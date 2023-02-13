New Permanent Representative of Liberia Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations, Sarah Safyn Fyneah, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to her appointment, she served as Minister Plenipotentiary/Deputy Chief of Mission at Liberia’s Embassy in Washington, D.C.

A career diplomat, Ms. Fyneah was Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at her country’s Embassy in Ethiopia — as well as its Permanent Mission to the African Union and to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa — from 2019 to 2021. She also served as Minister Counsellor/Deputy Head of Mission at the same Embassy from 2016 to 2019. From 2014 to 2016, she served as Minister Counsellor/Deputy Chief of Mission at Liberia’s Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

From 2010 to 2014, she was Assistant Minister/Special Assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Liberia.

Ms. Fyneah earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of Liberia, a post-graduate diploma in contemporary diplomacy and international relations from the Gabriel L. Dennis Foreign Service Institute and a master’s degree in development studies from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, among other certifications.