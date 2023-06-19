Monaco, Leading by Example at Forefront of Battling Catastrophic Climate Change, Deputy Secretary-General Says, Marking Country’s 30 Years at United Nations

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks on the occasion of 30 years of Monaco at the United Nations, in New York today:

I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the Principality of Monaco and its people on 30 years of active and effective membership of the United Nations.

Since joining the Organization on 28 May 1993, Monaco has proven itself to be a reliable partner of the United Nations. It has earned a distinctive place on the world stage as a steadfast supporter for multilateralism and a leader on women’s and children’s rights, education and culture and sustainable development.

Against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions and political divisions Monaco’s long-standing tradition of peace coupled with its unequivocal adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, continues to drive its multi-faceted engagement.

Under the leadership of His Highness Prince Albert II, Monaco has been leading by example. It is at the forefront of the international community’s efforts to fight climate change and raise awareness of its catastrophic impact. Since its creation in 2006, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has supported over 700 projects related to climate change, water and biodiversity.

Monaco is also a key partner to the United Nations in our efforts to promote facts, science and innovation, including through the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences. We are grateful for the many contributions of Monaco to the work of the United Nations over the past 30 years.

And we look forward to Monaco’s continued support and to deepening our cooperation in advance of the SDG [Sustainable Development Goal] Summit in September as we work towards peace, security and prosperity for all. And finally, I thank you for this concert of well-loved classics, particularly “I dreamed a dream” by Schonberg. I wish everyone a wonderful evening.