New Permanent Representative of Dominica Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Dominica to the United Nations, Philbert Aaron, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Aaron worked as a consultant focusing on leadership, policy, politics and diplomacy, beginning in 2018. From 2011 to 2018, he was elected Public Relations Officer by his country’s National Conference where he devised data-driven public relations strategies.

Between 2008 and 2018, he served in the Office of the Prime Minister as National Coordinator, Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our Americas, as well as Cabinet Secretariat. He also served as Ambassador to Venezuela from 2009 to 2018.

Mr. Aaron holds a PhD in education policy and leadership from the University of Maryland in the United States, as well as a Master of Science in secondary education and reading from Emporia State University, Kansas, United States. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the Université de Lomé (formerly Université du Bénin) in Togo.