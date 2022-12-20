Welcome to the United Nations
SG/SM/21641

Deeply Alarmed by Reports of Taliban Suspending Women’s, Girls’ Access to Universities in Afghanistan, Secretary-General Urges Equal Education Rights for All

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities to women and girls.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls, but will have a devastating impact on the country’s future.

The Secretary-General urges the de facto authorities to ensure equal access to education at all levels for women and girls.

