Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Ruchira Kamboj (India):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the signing of the Sudan Political Framework Agreement on 5 December. They underscored that this was an essential step towards the forming of a civilian-led Government and defining constitutional arrangements to guide Sudan through a transitional period culminating in elections.

The members of the Security Council commended the trilateral mechanism of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in the Sudan (UNITAMS), African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), for supporting Sudanese efforts to restore a lasting, inclusive and democratic political settlement in Sudan.

The members of the Security Council welcomed efforts by the signatories to this Political Framework Agreement to garner support from a broad range of Sudanese actors. They stressed the importance of establishing a conducive environment for resolving outstanding issues through a peaceful and inclusive dialogue. They also stressed the need for continued confidence-building measures and strongly encouraged key political forces that have not yet signed the Political Framework Agreement to join the political process, and emphasized the importance of providing them with further opportunities to do so.

The members of the Security Council encouraged the parties to start work without delay on the second phase of the process, including to address critical issues envisaged by the signatories to the Political Framework Agreement that foster peace and security in Sudan, while ensuring the participation of women as set out in the framework agreement. They called on all Sudanese stakeholders to continue work with the Trilateral Mechanism on the second phase of the consultations, with a view to achieving the objectives of the transition.

The members of the Security Council underscored the importance of unlocking the resumption of economic assistance. They also underscored that a concerted effort to finalize negotiations and reach agreement on the formation of a civilian-led transitional Government was essential to address Sudan’s urgent humanitarian and economic challenges.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of the Sudan.