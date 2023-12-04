UN, Republic of Korea Host Twenty-Second Joint Conference on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, Focusing on Military Artificial Intelligence

GENEVA, 4 December (Office for Disarmament Affairs) — The twenty-second Republic of Korea-United Nations Joint Conference on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Issues is taking place at the United Nations Office at Geneva, on 4-5 December. This year’s conference is dedicated to addressing the critical theme of “Governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Military Domain.”

The two-day conference features an array of distinguished speakers and experts, including Dong-yeol Rhee, Ambassador for International Security Affairs and Special Adviser to the Minister of the Republic of Korea, and Izumi Nakamitsu, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs of the United Nations. On the opening day of the Conference, Mr. Rhee and Ms. Nakamitsu both emphasized the importance of establishing international norms to create the trust required to ensure the safe and secure design, development and use of military artificial intelligence tools and applications.

Key discussions at the Conference are set to explore the multifaceted implications of artificial intelligence in military applications, spanning benefits, risks, legal, and ethical considerations. These dialogues aim to foster a deeper understanding of artificial intelligence’s integration into military decision-making and weapon systems, drawing lessons from civilian artificial intelligence approaches and incorporating diverse regional perspectives.

Aligned with the UN’s commitment to maintaining international peace and security, the Conference echoes the Secretary-General’s call on artificial intelligence, as outlined in his New Agenda for Peace policy brief, urging States to “urgently develop national strategies on responsible design, development and use of artificial intelligence, consistent with Member States’ obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law”.

The Conference also serves as a preparatory platform for the upcoming second Summit on Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM Summit) in Seoul, to take place in 2024. Furthermore, several youth representatives from the Republic of Korea are participating in the Conference to share their perspectives and innovative ideas, which underscores the UN and the Republic of Korea’s dedication to engaging younger generations in these critical global conversations.

The United Nations remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering international collaboration and dialogue on pressing global security challenges. The outcomes of this conference will significantly contribute to the global discourse on artificial intelligence governance in military contexts, underlining the UN’s role as a facilitator of peace, security and responsible technological advancement.

For more information, please contact the UN Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament, United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs, at email: info-unrcpd@un.org.