Secretary-General Appoints Olufunmilayo Abosede Balogun-Alexander of Nigeria United Nations Resident Coordinator in Timor-Leste

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Olufunmilayo Abosede Balogun-Alexander of Nigeria as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Timor-Leste, with the host Government’s approval. She takes up her post on 1 December.

Olufunmilayo Abosede Balogun-Alexander has more than 30 years of experience in working on leading humanitarian, peace and development projects at a senior level within the United Nations and international non-governmental organizations.

Prior to her appointment as United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Balogun-Alexander served as Head, Humanitarian Normative and Coordination Action, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), where she led UN-Women’s global response to humanitarian crises and supported the UN-Women Country Office to strengthen gender mainstreaming in United Nations-led humanitarian coordinated responses in crisis-affected countries.

Before that, she worked as UN-Women Country Representative to UN-Women; Deputy Representative, UN-Women Ethiopia; Director, External Relations and Advocacy, International Planned Parenthood Federation, Africa Region and Kenya; and Programme Manager for the United Nations Development Fund for Women.

Ms. Balogun-Alexander led and supported multi-functional teams at the country level to be fit for purpose and to achieve impact and results, particularly on the humanitarian-development-peace nexus. She led United Nations inter-agency coordination to coordinate joint assessments, develop and implement joint United Nations programmes, including on gender-based violence, governance and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse.

She has coordinated national support and government priorities for development and social policy funding, including co-creating and driving solutions on contentious issues of gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and rights and minority groups, among others, to ensure that no one is left behind in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. She has established and maintained strategic partnerships with Governments, intergovernmental commissions, bilateral donors, media and the private sector for innovative funding and programmes.

Ms. Balogun-Alexander has a master’s degree in gender and development from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from University of Lagos, Nigeria.

