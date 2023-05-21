‘Step Up, Speak Up, Don’t Compromise on Ambition’, Says Deputy Secretary-General In Commencement Address to Tufts University

Following is UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s commencement address, as prepared for delivery, to the Tufts University Class of 2023, in Boston, United States, today:

President [Anthony P.] Monaco, distinguished guests and especially — dear graduates. Allow me to say first and foremost: Congratulations Class of 2023.

I applaud your hard work, resilience, commitment and grit — you should all be tremendously proud of yourselves. And let’s also take a moment to recognize the distinguished faculty, as well as your parents, families, friends and loved ones who stood by your side throughout this journey.

And what a journey that was. So much of your studies were overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that came along with it and for some still remain.

And now, one chapter in your lives closes and another one opens. You are joining the illustrious ranks of Tufts University Alumni — scientists, artists, actors, activists, doctors, academics, titans of industry, diplomats and international civil servants at the United Nations — including my dear friend Dean Rachel Kyte who continues to be at the vanguard of supporting the United Nations in the push for climate action and sustainable energy transitions worldwide.

Tufts graduates make a difference in the world.

You leave this great institution and step out in a world in flux. A world on the brink — of breakdown or breakthrough. A world full to the brim with contradictions. A tiny virus brought the world to a halt, but the wonders of science brought us back to life.

We have greater wealth than at any time in history, amidst persistent poverty and enormous inequality. We are more globalized and more connected than ever before, yet trust is crumbling, we are becoming more fragmented, and the common ground is fading.

The climate crisis is wreaking havoc in every corner of our planet, yet renewables have never been cheaper and support for ambitious climate action has never been higher.

We see incredibly powerful, capable women all around us, yet the pushback on women’s rights is severe.

Everywhere we look, technology is reshaping our world, but there is a huge question over whether it does so for better — or worse.

Whether it opens new opportunities… or amplifies old inequalities.

Whether it brings us together across geographies… or traps us in echo chambers of hate.

Whether it empowers civil society to hold those in power to account… or whether it gives those in power new tools to repress civil society.

Those questions are still unresolved. But there is no question that you will be part of the answer shaping a better world.

I know that this can all feel a bit overwhelming.

When I think back to the time, I finished my studies in the 1980s, I recall feeling enormous uncertainty. We lived in a world still divided by the cold war. The global economy was only just emerging from its deepest recession since the Second World War. Apartheid was the dark reality in South Africa. And women suffered from discrimination in all countries and all areas of life — including being formally excluded from vast swathes of the labour market.

I will not pretend that we faced the same stresses as young people today. For one thing, social media did not exist. But I will say that every generation faces challenges, risks and anxiety. And every generation must forge their own path.

As you look to the future, I want you to know that we are neither helpless nor hopeless. And here is why I am hopeful for the future: because I already see your generation choosing a better path.

Whatever the crisis — whether climate change, inequality or human rights — young people are in the vanguard, joining forces around the world, answering the call of those less fortunate and taking action.

As you look to the future, my first appeal to you is this: Step up and speak up. Don’t compromise on ambition. Always punch above your weight.

If the challenges we face are existential and interlinked, our responses must be integrated and transformative. That is the guiding principle of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — our blueprint for a better world gavelled by the world in 2015. Its 17 Sustainable Development Goals set out clear targets on everything from poverty and hunger to gender equality and circular economy. And I clearly see the Sustainable Development Goals present at Tufts University.

Progress is interconnected. We cannot avert climate change without reducing inequalities, without investing in education, digital technology, without transforming our economies, without preventing conflict. And throughout, I urge you to place human rights at the heart of every action. Use them as your inner compass.

When I was your age, my country, Nigeria, was ruled by military dictators. I have seen how the repression of human rights is like a poisonous anaesthetic — dulling the vibrancy of society, robbing people of their dignity and potential. And I have lived when human rights flourished: how they expanded horizons of hope, enlarged boundaries of the possible and unleashed the best of ourselves and our world.

Human rights are our ultimate tool to help societies thrive in freedom. To achieve equality for women and girls. To guide our world through the current storms around gender identity and cultural diversity, grounded in respect for the rights of every single individual. To vanquish xenophobia, misogyny, racism and hate. To strengthen the institutions and fabric of democracy. To advance sustainable development. And to forge peace.

My second appeal to you is this: question stereotypes; don’t just blindly accept received narratives. My entire career, indeed, my whole life, has been about transcending differences and defying stereotypes.

My parents were a Welsh nurse and a Nigerian herder. I am a faithful Muslim — my grandfather was a Presbyterian Minister.

I was a single parent of six. I am a survivor of abuse and discrimination. And I started my career in an architect’s office in northern Nigeria.

I also served as Minister of Environment where, as Lake Chad disappeared, I saw first-hand the direct link between climate change, livelihoods destroyed by oil pollution, terrorism by Boko Haram and broader insecurity across the Sahel.

Today, many see me first and foremost as an African matriarch, which is exactly what I am. But I am also the second-highest ranking civil servant in the world, deputy leader of a huge global organization. You wouldn’t believe how confusing this is for some people.

We all have unique identities, nationalities and stories, and thus we must try to understand those around us through an intersectional lens. The problem is that stereotypes and received narratives don’t just distort the way we see and judge people; they can distort our views of entire nationalities, continents, even religions.

The solution is to nurture a curiosity to dig deeper; to dig for details; to question our own beliefs; to try to see the other side; and above all, to feel empathy for others.

It is a truism these days to talk about the divide between global North and global South. And to be sure: the divide is real, the inequalities are widening, and the injustices are screaming to the heavens. But it is not the full picture either.

If I were to ask you where most movies in the world are produced, what you would you answer?

I don’t blame you if Hollywood comes to mind. But it’s wrong. It’s not even in second place.

First is Bollywood in India. Second is Nollywood in Nigeria.

Or if I were to ask you which country has the most women in Parliament?

The answer isn’t Sweden. It’s Rwanda — followed by Cuba.

If you had been asked in 2020 where we would see a major conflict break out within a year — how many of you would have said Europe?

The point here is not to say that everything you thought you knew about the world is wrong.

Rather, it’s to say that the world today is infinitely more complex, multifaceted — and frankly, richer and more interesting — than received narratives would have you believe.

We must acknowledge the vibrant creative industries emerging from the global South, whose artists, filmmakers and cultural pioneers are not only contributing substantially to their economies but also breaking boundaries, challenging stereotypes and reshaping the narratives of their regions.

Similarly, we should recognize the trailblazing women leaders from all corners of the globe. They are shattering glass ceilings, leading with resilience, and transforming societies to strive for a more inclusive and equitable world.

And we should recognize that yes, our world is going through a tough time right now, but the progress made in the last 75 years is enormous and our potential — as one family — to turn this turmoil into opportunity is enormous.

We live in a time when mental health for young people is finally being openly spoken about.

And as you encounter the ups and downs that lie ahead, foster a community of people around you who will support you along the way.

So go out there and explore. Become a digital nomad and broaden your horizons. But whatever you do — stay curious.

Let me leave you with a final appeal.

If you were to ask me what the key ingredients are that we need to shape a better future, I would say: solidarity and collaboration, grounded in a spirit of justice, dignity, hope and respect. These are our watchwords. Everyone must play their part — but no one can go it alone.

To credibly confront the challenges we face, we need a coalition of the world — multilateral, networked, inclusive and global. Forging such a coalition is a key objective of the Organization I work for — the United Nations.

And today, I am asking you to join this coalition. We need you — your commitment, energy, creativity and courage.

You are graduating from one of the world’s leading universities — and I am sure all of you have exciting paths ahead of you.

Some of you might choose to go into business, others into public service and some — I hope — are perhaps thinking about the United Nations, following the footsteps of many of your distinguished alumni. But whichever path you choose, I am challenging you to ensure that the opportunities afforded by your Tufts education do not enrich your life alone.

Beyond professional life, there are many ways to make a difference: from giving your time and energy to causes close to your heart, to standing up against injustice and taking steps to protect our planet.

Join us in working towards more equitable, inclusive and sustainable societies.

This means playing your part in ensuring that marginalized and vulnerable communities are heard in decision-making processes. It means working to balance the scales of power for women and girls. And it means investing in a new social contract to rebuild trust and social cohesion, animated by an engaged and active citizenry — and that means, by you.

As you leave these university gates, think of this as the first day of the rest of your lives.

You are all incredible people who have worked hard to get to this point. Now, make these efforts count — for yourselves and for others.

Give life to Tuft’s inspiring motto: Pax et Lux. With passion and compassion, you can build a world in which all people enjoy peace and light.

And as you do so, always remember the words of another of your alumni — the great Tracy Chapman:

“Don’t be tempted by the shiny apple. Don’t you eat of a bitter fruit. Hunger only for a taste of justice. Hunger only for a world of truth…”

I wish you every success. And once again: congratulations — you did it.