United Nations
SG/SM/21620
Secretary-General, Concerned About Political Situation in Peru, Calls on All Parties to Uphold Rule of Law, Refrain from Inflaming Tensions
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General expresses concern over the political situation in Peru. He condemns any attempt to subvert the democratic order. He calls on the parties involved to uphold the rule of law, as well as to remain calm and refrain from inflaming tensions.