Activities of the Secretary-General in Viet Nam, 21-23 October

The United Nations Secretary-General arrived in Hanoi, Viet Nam, from India, on Friday morning, 21 October. In the afternoon, he attended a wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

The Secretary-General then met the State President, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and visited President Ho Chi Minh’s stilt house.

Soon after, he had a meeting with the General Secretary of the Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, and in the evening, he took part in a ceremony to commemorate the forty-fifth anniversary of Viet Nam’s membership in the UN.

In his remarks, the Secretary-General noted that today, we recognize more than a strong partnership — we celebrate a remarkable journey. A story of transformation and hope written by the Vietnamese people.

The Secretary-General said that we need justice, greater solidarity and greater cooperation, and nowhere do we need it more — and more urgently — than in our fight against the climate crisis. He emphasized that action on loss and damage is a moral imperative that must be front and centre at the upcoming United Nations Climate Conference — COP27 — in Egypt.

Mr. Guterres added that Vietnam’s leadership through the Just Energy Transition Partnerships has already set in motion unprecedented levels of coordination both within the Vietnamese government and with partners. See Press Release SG/SM/21547.

On Saturday, 22 October, the Secretary-General had a meeting with the President of the National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, which was followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. He then visited the Viet Nam’s Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, where he learned about Viet Nam’s work to protect the Mekong Delta.

The Secretary-General also participated in a dialogue with Vietnamese youth and student’s representatives and took part in a tree planting ceremony. He then visited the Temple of Literature, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long and Hoan Kiem Lake in the Old Quarters.

The Secretary-General left for New York in the early hours of Sunday, 23 October.