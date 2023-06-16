New Permanent Representative of Grenada Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Grenada, Ché A. Phillip, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Phillip served as a Foreign Service Officer in the Policy and Research Division of his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development. In that capacity, he was responsible for treaties, conventions and affairs concerning the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

A career Officer, he first joined the Ministry in 2009 and has since worked as the technical officer on matters concerning the United Nations, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Association of Caribbean States, among others. He has also served on several governmental committees and represented his country in a number of senior and technical forums.

Mr. Phillip holds a Bachelor of Arts in international studies and a Master of Arts in political science from Midwestern State University in the United States. He also received a Certificate in Higher Education in Law from the University of London.