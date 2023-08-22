New Permanent Representative of Latvia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Latvia to the United Nations, Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, she was Head of the UN Security Council Task Force at her country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, beginning in 2021, and served as Latvia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, from 2015 to 2021.

Between 2010 and 2015, she was Ambassador to France and Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), while serving concurrently as Ambassador to Monaco and the President’s Personal Representative to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

Based in Paris, Ms. Pavļuta-Deslandes was also Ambassador to Morocco from 2014 to 2015, and Deputy Head of the Task Force for Latvia’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) between 2013 and 2015.

From 2008 to 2010, she was Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). She served as Adviser to the Prime Minister on European Union affairs from 2005 to 2007. Beginning her diplomatic career in 1995, she held numerous positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director of the European Union Coordination Department and Senior Desk Officer at the Western European Division.

Ms. Pavļuta-Deslandes obtained a diploma in political science from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, Department of International Relations, European Studies programme and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in intercultural relations from the Academy of Culture of Latvia.