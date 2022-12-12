Activities of Secretary-General in Morocco, with Stopover in Qatar, 21-23 November

On his way from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to Morocco, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had a stopover in Doha, Qatar, where he arrived very late on 19 November.

On 20 November, he attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 before travelling onwards to Fez.

On Tuesday, he delivered remarks at the opening of the ninth Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. In his remarks, he thanked Morocco for hosting the Forum, adding that the country has long been a champion of interfaith dialogue and a leader in our fight against extremism. The Secretary-General described the challenges we face, saying that the forces of division and hate are finding fertile ground in a landscape marred by injustices and conflicts.

But, he added, if we recognize diversity as richness, invest in inclusion; and make sure that all of us can live lives of dignity and opportunity, we can build an alliance of peace that spans the global and the local to meet the tests of our time. (See Press Release SG/SM/21596.)

Later in the day, the Secretary-General attended a meeting of the Group of friends of the Alliance of Civilizations. He called on Member States to continue their support to strengthen the Alliance and ensure it can continue its vital mission.

The Secretary-General also held a media stakeout, during which he reiterated the importance of the work of the Alliance.

On 23 November, the Secretary-General went to Rabat for a meeting with King Mohammed VI of Morocco. He thanked His Majesty for his warm welcome and congratulated him on the success of the Ninth Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations. The Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation for His Majesty’s personal commitment to the promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

The Secretary-General travelled back to New York on 23 November.