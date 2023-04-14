Preventing Conflict Is Cost-Effective, Addresses Inequality, Deputy Secretary-General Tells Panel Reviewing Progress in Implementing 2018 ‘Pathways for Peace’ Report

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the “High-level Panel on Pathways for Peace: Progress on Preventing Conflict”, as part of the joint International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank spring meetings, in Washington, D.C., today:

Seven and a half years ago, world leaders agreed on a common vision for a brighter future — the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Today, on the fifth anniversary of the United Nations-World Bank “Pathways for Peace” report, we need to review — with honesty and clarity — the course we are on and whether we have the collective will to alter it. A central message of that report is that development is humanity’s ultimate conflict-prevention tool. The best way to prevent societies from descending into crisis is to ensure that they are resilient through investment in inclusive and sustainable development.

In addition to its obvious human costs, conflicts can throw countries off the development path, even as they strive to emerge from the global pandemic, navigate escalating food, fuel and fertilizer prices, and brace for the effects of the growing climate crisis.

At a moment when the world is facing the highest number of violent conflicts since the Second World War, it has never been clearer that the challenges of peace and development are inextricably linked. Inclusive and sustainable development is not only an end in itself, but also the best defence against the rise of violent conflict.

The risk is not isolated to low-income countries alone. By 2030, we anticipate that 80 per cent of the world’s extreme poor will be living in “fragile or conflict-affected” countries. According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) 33 of the 60 fragile contexts are middle income. The message is clear. Sustainable development and conflict prevention go hand in hand.

In that spirit, let me highlight three key points from the report. First, prevention is possible and cost-effective. Many countries have successfully managed crises and avoided descending into violence — as we will hear from the distinguished speakers joining us today. Two weeks ago, President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique addressed the Peacebuilding Commission to share the good practices and lessons learned from the Maputo peace process, as well as the current Northern Mozambique Resilience and Integrated Development Programme.

It is vital that the international community supports such efforts at scale and in line with other instruments of preventive diplomacy, development and peacebuilding financing. The benefits are clear. The Pathways report demonstrated that investments in prevention can yield average net savings of anywhere from $5 billion to almost $70 billion per year. Yet, we see that only 4 per cent of total ODA goes towards conflict prevention despite evidence that prevention works. We need to do far better.

The Secretary-General has put forward the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Stimulus package to boost progress towards the SDGs. The SDG Stimulus calls for a significant increase in financing for sustainable development, to the tune of at least $500 billion per year — at the bare minimum.

The Secretary-General has also repeatedly called for financing for prevention and peacebuilding that is adequate, sustainable and predictable. This includes a proposal to introduce assessed contributions in addition to voluntary funds, for the Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund. If approved by the General Assembly, it would send a strong political signal, as Member States did when they adopted the financing for peacebuilding resolution last year.

Second, addressing exclusion and inequality is at the heart of effective prevention efforts. Many of the drivers of conflict are external and Governments must address the risk of spillover of conflict from neighbouring countries. But, growing evidence suggests that it is perceptions of inequality and injustice that feed grievances and provide fertile ground for violence to take root.

Unfortunately, we know that the pandemic highlighted and exacerbated inequalities — both within and among nations. As always, it is the world’s most vulnerable that suffer the most. In addition, we see a growing use of disinformation to exploit and amplify real and perceived grievances. To counter these patterns, we must prioritize a people-centered approach to governance that focuses on equitable access to services, strengthening the rule of law and strong institutions, and leaving no one behind.

Also important is a holistic approach to inclusion that spans the full array of human rights — from political and social, to economic and environmental. We know, for example, that both peace and development are more sustainable when women and girls are placed at the centre of all efforts. As we continue to see a global backlash against women and girls, we must amplify their voices and support their meaningful participation in every aspect of public life. This includes countries like Afghanistan, which I visited earlier this year, and where I reiterated these messages. We must never accept that gender-based discrimination becomes the norm.

We must also provide indigenous peoples, women and youth with options for viable livelihoods and a stake in the political, economic, social and environmental future of their countries. And we must apply the lens of inclusion across ethnic, indigenous and religious divides, across pastoral and agricultural traditions, and throughout the many interconnected inequalities we face in every country.

Third, prevention is a universal challenge. As we are all too aware today, conflict and various forms of violence also afflict low-, high- and middle-income countries, including those with relatively strong institutions.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine has challenged the most fundamental values and principles of our collective international system. The United Nations will continue to work with all concerned to mitigate the global impacts of the crisis. All efforts must be made to promote a just and sustainable peace, in line with the United Nations Charter, international law and the relevant General Assembly resolutions.

And we must support regional efforts to build and sustain peace. In the Sahel, terrorist groups are continually making gains by exploiting the complex and multi-dimensional challenges in the region, including political and governance crises, and the adverse effects of climate change, turning the focus away from sustainable development. We salute the Government of Benin’s efforts to mitigate the threat posed by extremist terrorist groups operating from the central Sahel through the implementation of a comprehensive development strategy.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development remains our common and universal vision for a peaceful and just world in which no one is left behind. Standing in the way of this vision is a crisis of trust — in institutions, in leadership, between nations and amongst citizens. Geopolitical tensions are impacting international cooperation and channels for multilateral cooperation.

Yet, we have opportunities before us to chart a better and more cooperative future. Indeed, we have no other viable path. We must seize the opportunity of the SDG Summit to accelerate progress, and rekindle the clarity of purpose, ambition, solidarity and commitment that brought this universal Agenda to life. We need a new international financial architecture that can deliver sustainable development for all countries while addressing immediate needs.

And it is time to heed the Secretary-General’s call for a New Agenda for Peace which offers a unique opportunity to articulate a vision for how Member States can come together to address growing challenges to peace and security.

As the Secretary-General has noted, in order to sustain peace, we need a peace continuum based on a better understanding of underlying drivers and systems of influence. And we need a renewed effort towards more effective collective security responses and a meaningful set of steps to manage and anticipate emerging risks.

Across all of this essential work, I look forward to working with you to deliver a more peaceful, sustainable and healthy world for our children and grandchildren.