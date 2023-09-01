New Permanent Representative of Nepal Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations, Lok Bahadur Thapa, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Thapa served as Division Head (Joint Secretary), North-East Asia Division, in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, beginning 2020.

From 2016 to 2020, he served concurrently as Nepal’s Ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg and as Head of Mission to the European Union. During that time, he was also Nepal’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Mr. Thapa served in several positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as Director General of the Department of Passports from 2014 to 2016 and as Division Head, South-East Asia Division, in 2014. He also served as Under-Secretary of the Policy and Planning Division and as the Personal Secretary to Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2014.

Beginning his career with the Nepalese Foreign Service in 1990 as a trainee in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Thapa has served in various posts at his country’s embassies in China (1998-2002), Saudi Arabia (2004-2008) and Australia (2009-2014).

Born in 1970, Mr. Thapa holds a Master of Public Administration from Tribhuwan University, Kathmandu, Nepal, a Master of Diplomacy from Lancaster University, United Kingdom, and a bachelor’s in commerce from Tribhuwan University, Kathmandu, in Nepal.