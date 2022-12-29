United Nations
SG/SM/21646
Concerned with Recent Developments in Bolivia, Secretary-General Calls for Calm, Restraint by All Stakeholders, Adherence to Rule of Law
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is concerned with recent developments in Bolivia. He calls for calm and appeals to all political and social actors to exercise maximum restraint. He reiterates the importance of adhering to the rule of law and assuring due process and transparency in legal proceedings.