Secretary-General, on Sixth Anniversary of Final Peace Agreement in Colombia, Greatly Encouraged by Government Commitment to Bolster Implementation

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General sends heartfelt wishes to the people of Colombia and the parties to the Final Peace Agreement on the sixth anniversary of its historic signing. He recalls his visit to Colombia exactly one year ago and he notes that hopes and expectations for a firm and lasting peace have only increased, both in Colombia and abroad.

The Secretary-General is greatly encouraged by the commitment of the Colombian Government to redouble efforts towards the sound implementation of the Agreement, as the cornerstone of its “Total Peace” policy, which has already given birth to hopeful new dialogues for peace. He also commends the steadfast commitment of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — People’s Army (FARC-EP) towards peace consolidation. Much has been achieved towards a more peaceful and inclusive Colombia. Yet, more still needs to be done, especially to bring security and development to regions still afflicted by violence and poverty, where ethnic communities are the most affected, as well as to ensure redress to victims and to foster reconciliation.

There are still many challenges ahead, but Colombia is not alone on its difficult journey which continues to inspire the world. The Secretary-General reaffirms the full support of the United Nations.