New Permanent Representative of Japan Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations, Yamazaki Kazuyuki, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Yamazaki served as Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Geneva, beginning in 2019. Joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1983, he held several positions, including Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2017 to 2019; Deputy Minister (Budget, Personnel, Parliamentary Relations) from 2015 to 2017; Deputy Director-General, Foreign Policy Bureau from 2012 to 2014; and Director, North American Affairs Bureau in the North America Division from 2003 to 2005.

Between 2010 and 2012, he was Minister and Head of the Economic Section at the Embassy of Japan in Beijing, China. He also served as Minister from 2009 to 2010, as well as Counsellor and Deputy Head of Political Section from 2001 to 2003 at the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. In addition, he served as Personal Assistant to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister’s Office in 2008 and as Chief of Staff to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, from 2005 to 2008.

Mr. Yamazaki attended the diplomatic training programme at Swarthmore College in the United States from 1984 to 1986, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics at Hitotsubashi University, in 1983 in Tokyo, Japan.