Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack against Peacekeepers in Mali

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s attack by an improvised explosive device against a patrol of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Tessalit, Kidal region, which resulted in the death of four Chadian peacekeepers.

The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Chad and his sympathies to the families of the victims. He wishes a speedy and full recovery to two peacekeepers also wounded in the attack.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people of Mali.