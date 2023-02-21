New Permanent Representative of Türkiye Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Türkiye to the United Nations, Sedat Önal, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Önal was Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, a position which he assumed in 2018.

He has held a variety of positions within the Ministry for Foreign Affairs since 1989, including Deputy Undersecretary for the North Africa and Middle East and South Asia Affairs from 2016 to 2018, Director General for Bilateral Political Affairs (North Africa and Middle East) in 2016 and Ambassador to Jordan from 2012 to 2016.

He was Minister-Plenipotentiary and Deputy Director General for the Middle East from 2009 to 2012, Consul General in Vienna from 2007 to 2009, Head of Department and Deputy Directorate General for the Middle East from 2005 to 2007, Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission at his country’s Embassy in Tehran from 2002 to 2005 and Vice-Consul and Consul at its Consulate General in New York from 1998 to 2002.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Ankara University in 1985.