Security Council Urges Iran to Abide by Commitments under Joint Nuclear Plan, United States to Lift Sanctions against Country, in Kickstarting Talks

Delegates Lament Iran’s Alleged Support to Russian Federation’s Military Invasion of Ukraine, Houthis in Yemen

Warning that the opportunity for diplomacy is waning, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council today that all parties must resolve outstanding issues relating to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to preserve gains made to date, as members diverged on whether the United States or Iran is to blame for stalled negotiations on the nuclear non-proliferation agreement.

Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, noting that the United States and Iran have yet to return to full, effective implementation of the Plan of Action, observed that “the space for diplomacy appears to be rapidly shrinking”. Since the Council last met on this issue, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Iran’s intention to install new centrifuges and produce more enriched uranium and, while the Agency is unable to verify Iran’s stockpile, it is estimated to be more than 18 times the allowable amount under the Plan. Further, the IAEA has reiterated that Iran’s decisions have impacted the Agency’s ability to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Against that backdrop, she called on Iran to reverse steps it has taken since July 2019 that are inconsistent with its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan, and on the United States to lift its sanctions pursuant to that agreement. She went on to note that several States have provided information relating to Iran’s activities that reflects diverging views among Member States on whether such actions are inconsistent with resolution 2231 (2015). Stressing that restoring the Plan remains crucial to assuring the international community of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, she encouraged all parties and the United States to resume efforts to resolve outstanding issues — lest gains achieved by the Plan to date be completely lost.

Silvio Gonzato, speaking on behalf of Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said Iran’s unilateral June decision that all IAEA Plan-related surveillance and monitoring equipment be removed from operation has further aggravated existing concerns. Iran, which conditioned a deal to restore the Plan on settlement of “outstanding safeguards issues”, must fully cooperate with the IAEA. Expressing regret that Iran continues to face economic consequences following the United States’ withdrawal from the Plan and its reimposition of unilateral sanctions, he noted that the European Union’s nuclear-related economic and financial sanctions remain lifted. He expressed concern, however, over Iran’s military support to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression in Ukraine, adding that the bloc will continue to respond as necessary.

Fergal Tomas Mythen (Ireland), speaking in his capacity as Security Council facilitator for implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), stressed that the IAEA’s work provides confidence to the international community that Iran’s nuclear programme is for exclusively peaceful purposes. He also encouraged all participants in the Plan, Member States and the private sector to fully support the Procurement Channel.

In the ensuing debate, many speakers expressed concern over advances in Iran’s nuclear programme and its alleged transfers of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation and materiel to the Houthis in violation of resolution 2231 (2015). Others stressed that unilateral sanctions against Iran are counterproductive to efforts to restore the Plan, urging the need to restore confidence between the parties. Members also highlighted the importance of the IAEA’s monitoring and verification activities, calling for full access for the Agency to carry out its work.

The representative of the United States said his country has been engaged for months in serious negotiations aimed at a mutual return to the Plan’s full implementation. However, Iran’s own actions have been responsible for preventing that outcome. Further, Tehran’s repeated failure to cooperate with the IAEA and expansion of its nuclear programme for no legitimate civilian purpose reinforce the United States’ scepticism about Iran’s willingness and capability to reach a deal. He went on to state that, given Iran’s increasing integration into the Russian Federation’s defence sector, the United States fears additional violations in the future. “This is not acceptable,” he said.

The Russian Federation’s representative, however, stressed that actions of the United States have chipped away at bases of the Plan, and that all subsequent steps taken by Tehran were a mere reaction to pressure from the United States. Turning to alleged deliveries of drones by Iran to the Russian Federation for use in Ukraine, he said such allegations are patently concocted and false. “We see no insurmountable problems preventing restoration of the JCPOA,” he said, but added that attempts to exert pressure on Iran are liable to completely negate prospects for restoring the deal.

Ghana’s delegate said the Plan presents a balanced compromise that enables Iran to benefit from peaceful uses of nuclear energy for its development, while ensuring imperatives of non-proliferation. She encouraged all parties to refocus on the general good and define steps necessary to restore the Plan. Moving forward, unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran must be lifted, as they have a negative impact on that country’s economy and contribute to tensions that increase security risks. The Iranian Government must also fully assume its commitments under the deal, she added, calling for unimpeded access for the IAEA to conduct its verification and monitoring activities in Iran.

On that point, the representative of the United Arab Emirates expressed hope that dialogue between Iran and the IAEA can continue to restore the Agency’s ability to monitor that country’s nuclear activities. He voiced concern, however, about findings in the Secretary-General’s report highlighting that cruise-missile parts, seized by the United Kingdom, have many similarities with those present in cruise missiles used by the Houthis in their terrorist attacks in Yemen against Saudi Arabia and his country. The Council must do more to counter the threat of non-State actors acquiring missile and drone technology and prevent such weapons from falling into the hands of terrorists, he stressed.

Iran’s representative stated that the Plan can only be restored by addressing the root causes of its current situation — the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement on 8 May 2018. Tehran’s full compliance with its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan have been verified by the IAEA, and its steps in reaction to the United States’ withdrawal were remedial measures based on its rights under the agreement. Further, Iran has officially stated that it has never produced or supplied — nor does it intend to — items that it determines could contribute to the development of nuclear-weapon delivery systems. Reiterating Iran’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, he stressed that “the United States now has the ball in its court”.

The representative of the United States, taking the floor a second time, said: “The ball is not in the US’ court; on the contrary, the ball is in Iran’s court.”

Also speaking were representatives of Gabon, Ireland, Mexico, China, France, Albania, Norway, Brazil, United Kingdom, Kenya, India and Germany.

The meeting began at 3:06 p.m. and ended at 5:04 p.m.

Briefings

ROSEMARY A. DICARLO, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said that, despite the tireless efforts of participants to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the United States since April 2021 to resolve remaining differences, the United States and Iran have yet to return to full, effective implementation of the Plan. “Sixth months later, the space for diplomacy appears to be rapidly shrinking,” she observed, also noting that, since the Council last met on this issue, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Iran’s intention to install new centrifuges and produce more enriched uranium. While the Agency is unable to verify the stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran, such a stockpile is estimated to be more than 18 times the allowable amount under the Plan. She added that the Agency has reiterated that Iran’s decision in this regard has “seriously affected its safeguards activities”, along with its ability to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Against that backdrop, she called on Iran to reverse steps it has taken since July 2019 that are inconsistent with its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan, and on the United States to lift its sanctions as outlined in the Plan and to extend waivers regarding the trade in oil with Iran. Further, Iran must address concerns raised by participants in the Plan and other Member States in relation to annex B of resolution 2231 (2015). Regarding the annex’s provisions relating to ballistic missiles, she said that France, Germany, Iran, Israel, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States provided information to the Secretary-General and the Council concerning two flight tests of space-launched vehicles conducted by Iran in June and November. Information about a new ballistic missile unveiled by Iran in September was also provided. She said that such information reflects divergent views among those Member States as to whether those launches and other activities are inconsistent with the resolution.

Turning to the annex’s provisions relating to supply, sale or transfer to or from Iran of certain items, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and certain unmanned aerial vehicles, she recalled an examination of cruise-missile parts seized by the British Royal Navy in early 2022 in international waters south of Iran. Many similarities were observed between these parts and others previously assessed to be of Iranian origin, seen in the debris of cruise missiles used by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates between 2019 and 2022 and in those seized by the United States in 2019. During the reporting period, letters were also received from Ukraine, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States concerning alleged transfers of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran to the Russian Federation in a manner inconsistent with annex B. Noting that Iran’s Permanent Representative denied that his country has supplied unmanned aerial vehicles for use in the conflict in Ukraine and that the Russian Federation also expressed concerns in this regard, she said that the Secretariat is examining available information and will report to the Council in due course.

Noting that the Secretary-General remains convinced that lasting peace and security for all Member States depend on dialogue and cooperation, she stressed that restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action remains crucial to assuring the international community of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme and allowing Iran to reach its full economic potential. She therefore encouraged all parties and the United States to resume efforts to resolve outstanding issues, lest gains achieved by the Plan to date be completely lost.

SILVIO GONZATO ( European Union ), speaking on behalf of Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that following intense negotiations efforts to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action by all Plan participants and the United States since April 2021, the European Union High Representative put forward in early August a compromise text that reflects his understanding of the most realistic equilibrium in view of a deal. The text lays down necessary steps for the United States to return to the Plan and for Iran to resume full implementation of all its Plan commitments, he added. However, since then, new developments have added significant new layers of complications that make it increasingly difficult to reach a deal. Nevertheless, the coordinator remains in close contact with all Plan participants and the United States on this issue.

The IAEA documented thoroughly the alarming further acceleration of Iran’s nuclear programme, which gravely departs from its Plan of Action commitments, he continued. The IAEA Director-General’s reports of 10, 22 and 29 November documented the expansion of Iran’s nuclear enrichment operations and capacity, including more enrichment of uranium at the level of 60 per cent in two facilities and more cascades of advanced centrifuges going to operation, while others are being installed. Iran’s unilateral decision in June that all Agency Plan of Action-related surveillance and monitoring equipment be removed from operation has further aggravated existing concerns, he said, noting that, from 23 February 2021 onwards, the IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities have been seriously affected as a result of Iran’s decision to stop implementation of transparency measures as envisaged in the Plan, including the Additional Protocol. Furthermore, Iran, which conditioned a deal on restoration of the Plan on settlement of “outstanding safeguards issues”, needs to cooperate fully with the IAEA.

He voiced regret that Iran continues to face serious, negative, economic consequences following the United States’ withdrawal from the Plan and re-imposition of previously lifted United States unilateral sanctions. Since the last discussion in June, the United States has imposed additional nuclear-related sanctions against Iran, including in the area of oil and petrochemicals. “The restoration of the JCPOA remains the only way for Iran to reap the full benefits of the JCPOA and reach its full economic potential as it will result in a comprehensive sanctions’ lifting that will encourage greater cooperation by the entire international community with Iran,” he said. The European Union has lifted all its nuclear-related economic and financial sanctions since the Plan of Action Implementation Day and this remains the case. The European Union’s measures relating to the unacceptable repression of protests in Iran over the past months and Iran’s military support to the Russian Federation are outside the Plan of Action.

The European Union is extremely worried about Iran’s military support to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression in Ukraine, including through deliveries of drones, he said, adding that the bloc will continue to respond to this as necessary. On 12 December, the Council of the European Union recalled that any transfer of certain combat drones and missiles to or from Iran without the Security Council’s prior permission is in violation of resolution 2231 (2015). The High Representative does not see any sustainable alternative. Echoing the Secretary-General, he said diplomacy and restoring the Plan’s full implementation is still the best option for preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. This is also instrumental to the security of the whole region and remains in its common interest, he added.

“The combination of continued nuclear progress by Iran and decreasing visibility over its programme raises more concerns than ever,” he emphasized. The Procurement Channel, another benefit of the Plan, continues to be fully operational, and gives assurances to Member States and the private sector that transfers of nuclear and dual-use goods and services are fully in line with resolution 2231 (2015) and the Plan. As such, on 12 December, the Council of the European Union called on all countries to support implementation of resolution 2231 (2015). The Union also underscored that the Plan is separate from Iran’s legally binding obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which are essential to the global non-proliferation regime. Drawing on this unambiguous support from foreign ministers of the 27 European Union countries, the High Representative is determined to continue working with the international community towards the full and effective implementation of a restored Plan of Action and encourages all parties to intensify diplomatic efforts to that end, he said.

FERGAL TOMAS MYTHEN ( Ireland ), speaking in his capacity as Security Council Facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), introduced his report (document S/2022/937). He recalled that the Council met in the 2231 format on 12 December, during which representatives discussed the findings in the fourteenth report on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore that Plan and other implementation issues. Among the communications circulated were the two regular quarterly reports issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he said, highlighting that Agency’s important role in verifying and monitoring nuclear activities in Iran. The IAEA’s work provides confidence to the international community that Iran’s nuclear programme is for exclusively peaceful purposes. He encouraged all participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Member States and the private sector to fully support the procurement channel.

Statements

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ), reaffirming his country’s commitment to resolving rising international concerns, spotlighted Iran’s increasingly provocative steps to enhance its nuclear programmes capacity. For months, the United States has been engaged in serious negotiations aimed at a mutual return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s full implementation. Yet, Iran’s own actions and stances have been responsible for preventing that outcome. In September, he recalled, a deal was within reach until, at the last minute, Iran made new and extraneous demands it knew could not be met. While this was not the first time Iran’s leaders have turned their backs on a deal approved by all, this instance dashed the collective hope for a swift and mutual return. Tehran’s actions — notably its repeated and longstanding failure to cooperate with the IAEA and expansion of its nuclear programme for no legitimate civilian purpose — reinforce the United States’ scepticism about that country’s willingness and capability to reach a deal. Such conduct also explains why there have been no active negotiations since then, he added.

Given this context, full and complete implementation of Council resolution 2231 (2015) remains a priority, he stressed. However, in a disturbing trend, the Council has been turning a blind eye to open violations. Tolerating such abuses, he warned, undermines the organ’s authority and gravely harms its ability to credibly respond to threats around the world. He then spotlighted transfers of significant quantities of arms and ammunition — including anti-materiel rifles, rocket propelled grenade launchers and anti-tank guided missiles — to the Houthis in Yemen. These shipments undermine international efforts to support a durable resolution to the conflict, are a threat to regional security and must be taken seriously. Iran, he continued, has also transferred unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. “What could be crueller than seeking to turn out the lights, cut off the heat and shut down water for millions of Ukrainian families,” he asked.

Council resolution 2231, he reminded, prohibits all countries — even permanent members — from transferring such weapons without advanced approval. Noting that Ukraine, the United States and other countries have provided the United Nations with information regarding the Russian Federation’s actions, he expressed regret that the Organization has not yet conducted its normal investigation of such a violation. For seven years, he stressed, the Secretariat’s mandate to report on implementation of Council resolution 2231 (2015) has been clear and unquestioned. Voicing his disappointment that the Secretariat has apparently yielded to the Russian Federation’s threats as well as lack of coverage in the Facilitator’s report, he called on the Organization to document and analyse information related to this violation, especially in light of recent attacks on Ukraine. Given Iran’s increasing integration into the Russian Federation’s defence sector, the United States fears additional violations in the future, as Moscow may be tempted to import complete ballistic missiles, he continued. “This is not acceptable,” he said, emphasizing that “there must be some degree of accountability for openly violating resolutions of this Council”.

EDWIGE KOUMBY MISSAMBO ( Gabon ), noting that the disabling of IAEA’s monitoring equipment has prevented the Agency from carrying out its monitoring and verification work, said that if a solution is not found soon, it is highly likely that progress made under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action up to May 2018 will be completely reversed. There is an urgent need for negotiations to resume among all stakeholders, who must demonstrate commitment, flexibility and good faith. Confidence between the parties must be restored, she added. Describing sanctions on Iran as counterproductive, she said that the parties should agree on lifting such unilateral coercive measures. An interim agreement should meanwhile be concluded to enable the IAEA to resume its monitoring activities. She reiterated Gabon’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation, adding that the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action have commitments under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons with which they must comply.

Mr. MYTHEN ( Ireland ), speaking in his national capacity, echoed the Secretary-General’s warning that gains made under the Plan of Action continue to diminish as delays persist. Iran’s nuclear programme has never been as advanced as it is now, with stocks of highly enriched uranium and substantial expansion of advanced centrifuges well beyond any civilian justification. Expressing disquiet over the irreversibility of the knowledge gained, he shared the IAEA’S concern that it has been unable to conduct substantial parts of its verification and monitoring activities for almost two years. The longer the situation persists, the greater the uncertainty regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme becomes, as it is only through IAEA monitoring that the international community can have confidence therein. Iran must cooperate fully with the Agency, he said, adding that the United States must take all necessary steps to ensure the Plan of Action’s implementation, as the Iranian people must see tangible benefits. He went on to voice concern at the Russian Federation’s acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran and welcomed Ukraine’s invitation to the Secretariat to examine recovered remnants of those devices.

LINDA KESSE ANTWI ( Ghana ), describing the short-lived optimism to revive Iran’s nuclear deal and stagnation in progress as disheartening, stressed that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action remains the best opportunity and practical course. It presents a balanced compromise which enables Iran to benefit from peaceful uses of nuclear energy for its development, while ensuring the imperatives of non-proliferation. All parties, she encouraged, must refocus interest on the general good and define steps necessary to restore the Plan. Moving forward, unilateral sanctions imposed against Iran must be lifted as they have a negative impact on that country’s economy and contribute to tensions that increase security risks. The Iranian Government must also fully assume its commitments under the deal. The IAEA’s work, she continued, is essential in restoring trust and confidence in the region and among the international community. She welcomed continued efforts of the IAEA and called for unimpeded access for the Agency to conduct its verification and monitoring activities in Iran. Time is of the essence, she underscored, urging parties to work constructively towards the full return to the Plan of Action.

EDUARDO ALCIBIADES SÁNCHEZ KIESSLICH ( Mexico ) expressed concern that, while the Council awaits the full resumption of participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, it is receiving reports of Iran’s increased enrichment of uranium, installation of modernized centrifuge cascades beyond limits agreed in the Plan and research on advanced issues, such as metallurgy. Further, alongside these activities that lack a clear civilian application, the IAEA does not have ongoing, permanent access to monitor and verify Iran’s nuclear programme. Stressing that transparency and cooperation are crucial elements of the Plan, he called for restoration of the IAEA’s access without preconditions. He also called on the United States to lift all unilateral sanctions against Iran as a confidence-building measure, particularly those that apply extraterritorially or to third States. He pointed out that Iran’s recent launches, and the responses that such activities generate, take the parties further away from the environment of trust that is currently necessary. He therefore called on the United States and Iran to return to full implementation of resolution 2231 (2015) and the Plan.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB ( United Arab Emirates ) recalled that in 2020 his country became the first Arab country to launch and operate a nuclear power plant, in accordance with the highest international standards of nuclear safety, security, and non-proliferation. He underlined the importance of resuming full and timely implementation of all nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, including by reversing steps taken that are contrary to that agreement, and expressed hope that dialogue between Iran and the IAEA can continue to restore the Agency’s ability to monitor the country’s nuclear activities, thus providing required assurances on the exclusively peaceful nature of its nuclear programme. He voiced concern about findings in the Secretary-General’s report highlighting that cruise missile parts, seized by the United Kingdom in January and February, had many similarities with those of cruise missiles used by the Houthis in their terrorist attacks against Saudi Arabia and his country. The acquisition of missile and drone technology by non-State actors, particularly terrorist groups, is a grave threat to regional and international peace and security, he said, stressing that the Council must do more to counter that threat and prevent such weapons from falling into the hands of terrorists.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) said the unilateral withdrawal from the Plan of Action by the previous United States Administration and the pressure applied on Iran have triggered the Iranian nuclear crisis. Noting the decision by the current United States Administration to return to the agreement and the multiple rounds of negotiations conducted since then, he expressed regret that since last August, negotiations on resuming compliance have stalled again, making the future of the Iranian nuclear issue uncertain at a time when the global security situation is complex. Stressing the need for “diplomatic wisdom”, he welcomed Iran's recent flexible stance regarding outstanding issues, adding that the United States and other relevant parties should seize the opportunity and meet Iran halfway. “We must uphold the basic principles of fairness,” he said, adding that as the party that caused the Iranian nuclear crisis, the United States should be aware of its own responsibility and must take the lead in adopting concrete steps as well as lifting all unilateral sanctions against Iran.

ALEXANDRE OLMEDO ( France ) expressed concern over Iran’s destabilizing activities, noting its intention to significantly increase its enriched uranium production capacity and produce highly enriched uranium at the Fordow site. Such actions are all the more worrying given that Tehran has ceased to implement its transparency measures, thereby undermining the IAEA’s ability to ensure the exclusively peaceful purpose of its nuclear programme, he said. Voicing regret that Iran has not returned to the Plan of Action, he said that negotiations must not become a pretext for Tehran not to honour its legally binding international obligations on the implementation of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. Iran continues to develop its arsenal of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, he continued, condemning the transfer of weapons, missiles, components and means of production to State and non-State actors in the region. He further condemned the transfer of Iranian combat drones to the Russian Federation. Tehran must not deliver any more arms to Moscow as that would constitute a serious escalation, he said, calling on Iran to return to its international obligations and end its dangerous, pointless and precipitous behaviour.

FERIT HOXHA ( Albania ), warning that the Plan of Action risks going from historic to history, expressed concern about the acceleration of Iran’s nuclear programme. Noting that the Iranian regime has blinded the international community by shutting down the IAEA’s monitoring cameras, he said that any transfer of arms to non-State actors in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon or elsewhere violates resolution 2231 (2015). Iran’s activities are not limited to the region, he continued, citing cyberattacks and illicit transfers of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation to attack civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine. The Council cannot become a spectator to non-compliance with its decision, he said, adding that restoring the Plan of Action could be a landmark exercise of multilateral diplomacy and multilateral solutions.

MEENA ASIYA SYED ( Norway ) expressed regret over Iran’s decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Plan of Action, with a detrimental impact on the IAEA’s ability to provide assurance of the exclusively peaceful nature of the nuclear programme. Continued work on enrichment capacity, stockpiling of enriched uranium, including production of uranium metal, and irreversible enrichment research and development is concerning. Some of these pursuits have no credible civilian purpose, including the enrichment and accumulation of highly enriched uranium. She further cited the worrying trend of Iran advancing its missile capabilities, including activity related to ballistic missiles, and launches using ballistic missile technology. Such activity must stop immediately, she said. The transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran to the Russian Federation violates provisions of resolution 2231 (2015) by both States, she added. Expressing regret that the Secretariat has not yet visited Ukraine to examine the evidence of such transfers, she urged Iran to deliver on its nuclear-related commitments under the agreement, including full cooperation with the IAEA to allow verification of compliance.

PAULA AGUIAR BARBOZA ( Brazil ) said that the Plan of Action is a suitable framework for dialogue among the parties concerned, but over the past four years, many actions have jeopardized its sustainability. The window of opportunity for restoring the Plan of Action is closing, but Brazil remains hopeful that dialogue and mutual understanding will prevail. She called on all parties, pending the conclusion of ongoing negotiations, to refrain from any further actions that may jeopardize a possible and necessary agreement. Issues unrelated to the Plan of Action should be addressed without prejudice to preserving both that agreement and its accomplishments. She went on to express regret that the IAEA’s verification and monitoring activities have been seriously affected, stressing that resumption of such activities is critical to restore full compliance with the Plan. She went on to say that Brazil awaits an independent assessment of the alleged transfers of unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran to the Russian Federation in possible violation of resolution 2231 (2015).

VASSILY A. NEBENZIA ( Russian Federation ) voiced regret that the statement delivered by Ireland, as facilitator for the implementation of resolution 2231 (2015), did not directly point to the root cause of the issues plaguing the Plan of Action, namely the United States’ unilateral withdraw from the deal and its subsequent violations of the provisions, including the imposition of unilateral sanctions against Iran. This same serious flaw can be seen in the Secretary-General’s semi-annual report, he said, adding that this generates a distorted picture, as if the deal had begun to unravel on its own and that its impasse is something Tehran is to blame for. The actions of the United States have chipped away at the bases of the deal and all steps undertaken by Tehran subsequently were a mere reaction to pressure from the United States. Turning to the alleged deliveries of drones by Iran to the Russian Federation for use in Ukraine, he said that those allegations are patently concocted and false. “We see no insurmountable problems preventing restoration of the JCPOA,” he said, adding however that attempts to exert pressure on Iran and to spiral tensions around the Plan of Action are liable to completely negate prospects for restoring the deal. He called on the parties to show strategic restraint and pragmatism and to focus on reaching compromise, adding that his delegation is confident that solutions acceptable to all will be arrived at.

BARBARA WOODWARD ( United Kingdom ), stressing that Iran's continued nuclear escalation is a threat to international peace, said its enriched uranium stockpile exceeds the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s limits by at least 18 times. Iran’s nuclear actions have no credible civilian justification, she said, noting that the time required for that country to produce fissile material for multiple nuclear weapons is decreasing. Iran’s behavior in the region and at home is not in keeping with its claims to be a responsible international actor, she said, adding that it is also providing increasingly complex weapons systems to non-State actors, including the Houthis in Yemen. Further, it is providing support to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine. “Iran and Russia would try to have us believe that the concerns I have expressed today are part of a Western campaign to undermine the Iranian Government,” she said, rejecting this as false.

MICHAEL KAPKIAI KIBOINO ( Kenya ), expressing concern over lack of an agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, echoed the Secretary-General’s call to Iran and the United States to have an open dialogue, demonstrate flexibility and ensure negotiations are conducted in good faith and without undue delay. A successful outcome, he underscored, will ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, restore confidence in the contributions of such a Plan to non-proliferation and disarmament efforts and ensure its full operationalization, thereby strengthening regional security, rebuilding trust and addressing other issues of mutual concern. To that end, there must be a clear and practical road map to return to full compliance and implementation, parameters to ensure that concerned parties adhere to their commitments and the unhampered continuation of the IAEA’s verification and monitoring work, including safeguarding of the Agency’s equipment. Iran must implement its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and voluntary transparency and implementation measures with the IAEA, take ownership of the Plan and strengthen its commitment to its provisions, he encouraged. Turning to the critical role of the Agency in supporting States, he stressed that the Council’s engagement with the non-proliferation agenda must go hand-in-hand with efforts to strengthen the peaceful application of nuclear technology in industrial development projects.

RUCHIRA KAMBOJ ( India ), President of the Security Council for December, speaking in her national capacity, reiterated support for full and effective implementation of Security Council resolution 2231 (2015) and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and encouraged concerned parties to continue dialogue and diplomacy towards early settlement of differences and return to full implementation of the Plan. Pointing out India’s appreciation of the Agency’s efforts to implement its verification and monitoring mandate, and taking note of the recent report considered at the IAEA Board of Governor’s meeting, she emphasized that the way forward lays in engagement between the IAEA and Iran to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues, which would provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme.

AMIR SAEID JALIL IRAVANI ( Iran ) stated that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action can only be restored by addressing root causes of its current situation — the United States’ withdrawal from the agreement on 8 May 2018. Since then, Washington has re-imposed harsh and inhumane sanctions, in a flagrant violation of its explicit legal obligations under resolution 2231 (2015), pursuing a so-called “maximum pressure” policy against the Iranian people — with the aim to “starve” them, as stated shamelessly by the former United States Secretary of State. Washington has brazenly forced all other Member States to either violate the aforementioned resolution or face punishments — unprecedented in the history of the United Nations. Iran’s full compliance with all its nuclear-related commitments under the agreement has been verified by the IAEA and reflected in 15 consecutive reports of the Agency’s Director-General. His country’s steps in reaction to the United States withdrawal were remedial measures based on its rights as mentioned in the agreement — which is founded on Iran’s nuclear-related commitments in exchange for the lifting of all United Nations, United States and European Union sanctions.

Despite Iran’s negotiating team exercising maximum flexibility in the Vienna talks, he said the United States’ displayed an unrealistic and rigid approach in withdrawing from the negotiation table and interfering in Iran’s internal affairs. Reiterating Iran’s commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and resumption of the Vienna talks, he stressed that “the United States now has the ball in its court”. Iran’s technical cooperation with the IAEA is entirely outside the purview of resolution 2231 (2015) — and, according to the Agency, its peaceful nuclear programme has been under the most robust and intrusive nuclear verification, monitoring, and transparency measures ever conducted in a country, with Iran upholding its commitments and cooperating fully. He affirmed that the recent resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors is a political action, expressing hope that the Agency team’s visit to Tehran will further efforts to address such issues.

According to the resolution and Note S/2016/44 by the Council’s President, the Secretariat has no mandate whatsoever on implementation of the resolution other than providing “administrative support” for the Council’s work. He reiterated that Iran’s space and missile programmes fall outside the purview or competence of the resolution. Citing unfounded allegations that Iran transferred unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation in alleged violation of the resolution, he noted arms-related restrictions under the resolution were terminated on 18 October 2020. Iran has stated officially that it “has never produced or supplied, nor does it intend to produce or supply, items” that it determines could contribute to the development of nuclear weapon delivery systems. His Government has already engaged in bilateral talks with Ukraine to clarify existing misunderstandings, and a number of such aerial vehicles transferred to the Russian Federation before the ongoing conflict in Ukraine were not sent for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Therefore, the misinformation campaign and baseless accusations leveled against his country must end.

ANTJE LEENDERTSE ( Germany ), stating that Iran has chosen a path that further diminishes the prospects for a restoration of the Plan of Action, said that the international community is seeing clear evidence of Iran’s covert support of the Russian Federation’s brutal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. Iran’s transfer of hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian Federation is a deeply concerning violation of resolution 2231 (2015), she said, encouraging the Secretariat to accept Ukraine’s repeated invitations to examine the evidence. Further, the Secretary-General reported that missile parts seized by the United Kingdom in January and February are consistent with cruise missiles previously assessed to be of Iranian origin, which provides important evidence of Iran’s misuse of its missile programme. Stressing that Iran’s nuclear programme is more advanced than ever before and that Tehran has suspended its implementation of Plan-related verification and monitoring activities, she called on its Government to reverse course. It must stop its nuclear escalation, its support for the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, its destabilizing regional activities and its repression of its own population, she added.