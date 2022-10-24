Secretary-General Urges Immediate End to Intercommunal Violence in Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the escalation of intercommunal violence in the Wad el-Mahi area and Damazin in Blue Nile State in Sudan in recent days. He calls for an immediate end to the violence. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He also calls on Sudanese authorities to conduct an independent investigation of this and other acts of intercommunal violence to ensure those responsible are held accountable.