General Assembly: 86th & 87th Meetings (AM & PM)

The General Assembly took note the “Notification by the Secretary-General under Article 12, paragraph 2, of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/77/300), that presents a list of matters relative to the maintenance of international peace and security, considered by the Security Council. Items, which the Council has ceased to deal since the notification of the Assembly at its seventy-sixth session (document A/76/300) have been deleted. The respective deletions are recorded in document S/2022/10/Add.10*.

CSABA KŐRÖSI (Hungary), President of the General Assembly, underscored that the Security Council and the General Assembly are complementary bodies meant to work together. “We must ask ourselves: Where are we succeeding? Where are we failing?”, he noted, pointing out that the report depicts a year fraught with crises, conflict and war. As well as the Council’s ability to re-establish peace is being put to the test. Recognizing that the 15-nation organ serves as the bedrock of the collective efforts to maintain peace, he highlighted the renewal of all peacekeeping and special political mission mandates. “On behalf of all those who rely on the United Nations provision of international peace and security, I thank you,” he said. Moreover, the Council has established a humanitarian carve-out to sanctions regimes, adopted the first Council resolution on Myanmar and saw many more women briefers than in previous years. “To all Member States: Please continue this positive trend,” he emphasized.

However, 491 days after the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, the Council has not adopted a single resolution about the violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, he continued. In this context, he asked: “Do you believe that the main problems which we confronted are well reflected in the Council report? Should such reports be more analytical and dive deeper in the actions taken?” Reiterating that the Council and the Assembly are two parts of one whole, he said that the report submission is the only explicit obligation of one organ to the other, adding: “But making the report and having the debate should not be pro forma, box-checking exercises. They should serve a purpose.”

LANA ZAKI NUSSEIBEH (United Arab Emirates), President of the Security Council, introduced the “Report of the Security Council” (document A/77/2) covering the period 1 January to 31 December 2022, and adopted on 30 May 2023. “This exercise is more than a routine, mandated reporting requirement,” she said; it is a welcome opportunity to further strengthen the relationship between the General Assembly and the Council and a tool for transparency that demonstrates the accountability of the that body to the wider United Nations membership. As another important example of the relationship between these two main organs, she cited the holding of Council elections in the Assembly, as occurred earlier in June.

Summarizing key aspects of the Security Council’s work, she noted that 2022 marked a return to pre-pandemic working methods, with 292 formal meetings, 276 of which were public and 16 that were private, 127 closed consultations and 5 informal interactive dialogues. There was also an increase in unscheduled meetings from 34 in 2021 to 85 in 2022 — a 150 per cent increase. Also in 2022, the Council adopted 54 resolutions and 7 presidential statements, and members issued 67 statements to the press. She recalled the adoption of resolution 76/262, which decided that the President of the Assembly shall convene a formal meeting within 10 working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the Council, to hold a debate on the relevant situation. Under this new process, the Council submitted three special reports on relevant occasions to the General Assembly as requested by that resolution.

She also noted that, by a procedural vote of 11 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation) and 3 abstentions (China, India, and United Arab Emirates), the Council adopted a resolution calling for the eleventh Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly on the conflict in Ukraine. The trend of increased participation of women briefers in meetings continued, with 46 per cent of briefings delivered by women in 2022, while in 2021 and 2020, they represented 44 per cent and 34 per cent respectively. Further, of the 88 civil society representatives invited to brief the Council last year, 63 were women. She recalled that thematic and cross-cutting issues remained high on the agenda, including: women, peace and security; climate, peace and security; technology and security; the nexus between conflict and food insecurity; mental health and psychosocial support of United Nations peace operations personnel; general issues relating to sanctions; and children and armed conflict.

GERARDO PENALVER PORTAL ( Cuba ) reiterated that the Security Council report must cease to be descriptive and formal, and lacking criticism. In its current form, it presents a list of meetings, activities and resolutions, despite multiple long-standing requests for a document that is more exhaustive and analytical, which explains decisions taken by the 15-nation organ. Further, he voiced his regret regarding the omission of violations by Israel of Council resolutions, notably Council resolution 2334 (2016), amid that country’s expansion of settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and its threats of annexation of the Jordan Valley area and East Jerusalem. He called for a comprehensive reform of the Council, including its working methods, and for the rules of procedure to be adopted to end the provisional nature of those rules. As well, he called for a level of transparency to be guaranteed in informal consultations, expressing regret over the trend of working in closed format. The Council must represent all Member States' interests to promote multilateralism and its credibility, he stressed.

ANA PAULA ZACARIAS ( Portugal ), speaking for the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, suggested that an open debate to assess the Council’s work — in preparation of the annual report — could be organized in January, ahead of the drafting of the introduction to the report. She, thus, called for setting a fixed timeline for the General Assembly’s discussion to enhance transparency and predictability. Welcoming the inclusion of statistics on unscheduled meetings held at the request of the Council members, disaggregated data on women’s participation and the number of occasions the veto was cast, she suggested including information on instances where the Council was unable to act despite a need and a mandate. She also called on the Council to provide details on the draft resolutions that failed to be adopted — brief resolution descriptions, their purposes, main provisions and the rejection grounds — while also including a chapter on the veto, containing the explanation of Member States, which exercised the right, and statistics on the number of times it has been exercised.

Further, she said the report could include information on the implementation of the Council’s resolutions and decisions, indicating the reasons behind the lack of implementation. Encouraging the timely compilation of the Council presidencies’ monthly assessments, she welcomed wrap-in and wrap-up sessions, contributing to transparency. She spotlighted the importance of the Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council and encouraged Member States to provide contributions to ensure institutional memory preservation. In addition, she suggested the annual report should highlight information on the Council’s closed consultations to promote further transparency, while encouraging the President of the General Assembly to resume the practice of preparing and transmitting a summary of the Member States’ recommendations to the Security Council President for their subsequent consideration at the Informal Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions.

Speaking in her national capacity, she said that the annual report should be informative, substantive, comprehensive and thorough. Since 2022, eight more Member States joined the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group’s Code of Conduct, she reported, reiterating the Group’s call for more detailed references on the use of the veto. While welcoming the inclusion of paragraphs on climate and security, she expressed a wish for a more comprehensive review of the Council’s discussions on the consequences of these phenomena.

MONA JUUL ( Norway ), also speaking for Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden, called on the Council together with the President of the General Assembly to explore ways to strengthen the important process of allowing for a more substantive interaction between the two bodies. She underscored the importance of the Council, in the future, to meet all the timelines it has set for itself in the production of the report. This would ensure that the General Assembly is able to have a more predictable discussion on the report in June, if not before. “We would also echo the well-worn calls from this Assembly for the Council to submit a more complete, substantive, and analytical account of its work,” she said. Monthly assessments, completed by each presidency, are a valuable way to provide a more analytical look at the Council’s work, and an opportunity to mark important procedural aspects throughout the year, she added.

Underscoring that monthly assessments do not have to be agreed upon by consensus, she said that greater recognition of this fact may help assessments to be completed sooner. A significant shift in the practice of the Council took place following the adoption of resolution 76/262. In response, the Council produced a special report for the General Assembly each time a veto was cast. “Yet, even though special reports are equally mandated in Article 24 (3) of the Charter, we regret that they are not reflected in a stand-alone, easy to reference, section within the annual report,” she emphasized. The inclusion of the first annual report of the Informal Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions in the Council’s annual report is an important step forward towards the accountability and transparency, she said.

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ), aligning herself with the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, acknowledged the authorization of missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan, the resolutions against the Taliban in Afghanistan and the increased support for reforms in Iraq. However, while welcoming the five open debates held on women, peace, and security, she asked how relevant they are if the diverse viewpoints and proposals from Member States are not included in the report. The response to military coups has been inconsistent, selective and largely ineffective, dealing with less than a quarter of the cases since the end of the cold war. Like its predecessors, the report holds no mention of the Council’s reluctance or inability to fulfill its current mandate, such as the one arising from Article 26 of the Charter, which “has been a dead letter”, she observed. Specifically, the Council has not exercised its responsibilities in arms reduction, she said, reporting that global military spending has risen for the eighth consecutive year to an all-time high of $2.24 trillion in 2022. As the Council focuses on superficial results and symbolic actions, resulting in “diplomatic posturing” and “quibbling over language” instead of substantial actions, the essence of its purpose is diluted, she stated.

HERNÁN PÉREZ LOOSE ( Ecuador ), aligning himself with the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, recalled his attendance at the same meeting two years ago, when his country announced its candidacy as an elected member of the Council, and its commitment to strengthening the relationship between the General Assembly and the Council in addressing challenges to peace and security. He outlined his country’s efforts to this end, including its organizing, with Portugal, the first workshop on the subject. That working group’s report is set to be adopted next week and will include a digital repository of the most relevant recommendations of the General Assembly in the area of peace and security. He took note of improvements in the report, including its references to food insecurity, the sanctions committee for Haiti, and the use of the veto. However, he joined other speakers in calling for a more substantial and analytical document on the Security Council’s work.

REIN TAMMSAAR ( Estonia ), associating himself with the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, said that a lot of work of the Council takes place behind closed doors. “This lack of transparency is problematic as the wider UN membership is the constituent of the Council members,” he emphasized. However, during Estonia’s time in the Security Council, its efforts to move towards further transparency, either through proposing to publish the valuable reports by expert panels or drafting monthly assessments, were met with resistance. It is crucial to include information in the annual report on instances where the Council has been unable to act despite a clear mandate. Moreso, in 2022, a permanent member of the Council initiated a war of aggression against its peaceful neighbour. A lack of progress on that issue proves that one permanent member was able to “effectively paralyse” the work of the Council. In cases of mass atrocities, the veto should not be used at all, he stressed.

VATHAYUDH VICHANKAIYAKIJ ( Thailand ) said a more substantive and analytical report of the Council would allow all Member States to be kept abreast of its work. The report should not only keep track of the Council’s actions, but should also reflect cases where the Council has been unable to act. This is because inaction can oftentimes have a debilitating effect on international peace and security. The report exhibits a worrying trend: out of 54 resolutions adopted last year, only two thirds were adopted unanimously, representing a drastic decrease from 84 per cent of resolutions adopted by unanimity in 2021. “It suggests that the Council is becoming more and more divided, at a time when the international community needs to be more and more united,” he pointed out. Further, the Council must recognize that, for peace to be sustainable, sustainable development and human security need to be promoted across the peace continuum.

JUAN RAMÓN DE LA FUENTE RAMÍREZ ( Mexico ) said that, as an elected Council member in 2022, his country witnessed first hand the Council’s limitations caused by the veto. Noting that each veto prevents a timely response to international peace and security threats, he said this right should be limited in the spirit of solidarity. Recalling the France-Mexico initiative — signed by 106 States — he encouraged Member States to join it, while reiterating the need of enforcing Article 27(3) of the Charter to ensure that a party to a conflict abstains from voting. In addition, he suggested that the end of the year, the General Assembly President convenes a midterm dialogue — in addition to the annual debate on the report — to analyse the Council’s activities and resolutions. “The General Assembly and the Security Council require more frequent, more transparent and more efficient channels of communication,” he stressed.

BURHAN GAFOOR ( Singapore ) said that, while the Council has met its commitment to adopt its report by 30 May in time for consideration by the Assembly, “we are stretching the timeline to the eleventh hour”. Citing a number of procedural issues, including Member States not submitting assessment reports, he noted that not all delegations of permanent Council members were present in the General Assembly Hall, he observed, calling such absences “a sign of deep disrespect”. He further noted growing Council disunity, including on the issues of Ukraine, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Syria and Myanmar. As well, in 2021, one veto was cast, while in 2022, the Council had four draft resolutions vetoed. In many areas of critical importance, “the Council failed the international community in providing direction and solutions”, he said. He further addressed his delegation’s proposal for the selection of the Secretary-General — not surprisingly, blocked by the five permanent members. The annual report should also provide deeper analysis of sanctions, as it by and large failed to note emerging patterns of abstentions on sanctions renewals, he added.

MOHAMMAD AAMIR KHAN ( Pakistan ) voiced regret that the report is an “unedifying enumeration of meetings, with no substantive content” on the Council’s deliberations. He therefore called for a more comprehensive and analytical annual report, which highlights emerging threats to international peace and security and outlines the Council’s efforts to settle disputes and prevent conflict. Moreover, substantive decisions are taken in closed meetings, which was not envisaged in the provisional rules of procedure and erodes transparency and accountability. In addition, he called for reform of the Council’s working methods, including its adoption of the rules of procedure and its convening of closed-door meetings as the exception, not the rule, including its subsidiary bodies. On that point, he said that the Counter-Terrorism Committee should address new and emerging threats, including Hindutva and fascism, rather than focusing solely on Muslim groups. As well, it must also distinguish terrorism from self-determination struggles.

MARISKA DHANUTIRTO ( Indonesia ) said that, as one of the major troop- and police-contributing countries, Indonesia has benefited from the regular Council’s meetings relating to peacekeeping operations. Welcoming the increased representation of female briefers, she spotlighted the importance of women’s perspectives for finding durable conflict solutions. The annual report should not be a compilation of institutional memory, but rather include an analytical component and track Council’s work progress, she stressed, while suggesting a compilation of a midterm report or informal dialogue sessions beyond a routine annual discussion to ensure accountability. To this end, she pointed out that the Assembly’s resolution on the veto initiative could serve as a tool, adding: “The Security Council must show to its constituents that it is acting consistently in all issues, and not practising double standards.” She also underscored the importance of the Council’s engagement with regional and subregional organizations.

RENÉ ALFONSO RUIDÍAZ PÉREZ ( Chile ), aligning himself with the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, noted that, given major events in international peace and security in 2022, “the eyes of the world” turned to the reaction of the Council — as evidenced by the strong increase in unscheduled meetings, from 85 last year, compared to 34 in 2021. However, he expressed surprise that the unanimous adoption of draft resolutions decreased from 81.4 per cent in 2021 to 66 per cent in 2022, with only 7 presidential statements made last year, compared to 24 in 2021. He drew attention to the situation in Haiti — a country in his region — stressing that, despite the urgency therein and aside from one new sanctions regime, the Council was unable to take further action. He further expressed concern and disappointment that the veto was used on four occasions, by one or more permanent members, preventing the adoption of a resolution.

CHRISTIAN WENAWESER ( Liechtenstein ) said that to see the “prompt and effective action” envisaged by Article 24 of the Charter, greater Council cohesion is urgently needed, citing, among others, its action on Sudan that is barely commensurate with the scale of the catastrophe on the ground. He encouraged the Council to organize the texts of its special reports as a separate annex to future annual reports, as was done to other special reports in the past. Pointing to the need for a dynamic role for the General Assembly on matters of maintenance of peace and security, he encouraged Member States to consider when and how products it adopts can enhance the maintenance of peace and security, including through stimulating Council action. Other initiatives are needed to reduce the towering presence of the veto in the work of the United Nations, amongst them the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group Code of Conduct, he added.

AHMAD FAISAL MUHAMAD ( Malaysia ) noted that the submission of the Council’s annual report over the years has become a ritual exercise of providing a mere calendar of events and compilations of its activities throughout the year. This year’s report, as in the past, does not offer any critical assessment or incisive analysis on important issues of peace and security. Also, despite being deliberated at the Council monthly, the question of Palestine remains in a deadlock with no concrete Council action, he pointed out, stressing that such a failure to act needs to be incorporated in the annual report, with clear explanations of positions. Noting that only 9 of the 12 presidencies submitted their assessments for 2022, he called on all Council members to make their monthly assessments available to the broader United Nations membership in a timely manner and encouraged them to pursue innovative approaches in presenting their presidency assessments.

RAPHAEL RUPPACHER ( Austria ), aligning himself with the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, welcomed the timely adoption of the report and the debate. Noting that his country is Co-Chair of the current intergovernmental negotiations, he highlighted the report’s importance for transparency and accountability, while underlining the need for an improved document providing a more substantive and analytical account of the Council’s work, including details on draft resolutions it failed to adopt. He also said it was deplorable that the Council cannot react to some crises with necessary clarity or fails to act, as is the case with Ukraine, due to politicized debates or the misuse of the veto. “This stalemate is unacceptable,” he stressed. In that context, he welcomed that the report states that four draft resolutions related to the act of aggression by the Russian Federation were not adopted by the Council and reiterated his call for the implementation of Article 27(3) of the United Nations Charter.

SAŠA JUREČKO ( Slovenia ), associating herself with the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, suggested that to tackle the drivers of conflict in a broader sense, the Council could focus its discussions on horizontal topics, such as the link between climate change and food security, or mainstream such issues across individual country situations. Underscoring the importance of greater transparency, she spotlighted the possible online tools, including an interactive and regularly updated — or live — programme of work. While pointing to the decrease of consensual adoptions of resolution, she noted that almost 90 per cent of votes on resolutions concluded positively in 2022. Slovenia will be joining the Council in January 2024 as a non-permanent member, she reported, emphasizing: “We are committed to do our part in the efforts towards improving the Council’s working methods, in close collaboration with other delegations.”

PASCALE CHRISTINE BAERISWYL ( Switzerland ), aligning herself with the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group, said the 200 pages of the annual report imperfectly convey the impact of major political upheavals. That included the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and the escalation of violence in a large number of countries, resulting in a two-fold increase in the number of meetings convened. She condemned the use of the veto on four occasions in 2022 and the ensuing deadlock in the cases of Ukraine and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. However, each time, the General Assembly sprang into action, including in an emergency special session where it adopted its own resolution for Ukraine. She cited some progress, with resolution 2653 (2022) that, targeting criminal gangs in Haiti, creating the first new sanctions regime in five years, and “the pioneering resolution 2664 (2022)”, which created a permanent humanitarian exemption to the application of sanctions regimes.

KRZYSZTOF MARIA SZCZERSKI ( Poland ) called for a reinforcement of the United Nations system to counter the Council’s inability to fulfil its mandate of maintaining global peace and security, which was especially visible since 24 February 2022, when a permanent member of the Council, the Russian Federation, violated the United Nations Charter and invaded Ukraine. Spotlighting the General Assembly’s adoption of six resolutions on the topic, he voiced regret over the abuse of the veto by permanent members and called for the veto initiative in the report. On the functioning of the Council, he said that all members, including elected ones, should have the opportunity to be engaged in the drafting process, and called for a more equitable distribution of penholder responsibilities. The regular attempts by the Russian Federation to use the Council as a platform for disinformation and propaganda on the aggression against Ukraine is regrettable, he added.

YASEEN LAGARDIEN ( South Africa ), pointing out that the current Council’s report rather serves as a record of its activities, requested a more analytical report. He expressed concern over the declining trend of resolutions being adopted unanimously, while observing that, during the reporting period, the 15-nation organ was unable to make progress on important issues, such as the question of Palestine. The United Nations must reflect contemporary realities, he stressed, calling for the commencement of the text-based negotiations on Security Council reform. Emphasizing that the elected Council members can have a more vital role to play, he also pointed out that Africa accounts for the largest share of all Council country-specific meetings. In this regard, he encouraged the organ to enhance its cooperation with the African Union, while also urging Member States to promote more immediate action and make the Council reform a priority.

FABIÁN ODDONE ( Argentina ) voiced regret that, on several occasions, the Council was divided and unable to provide answers to crises and conflicts, with devastating consequences, untold human suffering and armed conflicts increasing by 96 per cent. He called for the report to analyse the status of each conflict and the impact of Council action, as well as assess the implementation of Council resolutions and compliance with them. He further expressed surprise at the increase in consideration of issues that are not always related to maintenance of international peace and security. For millions of people, the Council is the face and personification of the United Nations. Thus, it is crucial that efforts are efficient and effective, with transparency being one of the central principles. He highlighted that, during 2022, briefing sessions were held for the entire membership at the beginning and at the end of the mandate.

MICHAEL ALEXANDER GEISLER ( Germany ) underscored the importance of all Security Council members being accountable towards the General Assembly, as enshrined in Article 24(3) of the United Nations Charter. The report reflects a new sanctions regime on Haiti and the first-ever resolution on Myanmar, which shows that the Council has retained a “basic ability to act”, although it is divided and has lost much trust and credibility due to the misuse of the veto by the Russian Federation, a permanent member. Moreover, decisive pieces of information are missing from the report, including on the use of the veto and voting behaviour, while the lack of infographics and tables make it less palatable. He welcomed that civil society is able to view its activities through the webcast, as well as improved access to documents, while calling for the Council’s transparency to be further enhanced to revitalize the work of the United Nations.

NGOC THUY DO ( Viet Nam ) said that, with 54 resolutions, 7 presidential statement and 64 press statements in 2022, the Council succeeded in reaching agreement on important matters. Emphasizing the contribution of non-permanent members, he said they add diversity by bringing regional perspectives and insights in the decision-making process and serve as a bridge between the permanent members and the wider membership. However, the Council did not find agreement on various long-standing issues and the emerging conflicts, he noted, adding that its agenda suffered setbacks in 2022. Calling for greater solidarity and unity among the Council members, he urged the organ to pay more attention to non-traditional security challenges, including the impact of climate change on peace and security. Further, he underscored the importance of a more inclusive approach in the Council’s working methods, urging it to strengthen consultations with relevant organizations and countries, particularly those contributing military and police personnel to peacekeeping missions.

SOPHIA EAT ( Cambodia ) called for the annual report to be more analytical and substantive, highlighting achievements, challenges, recommendations, solutions and a way forward on important issues. Given the intensifying threats to international peace and security, it is crucial for the Council to explore ways to further enhance its mandates, accountability and transparency. Appealing to Member States to work together in good faith to avoid the dead-end situation of a veto, she called for the Council to consider increasing the number of open meetings “which allows more opportunities to all Member States to share their views and propose solutions to the complex issues that affect us all”, she said. It is the duty of all United Nations Member States to ensure that United Nations organs, in particular the Council, are serving the global common good.

