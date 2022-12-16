Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution 2665 (2022), Extending Mandate of Team Monitoring Sanctions against Taliban-Linked Entities in Afghanistan

The Security Council, acting under Article VII of the United Nations Charter, decided today to extend for 12 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Taliban, as well as other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with the Taliban in constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2665 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2665(2022)), the Council directed the Monitoring Team — whose current mandate expires on 17 December — to gather information on instances of non-compliance with measures imposed in resolution 2255 (2015) and to keep the Committee established in paragraph 30 of resolution 1988 (2011) informed of such instances. It is also to facilitate, upon request by Member States, assistance on capacity-building.

It encouraged Committee members to address issues of non-compliance and bring them to the attention of the Monitoring Team or the Committee, and further directed the Monitoring Team to provide recommendations to the Committee on actions taken to respond to non-compliance.

The Council highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Monitoring Team receives the necessary support to effectively, safely and in a timely manner fulfil its mandate, including with regard to duty of care in high-risk environments.

The Council also decided to actively review the implementation of the measures outlined in this resolution and to consider adjustments, as necessary, to support peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Monitoring Team’s mandate is set out in detail in an annex to the resolution.

The meeting began at 10:03 a.m. and ended at 10:05 a.m.