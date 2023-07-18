Regional Cooperation, Initiatives Vital to Building Resilience, Delivering on 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Speakers Tell High-Level Political Forum

Regional cooperation and game changing initiatives across the regions are vital to building resilience against future shocks and delivering on the 2030 Agenda, speakers emphasized, as the high-level political forum on sustainable development — held under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council — continued its discussion today.

Convened under the theme “Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels”, the forum — which runs until 19 July — will explore policies and transformations needed to overcome the multiple crises that continue to threaten decades of progress made in development around the world. Particular emphasis will be placed on trends and policies related to Sustainable Development Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation), Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy); Goal 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), Goal 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and Goal 17 (partnerships for the Goals and their linkages to other Goals).

Delivering opening remarks, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), underscored that progress towards realizing the 2030 Agenda must be significantly accelerated. To this end, investing in social protection, gender equality and disaster resilience, as well as tackling climate change, is crucial. “Making food and energy systems resilient and sustainable and leveraging digital innovations and solutions will be powerful drivers of a sustainable transformation,” she stressed.

Identifying key areas of transformative action, Leila Benali (Morocco), President of the United Nations Environment Assembly, called for a stronger interface among science, policy and decision-making. Also essential are massive shifts and increases in public and private financial flows, debt and investment patterns. These changes require a combination of work through global partnerships, North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation. Solutions must be placed at the forefront of the science-policy interface, including traditional knowledge systems of local and Indigenous communities, she observed.

A panel was also held today on “Messages from the regions”, with Ministerial Chairs of the Regional Forums on Sustainable Development reporting on the outcome of their respective regional forums and highlighting and identifying transformative actions for accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Garama Saratou Rabiou Inoussa, Minister for the Environment and the Fight against Desertification of Niger, and Chair of the ninth session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, said African countries remain committed to achieving the Goals by intensifying transformative initiatives, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Great Blue Wall Initiative and the Battery Minerals Value Chain Initiative. Science, technology and innovation should be placed at the heart of national development planning, she stressed, highlighting the importance of building cities resilient to climate change by strengthening multihazard early warning and action systems.

Along similar lines, Pagnathun Theng, Director General, Ministry of Planning of Cambodia, and Chair of the tenth session of the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development, pointed out that the multiple crises facing the world have pushed millions of people in Asia and the Pacific into poverty, increased inequality and hindered progress towards the 2030 Agenda. Outlining solutions to address these challenges, he said transforming energy and food systems to support a more resilient recovery is a key focus. He also underlined the need to tackle climate change, promote transition to cleaner energy and address debt sustainability concerns through innovative financing from the public and private sector.

Waed Abdullah Badhib, Minister for Planning and International Cooperation of Yemen, and Chair of the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development 2023, reported that more than a quarter of Arab populations continue to live under the poverty line, while the region is suffering from the highest unemployment rates in the world. Against this backdrop, he noted that the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development outlined strategies to support developing countries to sustainably manage debt and facilitate access to concessional credit. The Forum also called on Arab Governments to develop plans to address wasteful spending and corruption.

“Regions represent the nuances that shape the universal nature of the 2030 Agenda,” said lead discussant, Javier Surasky, Director of Research of Cepei, Argentina. Empowering regions would yield concrete global outcomes, he added, stressing that without regions — which connect national and global levels — the implementation and monitoring governance chains will be broken. Countries submitting voluntary national reviews could present their strategies to build their reports at regional forums, he suggested, adding that this will allow States and non-governmental stakeholders to share knowledge.

The Economic and Social Council’s high-level political forum will reconvene at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, 19 July.

Messages from United Nations Environment Assembly

LEILA BENALI (Morocco), President of the United Nations Environment Assembly , said that, over the last five decades, a lot has been done to protect human health, build resilient communities, support economic and social development, build peaceful societies and uphold human rights. Significantly, and certainly a more lasting accomplishment, has been the growth and shaping of the multilateral environmental institutions and agreements tasked with protecting our environment, she said, stressing the need to achieve more coherence between the resolutions of the Environment Assembly and the decisions of the governing bodies of multilateral environment agreements to make multilateral environmental governance streamlined and effective.

The Environment Assembly has identified key areas of transformative and urgent action, she continued, including the need to ensure that the interface among science, policy and decision-making is stronger than ever. Also needed are massive shifts and increases in public and private financial flows, debt and investment patterns. These changes require a combination of work through global partnerships, North-South, South-South and triangular cooperation. Solutions must be placed at the forefront of the science-policy interface, including traditional knowledge systems of local and indigenous communities to leverage the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic; the same goes for engaging the private sector. The sixth Environment Assembly in 2024 will mobilize its efforts to this global acceleration under the theme of “Effective, inclusive and sustainable multilateral actions to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution”, she said.

Messages from Regions

Delivering opening remarks, ARMIDA SALSIAH ALISJAHBANA, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), noted that, at this midpoint of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, progress towards the Global Goals remains off track across all regions, due in part to the polycrisis affecting many countries. Detailing key messages shared across the five regions she stressed that recommitment to the Goals is crucial for a sustainable future and accelerating progress is possible through game changing solutions. Peace, stability and resilience are preconditions for the Goals’ progress, and sustainable financing and transformative actions are essential for realizing the 2030 Agenda. In that regard, progress in the second half of the implementation period must be significantly accelerated.

Outlining three critical measures, she underscored that investing in social protection, gender equality and disaster resilience, as well as tackling climate change, is vital. “Making food and energy systems resilient and sustainable and leveraging digital innovations and solutions will be powerful drivers of a sustainable transformation,” she emphasized. Second, enhancing national statistical systems is necessary for accessing disaggregated data. Legal frameworks supporting data-sharing, opensource data, national and regional data-exchange, as well as leveraging satellite imaging and big data, are crucial, as policy decisions should be based on solid data. Third, collaboration and partnerships between countries and stakeholders are crucial. Subnational and local actors should be involved in the localization of the Goals implementation and voluntary national review processes. Engagement of women, youth, persons with disabilities and indigenous communities is imperative, she added.

Moderating the panel discussion “Messages from the regions” was Nudhara Yusuf, Facilitator of the Global Governance Innovation Network, Stimson Center. The Ministerial Chairs of the Regional Forums on Sustainable Development included: Garama Saratou Rabiou Inoussa, Minister for the Environment and the Fight against Desertification of Niger, and Chair of the ninth session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development; Waed Abdullah Badhib, Minister for Planning and International Cooperation of Yemen, and Chair of the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development 2023; Pagnathun Theng, Director General, Ministry of Planning of Cambodia, and Chair of the tenth session of the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development; Milos Prica, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Chair of the Council for the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals; Markus Reubi, delegate of the Federal Council for the 2030 Agenda, Switzerland, and Co-Chair of the 2023 Regional Forum on Sustainable Development for the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) Region; and Marisol Merquel, President of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies, Argentina, and Chair of the sixth session of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development. The lead discussant was Javier Surasky, Director of Research of Cepei, Argentina.

Ms. INOUSSA, recalling that Niger hosted the ninth African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development on “Accelerating inclusive and green recovery from multiple crises and the integrated and full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063”, noted that most African countries are not on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. This is due to several challenges, namely the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, tightening monetary policies, worsening debt burdens, climate-related disasters, internal conflicts and terrorism, particularly in the Sahel region. However, African countries remain committed to achieving the Goals by intensifying transformative initiatives, including the African Continental Free Trade Area; the Great Blue Wall Initiative; and the Battery Minerals Value Chain Initiative. Science, technology and innovation should be placed at the heart of national development planning to drive the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the African Union Agenda 2063, she stressed also advocating for the use of voluntary national reviews as accountability mechanisms for delivering public services. Regarding clean water and sanitation, public and private investment must be increased to strengthen water and sanitation infrastructure and manage water resources, particularly transboundary groundwater. She also stressed the importance of building cities resilient to climate change by strengthening multihazard early warning and action systems.

Mr. BADHIB recalled that the Yemeni Government presided over the 2023 Arab Forum for Sustainable Development, organized by the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), in cooperation with the League of Arab States and United Nations entities, in 2022, in Beirut, Lebanon. More than a quarter of Arab populations continue to live under the poverty line. Further, the region has the highest unemployment rates in the world, averaging at 11 per cent. Accordingly, the Forum outlined strategies to support developing countries to sustainably managing debt and facilitate access to concessional credit, including through the financing of climate adaptation. The Forum also stressed the need for Arab Governments to develop clear plans to manage financing and address wasteful spending and corruption. Also discussed was the role of the private sector as a partner to support development projects in the Arab world. Another area of discussion was on the role of renewable energies in accelerating recovery in vulnerable crises-hit countries. Turning to the situation in Yemen — a country which has experienced eight years of difficulties on the economic, security and humanitarian front — he called on donors to support Arab countries in achieving sustainable development.

Mr. THENG recalled the tenth Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development on “Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific” that took place in Bangkok and online from 27 to 30 March. The participants acknowledged that the multiple crises facing the world have pushed millions of people in Asia and the Pacific into poverty, increased inequality and hindered progress towards the 2030 Agenda. However, they also emphasized that countries in the region are implementing various solutions to address these challenges. In this context, transforming energy and food systems to support a more resilient recovery is a key focus. Addressing climate change, promoting sustainable urban development and transitioning to cleaner energy were also recognized as crucial for an inclusive and sustainable recovery. The Forum reiterated the importance of enhanced partnerships with civil society, businesses and South-South and triangular cooperation to achieve the Goals. Further, it highlighted that confronting food, energy, social and environmental crises require increased investments, targeted national stimulus measures, innovative financing from the public and private sector and addressing debt sustainability concerns. Voluntary national reviews are an opportunity to strengthen national ownership and share local development approaches, he noted.

Mr. PRICA and Mr. REUBI delivered a joint message as Co-Chairs of the 2023 Regional Forum on Sustainable Development for the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Region.

Mr. PRICA said the regional forum in March saw a sign of hope that there is continuing commitment towards the Goals, with many good practices and innovative solutions. However, the region is on track to achieve only 21 out of 169 targets by 2030. For 79 targets, progress must accelerate, and the current trends need to be reversed for 15 targets. “Altogether, this is a rather sobering picture,” he said, calling for much more transformational action and collaboration at all levels. Regional cooperation also remains essential. The challenges of today stretch far beyond borders and can only be tackled by joint efforts. In addition, subregional cooperation can provide a significant impulse to implementing the Goals, such as in South-Eastern Europe and in Central Asia.

Mr. REUBI reported that, on Goal 6, the 2023 Water Conference catalysed important commitments by many stakeholders that need to be translated into scaled-up action. On Goal 7, more action is needed by countries and stakeholders to move towards a decarbonized energy system by accelerating the deployment of renewable energy and improving energy efficiency. On Goal 9, more sustainable infrastructure-construction and appropriate vehicle regulations will be required to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. On Goal 11, it is vital to increase resilience to disasters, develop sustainable urban transport, create public spaces, shape nature-based solutions and offer affordable and adequate housing, all at the city level. On Goals 9 and 17, partnerships across different stakeholders, sectors, countries and governance levels are necessary to ensure that digital development is human-centred, environmentally sound, socially trusted and economically prosperous, he said.

Ms. MERQUEL drew attention to the sixth meeting of the Forum of the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development 2023 which took place in Santiago, Chile, between 25 and 28 April. Stressing the comprehensive nature of the 2030 Agenda, she called for a cross-cutting agenda and regional cooperation. Water should be seen not only as an economic resource, but also as a human right, she noted. The Forum addressed the need to implement policies focused on the growing threat of drought, water stress, pollution and climate change. With regard to Goal 7, the Forum outlined strategies to provide clean and affordable energy, she reported, adding that Latin American and the Caribbean have made significant progress in access to electricity from renewable sources. Spotlighting the fight against inequality, she said it is crucial to invest in social services, including social protection services, and increase economic opportunities through an alliance among Governments, national and global authorities.

Mr. SURASKY urged the United Nations and its Member States to unleash regions’ potential for action. “Regions represent the nuances that shape the universal nature of the 2030 Agenda so that empowering regions would yield concrete global outcomes,” he said. However, unfortunately, the forum’s agenda has overlooked regions’ contributions, thus undermining the multi-level governance established for monitoring the 2030 Agenda. Regions connect national and global levels. Without regions, the implementation and monitoring governance chains will be broken. He suggested that countries submitting voluntary national reviews could present their strategies to build their reports at regional forums. This way, States and non-governmental stakeholders could share knowledge and partner for higher-quality voluntary national reviews. The most impactful solutions and game-changing initiatives across regions are yet to be created, he added, stressing the need to create the political space and incentives to make it happen.

In the ensuing interactive dialogue, speakers raised questions and shared solutions as to how regional and subregional cooperation and partnerships can contribute to accelerating the delivery of the 2030 Agenda.

Among them was the representative of Comoros , speaking for the African Group, who spotlighted the declaration adopted in the Ministerial Conference on the Blue Economy in 2022 that advocated for more solidarity among coastal African States on creating a circular blue economy. Such efforts will be transformative and provide opportunities for partnership across the continent.

The representative of Morocco stressed that the upcoming SDG Summit must be a turning point in achieving the Goals within a set timeframe. Otherwise, many African countries will fall back into poverty or extreme poverty; regaining lost ground will be costly. Africa also faces unsustainable debt burden and the challenge of “last mile” in delivering water, electricity and digital infrastructure to rural areas. She also reported that her country will host a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Marrakech in October to discuss the role of multilateral development banks.

Along the same line, the representative of Zimbabwe called for reform of international financial institutions, saying that it is time to walk the talk to reduce the debt burden of developing countries and remove unilateral measures against countries struggling to implement the Goals.

The representative of Indonesia said implementation of the Goals in Asia has been slow, underlining the importance of policy measures based on high-quality data, as well as transformative action, including enhanced partnerships. In 2024, his country will host the World Water Forum, he said.

Some speakers from civil society organizations also took the floor, with the representative of the Asia-Pacific Civil Society Organization Engagement Mechanism expressing grave concern that the space for civil society activities is shrinking in many countries under authoritarian Governments in the region, a stance echoed by the speaker from the UNECE Civil Society Engagement Mechanism who pointed out that civil society space had been shrinking even before the pandemic in the region. The United Nations must help restore civil society space, they urged.

A speaker representing the LGBTQI stakeholders group said her mother not only died due to lack of adequate health care during the COVID-19 pandemic that exacerbated the inequalities that the African continent already suffered from, but also she also died impacted by people’s petty fear-mongering about her daughter’s sexuality. An African society that respects sexual orientation and diversity needs to be established, she stressed.

The forum also heard from the Executive Secretaries of the Regional Commissions.

ROLA DASHTI, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), reported that ECSWA is leveraging artificial intelligence to adopt innovative financial tools and support the data ecosystem.

OLGA ALGAYEROVA, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission of Europe , stressed that regional or subregional cooperation is the “bread and butter” of the Commission.

ANTONIO PEDRO, Acting Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), underlined the importance of mobilizing external and domestic financial resources, including addressing illicit financial flow, taxation and natural capital accounting.

RAUL GARCIA-BUCHACA, Deputy Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), outlined seven initiatives, including energy transition, sustainable agriculture, digital transformation, gender equality and sustainable tourism to accelerate implementation of the Goals in the region.

Ms. ALISJAHBANA underscored the need to invest in vulnerable populations, inform policy with timely data, and foster partnerships, drawing attention to inter-regional cooperation between Europe and Asia in transportation, energy and climate financing.

__________

* The 13th Meeting was not covered.