New Permanent Representative of Spain Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Spain to the United Nations, Hector Gómez Hernández, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, he was a member of the Spanish Parliament for Santa Cruz de Tenerife, a position he has held since his re-election in July 2023. From March to November 2023, he served as Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

In 2021, he was appointed Spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Congress of Deputies, and subsequently President of the Constitutional Commission.

From 2018 to 2019, he served as Director General of Turespaña, a government agency responsible for the promotion of Spain as a tourist destination. He was elected to the Regional Legislature for Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the general election in 2019.

Born in November 1978, he has degrees in labour sciences, law and tourism management.