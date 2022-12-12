Activities of Secretary-General in Ethiopia, 29 November – 2 December

On 29 November, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to take part in the sixth African Union-United Nations annual conference.

The discussions, held on 1 December, were co-chaired by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Secretary-General. Throughout the day, they discussed progress in the implementation of cooperation frameworks between the two organizations. They also assessed joint action and challenges linked to peace, security, development, human rights and the impact of climate change on the continent.

In remarks to the press at the conclusion of the Conference, the Secretary-General reiterated the importance of the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union. But, he added, we need to supercharge development, and place Africa’s future at the heart of the solutions our world needs. The Secretary-General called for new partnerships for prosperity and development on the continent. He also called for more support to address the climate crisis. Turning to the issue of peace, the Secretary-General said that from the Sahel to the Great Lakes and Ethiopia, deep-rooted conflicts continue to challenge us. The United Nations, he said, will continue working with the African Union to deliver the peace, prosperity and climate justice that the people of Africa deserve.

Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, and Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission. The Secretary-General also met the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, as well as United Nations colleagues on the ground. The Secretary-General departed Addis Ababa later on Thursday and arrived back in New York very early on 2 December.