New Permanent Representative of Cyprus Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations, Maria Michail, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, from 2022 to 2023, Ms. Michail served as Ambassador of Cyprus to Austria with parallel accreditation to Slovenia, and Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations in Vienna.

Before assuming her duties as Director of the Cyprus Question and Turkey Directorate in 2018, Ms. Michail headed the Crisis Management Department at her country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 2017 to 2018. She also served as Head of the Department of Eastern Europe, Western Balkans and Central Asia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, beginning in 2015.

In 2012, Ms. Michail was appointed as High Commissioner of Cyprus to India, with parallel accreditation to Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Maldives, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. She served as Deputy Permanent Representative at the Mission of Cyprus to the United Nations in Geneva, from 2009 to 2012; as well as Deputy Director of the Cyprus Question and Turkey Division, beginning in 2008. In 2003, she was appointed Deputy High Commissioner in London, and, from 2006 to 2007, served at the Foreign Minister’s Cabinet. Her first assignment abroad was at her country’s Embassy in Washington, D.C, from 2000 to 2003.

Ms. Michail holds a Master of Arts in European studies from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Arts in politics from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.