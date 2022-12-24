Burkina Faso Transitional Government’s Persona Non Grata Designation for Resident Coordinator Does Not Apply to United Nations Officials, Secretary-General Says

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has learned with regret that, on 23 December, the transitional Government of Burkina Faso declared the Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations and Designated Security Official in the country, Barbara Manzi, as persona non grata. The Secretary-General has full confidence in the United Nations system in Burkina Faso, as well as in Ms. Manzi’s commitment and professionalism.

The United Nations system, led by the Resident Coordinator, has been dedicated to working with the Burkinabe transitional authorities to support development efforts and provide much needed humanitarian assistance.

The doctrine of persona non grata does not apply to United Nations officials. Under Article 100 and 101 of the Charter of the United Nations, United Nations staff members are appointed by the Secretary-General, responsible only to the Organization, and United Nations Member States undertake to respect their exclusively international character. In accordance with Article 105 of the Charter, the Organization is accorded privileges and immunities, including the right for its staff members to remain in Burkina Faso in order to perform their functions on behalf of the Organization. Only the Secretary-General, as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Organization, has the authority to decide, after careful investigation, with respect to the withdrawal of any United Nations official.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to engage with the transitional authorities in Burkina Faso to support the country and its people.