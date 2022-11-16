Indiscriminate Violence by Terrorists Compounding Already Disastrous Humanitarian Situation in Sahel Region, Assistant Secretary-General Tells Security Council

Calling Group of Five Joint Force Important Actor, Delegate Urges Greater Funding, Logistical Assistance from International Community

Growing terrorism and violent extremism in the Sahel calls for a comprehensive response that integrates human rights and international humanitarian law, a senior United Nations peace operations official told the Security Council today, as speakers expressed concern about the overlapping security, humanitarian and political crises in the region.

Briefing the 15-member organ on the activities of the Joint Force of the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel) and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations said that, since the last briefing to the Council in May, the situation in the region has continued to deteriorate, with indiscriminate violence by terrorists compounding an already disastrous humanitarian situation.

Against this backdrop, the G5 Sahel Joint Force remains an important regionally-led component of the response to insecurity in the region, complementing the multifaceted engagement by the United Nations and other regional and international partners, she continued. Therefore, it is regrettable that, in addition to financial difficulties, the Force has been weakened by the withdrawal in May of Mali, as well as been impacted in terms of its operational capacity by the second coup d’état in Burkina Faso in September, she said. However, despite such challenges, it has continued to conduct military operations across the three Joint Force sectors, with seven major military operations being conducted since May.

Underscoring that regional stakeholders must maintain political dialogue to pursue common security objectives, she noted that progress can also be made bilaterally, as demonstrated by recent attempts of national authorities in Burkina Faso and Mali to strengthen cooperation in security and defence. While welcoming the willingness of international partners to actively consider extending support to neighbouring countries in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa, which are increasingly exposed to the spillover of insecurity and violence, she called for continuous dialogue with Governments to ensure such support is aligned with national and regional priorities.

Also briefing the Council was Eric Tiaré, Executive Secretary of the G5 Sahel, who said that Mali’s withdrawal in May from all G5 Sahel bodies, including its Joint Force, has plunged the subregional organization into an institutional crisis, and led to the relocation of the headquarters from Bamako to N’Djaména, the suspension of MINUSMA’s support to the Joint Force operations, and the impossibility of carrying out joint operations in the three zones. As the G5 Sahel must continue its mission with the four countries, a review of the concept of operations was necessary, he said, noting that the consideration process for a new reconfiguration of the Force is under way and began in Niamey with the fourteenth extraordinary meeting of the Defence and Security Committee on 21 September and the meeting of Defence Ministers on 22 September. While a number of decisions were taken, and a road map drafted, the planned military expert meeting in Ouagadougou and a ministerial meeting in Ndjamena from the second fortnight in October did not take place due to events in Burkina Faso and Chad.

Despite the efforts of the Joint Dorce and the considerable sums of money spent by countries to build capacity and equip their defence and security forces to the detriment of basic social sectors, the security situation in the Sahel continues to deteriorate considerably, he went on. The resilience and hope of the Sahel people are gradually giving way to anger and frustration against the public authorities and some international partners, enabling the military to justify anti-constitutional regime changes. Calling on the Council to prioritize the situation, he warned that without a rapid emergency response, there will be a great threat to international peace and security, urging: “We must not give up.”

The Council also heard from Zakaria Ousman Ramadan, President of the Chadian Centre for Strategic Studies and Prospective Research, who pointed out that the Joint Force had achieved mixed results in spite of its noble objectives, attributing this in part to the absence of a robust mandate from the Council. In addition, soldiers were unable to fulfil the counter-terrorism mandate and stamp out cross-border crime due to the lack or the obsolescence of logistical transport resources, including the lack of intelligence services. Pointing out that Member States always have to turn to their technical and financial partners to ask for support, as the Joint Force suffers from permanent budgetary insecurity, he added that the support of financial and technical partners remains uncertain due to “donor fatigue”, while Member States in the region, most of which are poor, are unable to guarantee their contributions.

He went on to emphasize the need for financial support to ensure the continuity of relevant policies. Further, he pointed out the weakness of institutions in the Sahel and the dysfunctional role of the national security forces, including weak security strategies at the national level and the institutional fragility of the States. Accordingly, he called for reviewing the Force’s operational provisions and capacities. Expressing regret that security forces often carry out human rights abuses, which is then used by the terrorist groups as a means of recruiting people by promoting “vengeance”, he called “winning over the hearts and minds of people” the first step in combating terrorism.

In the ensuing discussion, several Council members expressed concern over Mali’s departure from the G5 Sahel Joint Force and highlighted the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the region. Several speakers also expressed alarm at the slew of coups d’état in the region, and urged Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali to return to civilian Governments through inclusive political processes.

The representative of Ghana, Council President for November and also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, called for renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at encouraging Mali to rejoin the G5 Sahel, underscoring that, despite challenges, the Joint Force remains an important actor in addressing the Sahel’s security concerns. He reiterated the need for further funding and logistical assistance from the international community and donor partners, the creation of a United Nations support office, as well as the Peacebuilding Commission’s recommendations on national and regional peacebuilding.

To enhance the Joint Force’s responsiveness, greater attention must be paid to its member countries’ political differences, he went on, calling for constitutional order to be restored and technical and operational issues, including those facing MINUSMA battalions, to be resolved. Emphasizing the need for a multidimensional approach to address dire socioeconomic conditions, he urged the Council to scale up humanitarian assistance and to summon stronger political will to address the issue of predictable funding, so the Joint Force can effectively address security challenges.

In a similar vein, France’s delegate also called for lasting and predictable funding for African peace operations, including mandatory United Nations contributions or bilateral contributions. Given the evolving threat, other regional initiatives should be considered, not confined to the G5 Sahel founding countries, he said. Underlining the need to strengthen the rule of law, he urged the Council to oppose initiatives that dial back fundamental freedoms under the pretext of fighting terrorism, like the approach of the Wagner Group, which will only bring about a dangerous spiral of violence.

Along similar lines, the representative of the United States joined speakers including those from Albania, Ireland and the United Kingdom in expressing concern over “short-sighted security partnerships with the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group”, whose forces are exploiting natural resources and undermining stability in Mali and elsewhere. He went on to express disappointment over Mali’s decision to withdraw from the G5 Sahel, adding that this action weakens an organization specifically designed to address the scourge of terrorism in that country’s borders and neighbourhood. Pointing out that three of the five Sahel States — namely, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali — have Governments that are neither democratically elected nor civilian-led, which increases tensions and limits the ability of foreign partners to provide support, he urged them to continue on the path towards democratic transition.

For her part, the representative of the Russian Federation said that, unlike its Western colleagues, the Russian Federation provides military and technical assistance to Bamako without any political preconditions. Spotlighting the liberation of Malian territory from the control of terrorists to ensure the successful conclusion of the transition period, she said that Mali’s armed forces in 2022 attained outstanding successes in counter-terrorism, with the support of Russian instructors. A new destabilizing factor is the surge in attempts to turn the Sahel into an arena for geopolitical standoffs, she said, adding that international assistance should be based on the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs and the principle of “African challenges, African solutions”.

Meanwhile, Norway’s delegate highlighted the need to protect civilians in accordance with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)-supported compliance framework. On the high-level independent panel on security and development in the Sahel, she called for innovative, practical and realistic proposals which have firm ownership in the region. As it should not reinvent the wheel, the panel should build on what exists, propose holistic improvements and draw inspiration from other contexts, including the United Nations—African Union partnership in Somalia. For its part, the Council must support good and legitimate governance as an essential bulwark in combating violent extremism.

Also speaking today were representatives of Ireland, Mexico, United Kingdom, China, Brazil, Albania, United Arab Emirates and India.

Briefings

MARTHA AMA AKYAA POBEE, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, introduced the Secretary-General’s report on the “Joint Force of the Group of Five for the Sahel” (document S/2022/838). She said that, since the previous meeting on the topic at the Security Council, the situation in the region has continued to deteriorate, with the indiscriminate use of violence by terrorist groups causing suffering to thousands of innocent civilians, while displacing millions of others. This insecurity is exacerbating an already disastrous humanitarian situation, in which women and children suffer from a lack of access to basic services and are the primary victims of violence and growing inequality.

Against this backdrop, the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel) joint force remains an important regionally-led component of the response to insecurity in the Sahel, complementing the multifaceted engagement by the United Nations and other regional and international partners, she continued. Therefore, she expressed regret that, in addition to financial difficulties, the joint force has been weakened by the withdrawal in May of Mali, as well as been impacted in terms of its operational capacity by the second coup d’état in Burkina Faso in September. Despite such challenges, she said the joint force continued to conduct military operations across the three joint force sectors — the central sector in the tri-border area, the western sector at the border between Mali and Mauritania and the eastern sector at the border between Chad and Niger — with seven major military operations being conducted since May.

Turning to other activities, she said efforts have been made to operationalize the joint force’s gender policy and training for women leaders on dialogue, in conjunction with the African Union and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, to strengthen the prevention of violent extremism and to empower local authorities in security governance. As well, several United Nations agencies and funds have continued to bolster regional capacity in the areas of criminal justice, border security management and prevention of radicalization and violent extremism. On the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), which continues to support the joint force in line with its mandate, she said the Mission works with contractors to deliver life support consumables to the four contingents of the force outside of Mali, despite technical and operational challenges, as well as insecurity and lack of infrastructure along supply routes, which were further complicated by Mali’s withdrawal from the organization.

She went on to stress the need for a comprehensive response to terrorism and violent extremism, underscoring the need for the integration of human rights and international humanitarian law into the core of the joint force’s operations, as well as by G5 Sahel countries, including when they partner with non-State actors to operate alongside national armies. Stakeholders in the region must maintain political dialogue to pursue their common security objectives, she said, adding that progress can also be made bilaterally, as demonstrated by recent attempts of national authorities in Burkina Faso and Mali to strengthen their bilateral cooperation in security and defence.

She went on to welcome the willingness of international partners to actively consider extending support to neighbouring countries in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa, which are increasingly exposed to the spillover of insecurity and violence. The development will bolster counter-terrorism efforts by regional organizations as well as support the Accra Initiative, among others, she said, calling for continuous dialogue with Governments and international partners to ensure such support is aligned with national and regional priorities.

She looked forward to the support of the Council, while awaiting the recommendations of the assessment by the high-level independent panel on security and development in the Sahel, led by former President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, which will propose innovative ways to address the security, governance and development challenges in the region.

ERIC TIARÉ, Executive Secretary of the Group of Five for the Sahel (G5 Sahel), said Mali’s withdrawal on 15 May from all of its bodies, including its Joint Force, has plunged the subregional organization into an institutional crisis. As a result, the G5 Sahel had to relocate its headquarters from Bamako to N'Djamena and suspend MINUSMA’s support to the Joint Force operations. As the G5 must continue its mission with the four countries, review of the concept of operations was necessary, he said, noting that the consideration process for a new reconfiguration of the force is underway and began in Niamey with the fourteenth extraordinary meeting of the Defence and Security Committee on 21 September and the meeting of Defence Ministers on 22 September. While a number of decisions were taken, and a road map drafted, the planned military expert meeting in Ouagadougou and a ministerial meeting in N'Djamena from the second fortnight in October did not take place due to events in Burkina Faso and Chad. The African Union Peace and Security Council “was seized” to extend the mandate of the Joint Force, a mandate endorsed by the United Nations Security Council, he said.

Tangible results have contributed to improving the security environment in the areas of operation, he continued. Armed terrorist groups have been neutralized and several arrested; and hundreds of arms, thousands of pieces of ammunition and significant quantities of drugs seized, and all have been handed over to the national administrative authorities of the territory where the operation took place. As mandated, the force has law enforcement competence and criminal investigative police to assist with military action, he said, noting an increasing number of persons captured and handed over to the specialized investigation units of the G5 Sahel States for prosecution. More than 100 people have been arrested, he said, pointing out that the operations upheld respect for human rights and were conducted with the support of international partners. Today, the Joint Force has significantly improved the protection of civilians and its ability to live with them. Moreover, the Executive Secretariat has initiated the drafting of a regional civilian protection strategy, with the technical support of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Turning to the implementation of the Tripartite Agreement between the United Nations, the European Union and the G5 Sahel, he welcomed the continuity of MINUSMA’s operational and logistical support to the Joint Force battalions. Regarding the survey on the perception of MINUSMA’s support to the Joint Force, he said that the Secretary-General's proposals to the Council to address shortcomings are still pertinent because the United Nations must provide the force with operational, logistic, tactical and strategic support. The increasing terrorism in the Sahel is a serious threat to international peace and security and not just to the G5 Sahel countries. “Today, the situation is even more worrisome than it was in 2017, when the Joint Force was set up to fight terrorism, transborder organized crime and human trafficking in the G5 Sahel area. Today, terrorism is spreading throughout territories and even towards the Gulf of Guinea,” he stressed.

He recalled that a few days ago in Ouagadougou, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah said that ECOWAS has begun considerations on how it can help its members with terrorism and humanitarian issues. The forthcoming Summit will look at operationalizing a framework for fighting terrorism in the subregion and will see whether African Union and the United Nations can mobilize a force to assist Burkina Faso. Despite the efforts of the Joint Force and the considerable sums of money spent by countries to build capacity and equip their defence and security forces to the detriment of basic social sectors, the security situation in the Sahel continues to deteriorate considerably. The resilience and hope of the Sahel people are gradually giving way to anger and frustration against the public authorities and some international partners, enabling the military to justify anti-constitutional regime changes. Political instability coupled with the security crisis is hampering initiatives to curb terrorism, he said, pointing to a loss of control by the State over increasingly large areas of territory and the displacement of millions of persons.

He commended the work of the United Nations in helping affected countries, stressing that the countries of the Sahel are extremely vulnerable by multiple crises. He voiced hope that the Secretary-General's initiative for a strategic evaluation, conducted by the United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS and the G5 Sahel on security and development, will receive the international community’s support and assistance. “We must not give up,” he urged, calling on the Council to prioritize the situation and consider the reality on the ground, warning that without a rapid emergency response, there will be a great threat to international peace and security.

ZAKARIA OUSMAN RAMADAN, President of the Chadian Centre for Strategic Studies and Prospective Research, said that the G5 Sahel Joint Force was born from the need to respond to complex and interrelated security issues in the Sahel-Saharan strip, “a Sahel that is dying but nevertheless refuses to die”. Speaking about the nature of the threats, he recalled that the current situation goes back a few decades with a major drought that occurred, further complicated by the emergence of security threats. He pointed out the existence of fragile States, which lack major institutional and human capacities and struggle to secure their territory, in the geographical and the geopolitical Sahel. Some of the States are tearing themselves apart internally, whereby the nation-State remains to be achieved. He further noted that Libya’s collapse had a “domino effect” on the destabilizing situation in Mali. From that period, terrorist groups began to spread in the Sahel.

Turning to the G5 Sahel Joint Force, he said that its results were mixed in spite of the noble objectives, given that the States have not managed to fulfil their objectives. Spotlighting the limitations of the Force, he underscored the absence of a robust mandate from the Council. In addition, the soldiers’ ability to fulfil the counter-terrorism mandate and stamp out cross-border crime is hindered by the lack or the obsolescence of logistical transport resources, including the lack of intelligence services. He, thus, called logistical support, along with the lack of equipment and training, major challenges in the region. He pointed out that Member States always have to turn to their technical and financial partners to ask for support, noting that the Joint Force suffers from permanent budgetary insecurity. Support of financial and technical partners remains uncertain and there is an issue of ‘donor fatigue’. Member States of the region, most of which are poor, are unable to guarantee their contributions. They always have to turn to external financing, and they are not in control of the amount they are going to receive or the regularity of payments.

He reiterated the main weakness of the Force being political due to the absence of a mandate. Spotlighting challenges related to capacity, he emphasized the need for financial support to ensure the continuity of relevant policies. Further, he pointed out the weakness of institutions in the Sahel and the dysfunctional role of the national security forces, including weak security strategies at the national level and the institutional fragility of the States. Accordingly, he called for reviewing the Force’s operational provisions and capacities.

Speaking on a way forward in the short‑ and medium-term, he underscored the need to overcome some major organizational and operational challenges by providing logistical support in line with established standards and building good relations with the population. He expressed regret that often security forces carry out human rights abuses, which is then used by the terrorist groups as a means of recruiting people by promoting “vengeance”. He pointed out “winning over the hearts and minds of people” as a first step in combatting terrorism. Noting that Mali’s withdrawal from the force has led to geographical discontinuity, he underscored the need of drafting a new concept of operations. He suggested that other countries of the region be brought into the effort to counter terrorism, sharing their experience and expertise and providing mutual support.

Turning to recommendations, he reiterated the need of a new concept of operations aligned with bilateral and multilateral operations. He also underscored a need for providing people with opportunities to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorists. Spotlighting the importance of regional cooperation based on solidarity, he outlined the need for engaging young people and women in particular. He urged expanding cooperation with civil society organizations and called the private sector an unwavering partner for bringing jobs to the region’s people.

Statements

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) said that the G5 Sahel finds itself in an institutional, political, security and humanitarian crisis. Recognizing the Sahel alliance’s previous work, he stressed the importance of continuing to mobilize support to prevent regression as efforts have not been enough to bring the region stability and lasting peace. He supported the decision to ask Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou for an independent assessment of international support for the Sahel and called for lasting and predictable funding for African peace operations, including mandatory United Nations contributions or bilateral contributions. Given the evolving threat, other regional initiatives should be considered, not confined to the G5 founding countries, he said, offering France’s continued support. Finally, strengthening the rule of law must be a priority. He urged the Council to oppose initiatives that dial back fundamental freedoms under the pretext of fighting terrorism, like the approach of the Wagner Group, which will only bring about a dangerous spiral of violence.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) said that yet another military takeover in Burkina Faso marks the latest indication of democratic backsliding in the region. Instability in the Sahel is firmly “a security problem with a democratic-governance solution”, he stressed. Violent extremism thrives when State authority is absent, the delivery of services is weak, democracy is fragile, justice is inaccessible and economic and political exclusion prevail. Further, population growth, displacement and climate change are exacerbating governance failures, undermining traditional livelihoods and creating new competition over vital resources. Three of the five Sahel States — namely, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali — have Governments that are neither democratically elected nor civilian-led, which increases tensions and limits the ability of foreign partners to provide support. He therefore urged those States to continue on the path towards democratic transition. Expressing disappointment over Mali’s decision to withdraw from the G5 Sahel, he said that this action weakens an organization specifically designed to address the scourge of terrorism in that country’s borders and neighbourhood. He also expressed concern over “short-sighted security partnerships with the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group”, whose forces are exploiting natural resources and undermining stability in Mali and elsewhere.

CÁIT MORAN ( Ireland ) called for an urgent solution with the protection of civilians at its centre. Political divergences between the G5 Sahel member States have negatively affected the operationalization of the Joint Force, she said. There must be further coordination with regional initiatives including the Accra Initiative and the Nouakchott Process. States should also ensure that mitigation measures are implemented under the human rights due diligence policy, she encouraged, before noting her concern over the Wagner Group’s presence. As any successful response to the multidimensional crisis in the region is predicated on political stability, the transitional authorities in Burkina Faso, Mali and Chad must stick to agreed timelines and organize credible, inclusive and transparent elections. Women, youth and civil society must be at the front and centre of these processes, she stressed, highlighting the need to address the dire humanitarian situation and the impacts of the climate crisis.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ), said that a new destabilizing factor is the surge in attempts to turn the Sahel into an arena for geopolitical standoffs. She underscored the importance of coordinating efforts undertaken by the African Union, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other regional organizations to combat terrorism. The traditions of African mutual assistance, based on a profound understanding of national needs, can help strengthen security structures and State institutions, she noted. She urged not to allow further radicalization of the population, in particular young people. Pointing out the need for additional collective measures in the region, she said that international assistance should be based on the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs and the principle of “African challenges, African solutions”. She spotlighted the liberation of Malian territory from the control of terrorists as a priority to ensure the successful conclusion of the transition period. In this regard, with the support of Russian instructors, Mali’s armed forces in 2022 attained outstanding successes in counter-terrorism. Unlike its Western colleagues, the Russian Federation provides military and technical assistance to Bamako without any political preconditions, she noted.

JUAN RAMÓN DE LA FUENTE RAMÍREZ ( Mexico ) underscored the cooperation of countries in the region as an indispensable tool to contain the spread of violence and illicit trafficking. Without Mali, the G5 Sahel loses its geographical continuity, is politically weakened and faces greater difficulties in effectively combating terrorism, he said. Welcoming the diplomatic efforts of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), ECOWAS and countries in the region, he reiterated his call for intensified bilateral cooperation, especially to protect civilians. For its part, the international community must take advantage of the recent realignments in the regional security architecture by efficiently coordinating the work of the remaining mechanisms. Turning to the need to prioritize the return of constitutional order, he highlighted the role of subregional organizations and urged transitional authorities in Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali to return to civilian Governments through inclusive political processes. Without political stability, counter-terrorism strategies will hardly bear fruit, he warned, advocating for measures to address structural causes of conflict as a complement.

JAMES KARIUKI ( United Kingdom ) emphasized the necessity of political will in driving forward accountable governance, the rule of law and justice. Continued engagement with ECOWAS and the African Union is vital since three countries in the region are in the midst of political transitions. The authorities in Burkina Faso, Mali and Chad must prepare for elections in open dialogue with civil society, including women and young people, he stressed. As effective counter-terrorism and respect for human rights must go hand in hand, he cautioned that doing otherwise will risk aggravating grievances, undermine trust with local communities and drive recruitment for terrorist groups. This, he said, is why the Wagner Group will not succeed in Mali and why they are not the right answer for any other country in the region. He then urged the Joint Force to implement the mitigation measures identified under human rights due diligence assessments.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) expressed concern about the security and humanitarian challenges faced by countries in the Sahel and echoed the Secretary-General’s call at a high-level meeting last September for greater measures to be undertaken to tackle the problems plaguing the region. Further, dialogue and cooperation must be fostered so regional States can effectively deal with threats to their common security, he said, affirming his country’s support to removing obstacles in regional security cooperation and to restoring the normal operations of the Joint Force. He went on to voice support for the high-level independent panel on security and development in the Sahel and hoped it will put forth feasible and practical recommendations to improve overall cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region. He underscored the need to improve capacity-building, with terrorists exploiting cross-border linkages and running amok in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Against this backdrop, the G5 Sahel Joint Force is vital to regional counter-terrorism efforts and must be supported. MINUSMA must continue to provide logistical support, he said, also calling for serious study of the Secretary-General’s proposal for sustained funding for the Joint Force, including through assessed contributions. The myriad challenges faced by the region are connected with development, he went on, calling on the European Union and other major donors to step up assistance to sustainable development in the region to help eliminate the breeding grounds of extremist forces. For its part, China is strengthening its cooperation with Africa through development initiatives, he said, adding that from 1 December, zero tariff treatment will be given to 98 per cent of the products of least developed countries such as Burkina Faso.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ), welcoming the resilience of the G5 Sahel, pointed out that its Joint Force has been able to conduct military operations despite the challenges posed by the transfer of its headquarters due to Mali’s exit and by the departure of Operation Barkhane from that country. He stressed, however, that the G5 Sahel and its Joint Force “could do more if the right political circumstances were in place”. Mali’s decision to leave the mechanism presents problems that require resources and also limits the Joint Force’s activities in some of the most critical terrain in the fight against terrorism in Africa. Further, the recent unconstitutional change of Government in Burkina Faso — the second in eight months — also impacts the activities of the Joint Force. He went on to say that these difficulties “are all the more regrettable” because the humanitarian situation in the Sahel remains dire. Food insecurity, displacement and increasing intercommunal and farmer-herder conflicts are aggravated by expanding terrorist activity. Noting signs that regional diplomacy and dialogue can achieve concrete results, he urged the authorities of Mali and its neighbours to continue to cooperate, either in ECOWAS or other fora. He also stressed that peace and development cannot exist separately.

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ) called on Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali to return to constitutional order and civilian rule. The authorities in Burkina Faso must develop a concrete vision for improving the security situation, he said. All reports of abuses and violations in Chad must be investigated, he stressed as he condemned the use of violence and arbitrary arrests. He also voiced his regret over Mali’s decision to withdraw from the G5 Sahel. Regional States, he insisted, must intensify collaboration under the Accra Initiative, strengthen their cross-border cooperation and prevent the spillover of terrorism and violent extremism. Respect for human rights and international humanitarian law obligations during military operations must remain of the utmost importance. The Wagner Group’s operations, he noted, have failed to improve Mali’s security situation and instead emboldened terrorist groups. Turning to the need for a multidimensional approach to regional stability, he advocated for resources for existing coordination frameworks. The Council should prioritize political dialogue, he said while urging the G5 Sahel members to strengthen collective action.

AMEIRAH OBAID MOHAMED OBAID ALHEFEITI ( United Arab Emirates ) stressed the need for continued and intensified regional cooperation and strong support from the international community to address the challenges in the region. Noting the alarming security threats in the Sahel region due to the growing activities of terrorist groups, she urged continued focus on countering extremism and terrorism. Affirming her country’s support for the G5 Sahel and its Joint Force, she voiced hope that the recommendations of the high-level independent panel will give a clearer view of the needs of the region and help find effective solutions to the complex regional challenges. Achieving stability in the long run requires an integrated and multisectoral approach that is tailored to each country’s local context and addresses the root causes of violence, protects communities from extremism and terrorism, and promotes investment in human capital. The impact of climate change on the security and stability of the Sahel region must also be addressed, she said, stressing the need to provide more support in resilience-building, including for the pastoral system, which is a source of income for more than 20 million people in the region.

RAVINDRA RAGUTTAHALLI ( India ) spotlighted how terrorist groups, growing in strength and expanding geographically, are exploiting the Sahel’s security vacuum, elevating the regional security issue to a global security threat. As stated in the Secretary-General’s report, only a zero-tolerance approach can eliminate the evil of terrorism, he said, noting with appreciation the absence of any artificial linkage between climate change and insecurity. Regional security initiatives and the G5 Sahel’s political unity are vital to achieve lasting peace. He voiced his support for ongoing diplomatic efforts encouraging Mali to re-join the G5 Sahel. The Council should also improve its peacemaking toolkit by supporting regional security initiatives. Sustainable and predictable support is needed to address the G5 Sahel Force’s capacity constraints, including through United Nations contributions. Peace in Mali is a prerequisite for peace in the Sahel, he said, adding that the Council and MINUSMA should encourage all stakeholders to work towards this goal.

MONA JUUL ( Norway ) voiced her regret over the lack of resources which has hampered the G5 Sahel’s effectiveness and cooperation. The G5 Sahel could offer a model for future regional cooperation if it is provided with sufficient political will and resources, she contended before spotlighting the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)-supported compliance framework and stressing the need to protect civilians. Turning to the Panel, she called for innovative, practical and realistic proposals which have firm ownership in the region. As it should not reinvent the wheel, the Panel should build on what exists, propose holistic improvements and draw inspiration from other contexts including the United Nations—African Union partnership in Somalia. For its part, the Council must support good and legitimate governance as an essential bulwark in combatting violent extremism. She pledged her country’s continued efforts on supporting the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali and addressing food security, climate change and humanitarian needs.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ), Council President for November and also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, said that, despite challenges, the Joint Force remains an important actor in addressing the Sahel’s security concerns. To that end, he added his support for the continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at encouraging Mali to rejoin the organization. Further funding and logistical assistance from the international community and donor partners continues to be a necessary enabler, as well. Additionally, the creation of a United Nations support office, as well as the Peacebuilding Commission’s recommendations on national and regional peacebuilding is necessary. To enhance the Joint Force’s responsiveness, greater attention must be paid to its member countries’ political differences, he pointed out, calling for constitutional orders be restored and technical and operational issues, including those facing MINUSMA battalions, be resolved.

He went on to say that without cooperation with other regional arrangements, the Joint Force will not be able to manage the Sahelian crisis. Also of importance is the need to enhance cross-pillar coordination across the three pillars of governance, resilience and security in the United Nations integrated strategy for the Sahel (UNISS). The adoption of a whole-of-society, multidimensional approach is paramount to address dire socioeconomic conditions. “The involvement of the local communities in tackling the root causes of instability in the region is critical since they suffer daily from the assaults of armed groups, the jolts of climate change and the pangs of poverty,” he stressed, urging the Council to scale up humanitarian assistance. More so, stronger political will by the Security Council in addressing the issue of predictable funding for the Force is equally critical in order to remain responsive to the security challenges in the Sahel.