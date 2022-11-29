Condemning Al-Shabaab’s Attack on Hotel in Mogadishu, Secretary-General Reaffirms United Nations’ Commitment to Somalia against Terrorism, Violent Extremism

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns Al-Shabaab’s latest attack on the Villa Rays Hotel in Mogadishu, resulting in multiple casualties. He is saddened that Somalia continues to be plagued by such heinous acts of terrorism and calls for the perpetrators to be held to account.

The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the families of the bereaved and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He reiterates that the United Nations stands firmly with the Government and people of Somalia against terrorism and violent extremism.