

SHEIKH TAMIM BIN HAMAD AL THANI, Amir of Qatar , stressed the need to unify efforts to prevent the misuse of cyberspace and regulate it on the basis of international law. Further, he said that it is unacceptable for the Palestinian people to remain prisoners of the Israeli occupation. The failure of the international community to act against the occupation continues to provide Israel with the opportunity to undermine the foundations of the two-State solution. Israel responds to Arab peace and normalization initiatives with more nationalist and ultra-orthodox extremism. This is reflected in Government coalitions, further settlement expansion, the Judaization of Jerusalem, attacks on holy sites and tightening the noose on the Gaza Strip. For its part, Qatar provides political, humanitarian and development support to the Palestinian people and contributes towards rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

In the case of Syria, the crisis is still waiting for a comprehensive settlement through a political process that also maintains that country’s integrity, sovereignty and independence. Turning to Sudan, he condemned the crimes perpetrated against civilians in Khartoum and Darfur and called for perpetrators to be held to account. In Lebanon, he stressed the need to find a sustainable solution to the political vacuum by forming a Government capable of addressing the aspirations of the Lebanese people and getting them out of their economic and developmental crises. In Yemen, Qatar calls for the crisis to be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the National Dialogue, the initiative of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Concerning the Libyan issue, he reiterated Qatar’s unwavering support for the efforts of the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and his efforts to achieve tangible results to resolve the crisis there. Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, he stressed the need to prevent it from sliding into a difficult-to-manage humanitarian crisis that becomes a haven for terrorist individuals. Further, he said that the war in Europe is affecting the whole world in vital areas such as energy and food. Qatar reiterates calls on all parties to comply with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and pursue a radical peaceful solution that is based on these principles.

On the national front, he said that Qatar’s investments in liquefied gas have enabled the country to play an important role in addressing the global energy crisis. Qatar continues to develop its sovereign fund and diversify sources of its income. Doha pursues environmentally friendly policies and aims to provide humanitarian aid. He further stressed that cooperation is key to stem waves of refugees, which have become a real problem for Europe as well as for neighbouring African and Asian countries. Combating racism and campaigns of incitement against entire peoples, religions and civilizations is key. To those who seek to justify hideous acts as freedom of expression, he said, deliberately compromising the sanctity of others should not be seen as an example of the freedom of expression.

MATAMELA CYRIL RAMAPHOSA, President of South Africa , said that since much of humanity is confronted by war and conflict, by want and hunger, by disease and environmental disaster, the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals seems increasingly remote. “At the moment when every human effort should be directed towards the realization of 2030 Agenda, our attention and our energies have once again been diverted by the scourge of war,” he said, adding that South Africa has consistently advocated for dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy to prevent and end conflict and achieve lasting peace. He mentioned his country’s participation in an African peace initiative, which seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, based on the UN Charter principle of respect for the territorial integrity of every country. “As we confront other conflicts in several parts of the world, including on our continent Africa, we need to be investing in prevention and peacebuilding,” he stressed, urging the global community to be concerned by recent incidents of unconstitutional changes of Government in some parts of Africa.

Returning to global issues, he said that as long as the land of the Palestinians remains occupied and their rights are ignored, peace will remain elusive there because the actions of the Government of Israel have imperiled the possibility of a viable two-State solution. He also called for lifting sanctions against Cuba and Zimbabwe. “We call on our partners from wealthier countries to meet the financial commitments they have made. It is a great concern that these wealthier countries have failed to meet their undertakings to mobilize $100 billion a year for developing economies to take climate action,” he underscored. He called on tackling debt distress, scaling up affordable long-term financing to $500 billion a year and expanding contingency financing to countries in need. “It is a grave indictment of this international community that we can spend so much on war, but we cannot support action that needs to be taken to meet the most basic needs of billions of people,” he said.

As he is accompanied in New York by an all-women national delegation, he stressed that the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women in all spheres of life. “We must pay particular attention to the provision of adequate health services to every woman, child and adolescent. The empowerment of women must be central to the actions we now take towards the realization of the 2030 Agenda,” he said. On climate change, he warned: “Africa is warming faster than the rest of the world.” Centuries after the end of the slave trade, decades after the end of the colonial exploitation of Africa’s resources, the people of Africa are once again bearing the cost of the industrialization and development of the wealthy nations of the world, he stated, urging greater efforts to accelerate global decarbonization.

Citing a renewed commitment to multilateralism, he said that now is the moment to proceed with the reform of the Security Council, enabling it to respond more effectively to current geopolitical realities. “We are pleased that the Common African Position [on the Proposed Reform of the United Nations: “The Ezulwini Consensus”] on the reform of the Security Council is increasingly enjoying wide support. We must ensure that the voice of the African continent and the Global South is strengthened in the United Nations and broader multilateral system,” he emphasized, adding that all the peoples represented here in the Organization had their origins in Africa where tools and capabilities were developed to spread across the world. “Despite its history, despite the legacy of exploitation and subjugation, despite the ongoing challenge of conflict and instability, Africa is determined to regain its position as a site of human progress,” he concluded.

SERDAR BERDIMUHAMEDOV, President of Turkmenistan , stressed that the impact of multiple serious challenges may erode global security — the principle of the United Nations. Turkmenistan thus firmly and persistently upholds the principle of unity of security and its integrity. In this vein, he insisted that military, political, economic, ecological, energy, transport, food, biological and information security are indivisible. The main challenge of the Organization is to provide an integral approach to security problems as well as to mobilize the experience, skills, ideas and initiatives of Member States, he observed. He reiterated the principled position of Turkmenistan: “The United Nations is the only universal and legitimate organization responsible for peacekeeping and providing global and comprehensive security and stable, modern structure of inter-State relations.”

To overcome distrust and confrontation through open and genuine dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations, he proposed to start discussions on drafting a strategy of global security. Based on the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, such a strategy would reflect present realities and trends, including new risks. Noting such strategies should be anchored in regional contexts, he called for a dialogue between Central Asia and the United Nations. In this regard, he announced an initiative to hold, under the Organization’s umbrella, the first Conference on Security in Central Asia and Bordering Areas, to be held in Ashgabat in 2024. It will develop approaches aimed at providing stable, conflict-free development of the region by synchronizing the efforts of multiple actors.

Turning to climate and environmental issues, he said that following the 2017 Paris Agreement on climate change, Turkmenistan has undertaken efforts at the national level reduce and eliminate the adverse impact of methane emissions. Welcoming the international community’s effort to implement the Global Methane Pledge, he said that his country recently approved a road map to examine its accession to this initiative. He went on to urge the United Nations to pay close attention to ecological issues in Central Asia, highlighting the need for a strategic approach. Turkmenistan thus proposes to establish, in Ashgabat, a regional centre for technologies related to climate change in Central Asia. On the Caspian Sea, he recalled the adoption of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea by the coastal countries. Expressing hope for their cooperation with the United Nations, he put forward a Caspian ecology initiative — an international platform for interaction on relevant issues.

Turkmenistan has prioritized achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, he noted, drawing attention to their implementation in the field of transport. To this end, Turkmenistan initiated the establishment of effective dialogue platforms. These include the 2016 First United Nations Global Conference on Sustainable Transport and the 2022 Ministerial Meeting on Transport for Landlocked Developing Countries, both held in Turkmenistan. In addition, he pointed out that the General Assembly adopted six resolutions on transport initiated by his country, with the last establishing a World Sustainable Transport Day. He suggested that, on this occasion, the Assembly consider convening a high-level meeting during its seventy-eighth session. Highlighting Turkmenistan’s priority to assist the United Nations in providing food security, he proposed to hold — in cooperation with the United Nations, the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) — a major international forum on this topic in his country.

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, President of Ukraine , noting that unity can prevent wars, said: “This Hall has seen many wars, but not as an active defender against aggression.” While the next world war is seen as a nuclear war — a conflict between States “on the highway to nukes” — he recalled that Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal. Recalling that the Russian Federation became the “keeper” of nuclear weapons, he added: “The history shows that it was Russia who deserved nuclear disarmament. Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons.” He further turned to Moscow’s weaponization of food, recalling that since the war, ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov have been blocked. Expressing appreciation to those States that supported the “Grain from Ukraine” programme, he added: “United we made weapons turn back into food again.” Also pointing to the creation of a temporary sea export corridor from Ukrainian ports, he said it is alarming to see how “some of our friends in Europe play out solidarity in a political theatre”. While they may seem to play their own role, they are helping to “set the stage” for Moscow, he emphasized.

He went on to say that the Kremlin has weaponized oil and gas to weaken leaders of other countries, adding that Moscow is now weaponizing nuclear energy. “Look what Russia did to our Zaporizhzhia power plant — shelled it, occupied it and now blackmails others with radiation leaks,” he stated, while recognizing that the global security architecture offers no response or protection against such threats. “There is no accountability for radiation blackmailers so far”, he added. Turning to the abduction of children, aimed at putting pressure on families and societies, he said that kidnapping and deportation have never been a part of Government policies before. Reporting that Kyiv has evidence of hundreds of thousands of children kidnapped by Moscow in the occupied territories and later deported, he emphasized: “We are trying to get children back home, but time goes by. What will happen to them?” Those children are taught to hate Ukraine, while ties with their families are broken, he stressed, adding: “This is clearly genocide.”

When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there, he stressed, spotlighting that each decade the Russian Federation starts a new war. Pointing out that parts of Georgia and the Republic of Moldova remain occupied, he also said that Moscow “has almost swallowed Belarus” and is threatening Kazakhstan and the Baltic States. Also observing that the goal of the war in his country is to turn Ukraine’s land, people and resources against those present, he said that many seats in the General Assembly Hall “may become empty if Russia succeeds with its treachery and aggression”. “We must act united to defeat the aggressor and focus all our capabilities and energy on addressing these challenges,” he stressed.

Turning to Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula, presented in 2022 in Indonesia and supported by 140 States, he emphasized that that for the first time in modern history the international community has a chance to end aggression on the terms of the country that was attacked. To this end, Kyiv has launched several meetings between national security advisers and diplomatic representatives and held talks on its implementation in Hiroshima, Copenhagen and Jeddah, he reported, also announcing the preparation of a global peace summit. Pointing to “attempts to make some shady deals behind the scenes”, he underscored: “Evil cannot be trusted — ask [Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny] Prigozhin if one bets on [Russian Federation President Vladimir V.] Putin’s promises. Please, hear me. Let unity decide everything openly.”

ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI FALLA, President of Guatemala , noted that the world has observed with horror the war against Ukraine started by the Russian Federation, which violates the principles on which the international order was built following the Second World War. “And you know what is the worst still? It seems like we have got used to it,” he continued, urging to have a renewed Organization that seeks solutions and countries that are willing to look beyond their ideological positions and overcome ancestral conflicts. “For this to be achieved, every country must raise its voice, and every country must say enough is enough. Today, my country joins the cry to say enough is enough. My country joins the global call for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces, respecting the territorial integrity and unity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders,” he emphasized, elaborating that disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, as well as the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, is one of the most important pillars of the United Nations. “Imagine what a catastrophe it would be for the world if the illegal and unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation destroyed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, which is in danger in terms of integrity and operation and which could cause a disaster of immeasurable proportions,” he underscored, demanding that the five permanent members of the Security Council achieve total nuclear disarmament.

He reiterated his country’s firm commitment and solidarity with the development and prosperity of the Haitian people, who are at risk due to a multidimensional crisis. “As an international community, we must react and address catastrophes before they become even more devastating,” he added. Turning to Asia, he expressed his support for Taiwan [province of China], noting that “its citizens” have been excluded from having a voice to represent them in this forum.

“Four years ago, I took possession of the position of President of the Republic of Guatemala, and since then, I have heard great speeches, great treaties and commitments have been signed up to stop climate change. I want to tell everyone that today, the world is worse than it was four years ago. Because more than speeches, commitments and treaties, the world needs action,” he underscored, saying that the Caribbean and Central American region suffers the most from climate change. Despite his group of countries producing a low percentage of greenhouse gases, they suffer the most damage year after year.

He also said that the serious threat of drug consumption, especially synthetic drugs, should be a topic of great concern for the international community, as transnational crime must be fought transnationally. Also, Guatemala is committed to the promotion of food security and the goal of zero hunger. In this regard, he noted with alarm the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. “We condemn the use of hunger as a weapon of war, as this represents a violation of human rights and international humanitarian law,” he added. He cited the case of the territorial, maritime and island dispute between Guatemala and Belize, which both countries are committed to resolve in a peaceful and respectful manner through the International Court of Justice — “in contrast to war due to international conflicts and the consequence of the foolishness of human beings”. He also said that one of the greatest and alarming threats to life and freedom is human trafficking, which is a true crime against humanity, linked to slavery, since it practices the purchase and sale of human beings.

KATALIN NOVÁK, President of Hungary , said her country has a thousand years of turbulent history, with wars, oppression and occupation, revolutions and wars of independence. “We know the feeling of vulnerability. We know what it’s like to live divided and what suffering wars cause. We know how precious freedom is and how painful it is to be deprived of it,” she said. For this reason, “the rejection of any kind of oppression has become an instinct in us,” she continued, condemning unequivocally the attack on another State, namely the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, which has caused immense suffering and destruction and has destroyed peaceful life in Europe. “We are for the victims and against further escalation,” she stressed, adding that her country is providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to all those fleeing the war.

“We help beyond our size and strength,” she said, pointing to the 150,000 Hungarians living in Ukraine, in Transcarpathia, who share every hardship and struggle, sacrifice and success. The war also directly affects Hungarians. “Hungarian fathers and sons living in Ukraine are also giving their lives in the trenches,” she added. She recalled her two visits to Kyiv — at the invitation of President Zelenskyy — since the outbreak of the war. “I have seen the suffering that families go through. I have seen what they experience when peace is broken. I have met Ukrainian and Hungarian people who have lost family members. I have met Ukrainian children for whom a kindergarten was set up with the help and support of Hungary; children from whom the war is depriving a happy childhood,” she said.

Stressing that there is no alternative to peace, she urged for the killing and destruction to stop as soon as possible, as war is never the solution. Noting that peace is only realistically attainable “when at least one side sees the time for negotiations as having come,” she said that “we cannot decide for Ukrainians about how much they are prepared to sacrifice, but we have a duty to represent our own nation’s desire for peace”. Underlining the need to avoid an escalation of the war, she said in every war, children are the most vulnerable. War hits them hardest, although they are the ones who need security and stability the most.

She then echoed the words of Elon Musk that demographic decline is a more serious problem than the climate crisis. Little attention is paid to the real and irreversible change of the world. “If there is no child, there will be no future,” she said, asking: “What is the point of looking after the Earth if we don’t have children and grandchildren to pass it on to?” Against this backdrop, she emphasized that the solution to the demographic crisis lies in strengthening and supporting families. Hungary has made the strengthening of families and the tackling of the demographic crisis a priority, she noted, recognizing that a strong, united and healthy family is a guarantee of security.

...