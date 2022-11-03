Transform Words into Action, Investment to Rescue Sustainable Development Goals, Secretary-General Says in Message for UN Foundation’s Leadership Awards Dinner

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the United Nations Foundation’s Leadership Awards Dinner, in New York today:

Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, Dear friends,

It is my privilege to greet the United Nations Foundation’s We the Peoples Global Leadership Awards Dinner.

To Ted Turner, Elizabeth Cousens and the entire United Nations Foundation family: thank you for your immense generosity and steadfast support for nearly 25 years. And to the honourees this year: congratulations and thank you for your many contributions to making our world a better, more just place.

I am speaking to you in a spirit of gratitude — and at a time of urgency. As we near the halfway point to the 2030 deadline, the Sustainable Development Goals are in trouble. Progress has stalled — and in some cases, even reversed.

Dear friends,

We can rescue the Sustainable Development Goals — by transforming words into action and investment across all the Goals. From education and health care. To eradicating poverty and fighting inequalities in every country. To climate action. To full equality for women and girls. To building peace.

As your theme tonight puts it so well, we need global leadership and resolve. Your engagement and support have never been more critical. Once again, my deepest thanks to the United Nations Foundation for all you do. Let us keep working together to build a more sustainable, resilient, and peaceful world for all.

Thank you.