With 100 Million People Worldwide Fleeing War, Natural Disasters, Poverty in 2022, Peace Needed Now ‘More Than Ever’, Secretary-General Urges in New Year’s Message

Following is the text of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ New Year’s video message 2023:

Every New Year is a moment of rebirth. We sweep out the ashes of the old year and prepare for a brighter day.

In 2022, millions of people around the world literally swept out ashes. From Ukraine to Afghanistan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and beyond, people left the ruins of their homes and lives in search of something better. Around the world, 100 million people were on the move, fleeing wars, wildfires, droughts, poverty and hunger.

In 2023, we need peace, now more than ever. Peace with one another, through dialogue to end conflict. Peace with nature and our climate, to build a more sustainable world. Peace in the home, so women and girls can live in dignity and safety. Peace on the streets and in our communities, with the full protection of all human rights. Peace in our places of worship, with respect for each other’s beliefs. And peace online, free from hate speech and abuse.

In 2023, let’s put peace at the heart of our words and actions. Together, let’s make 2023 a year when peace is restored to our lives, our homes and our world.