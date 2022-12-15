Security Council Press Statement on Attack against United Nations Force in Lebanon

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Ruchira Kamboj (India):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on 14 December in the area of Al-Aqbieh in south Lebanon, following which one peacekeeper from Ireland died and three were wounded.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Ireland. They also expressed condolences to the United Nations. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured. They paid tribute to all peacekeepers who risk their lives.

They called on the Government of Lebanon to swiftly investigate this attack with the support of UNIFIL and bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the Lebanese law and consistent with Security Council resolution 2589 (2021). They recalled the necessity for all parties to ensure that UNIFIL personnel are safe and secure.

They reiterated their full support for UNIFIL and expressed their deep appreciation to UNIFIL’s troop-contributing countries.