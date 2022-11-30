Expressing Condolences to China on Passing of Former President, Secretary-General Calls Jiang Zemin ‘a Steadfast Advocate’ for International Engagement

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zemin.

Jiang Zemin was a steadfast advocate for international engagement. His tenure was marked by substantial economic progress and China’s successful accession to the World Trade Organization.

Under the leadership of Jiang Zemin, China hosted the landmark fourth World Conference on Women in 1995. In September 2000, he participated in the United Nations Millennium Summit in New York.

I will never forget Jiang Zemin’s personal warmth and openness, as well as the excellent cooperation that I enjoyed as Prime Minister of Portugal with him to ensure the smooth transition of the handover to China of the administration of Macau.

On behalf of the United Nations, I offer our sincere condolences to Jiang Zemin’s family and to the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China.