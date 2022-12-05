Secretary-General Welcomes Framework Agreement in Sudan between Civilian Political Forces, Military, Urging Stakeholders to Work towards Lasting Settlement

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the signing of a framework agreement between civilian political forces and the military in Sudan. He hopes that this can pave the way for the return to a civilian-led transition in the country. He calls on all Sudanese stakeholders to work without delay on the next phase of the transition process to address outstanding issues with a view to achieving a lasting, inclusive political settlement.

The United Nations, through the Trilateral Mechanism comprised of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), remains committed to supporting the process going forward.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations will continue to support the aspirations of the Sudanese people for democracy, peace and sustainable development.