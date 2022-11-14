Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution 2660 (2022), Extending Mandate of United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei in South Sudan

The Security Council today decided to renew for 12 months the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to enable the mission to continue implementing its mandate and tasks in accordance with the respective resolutions.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2660 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2660(2022)), the Security Council decided to extend UNISFA’s mandate modification set forth in resolution 2024 (2011), which also provides for the Mission’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism. It also decided to maintain the authorized troop and police ceilings and expressed its intention to remain seized of the recommendations.

By the text, the Council further urged the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support to the Mission in the implementation of its mandate and deployment of its personnel. It called on the Governments to facilitate the smooth functioning of all UNISFA bases and Joint Border Verification team sites, in accordance with their primary responsibility as host States and the status of forces agreements.

Also by the text, the Council reiterated that the Abyei Area shall be demilitarized from any forces, including the armed elements of the local communities, other than UNISFA and the Abyei Police Service when it is gradually established. In this regard, it urged the Governments of the two countries and the local communities to take all the necessary steps.

The Council also requested the Secretary-General to continue providing information on the progress in implementing of the Mission’s mandate.

The meeting began at 3:58 p.m. and ended at 4 p.m.