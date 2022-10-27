Voicing Concern over Renewed Violence in Abyei, Speakers in Security Council Urge Increased Dialogue between Khartoum, Juba towards Peaceful Settlement

Amid a resurgence of violence and intercommunal attacks, Sudan and South Sudan must continue their political engagement for implementing security and administrative arrangements in Abyei, and achieving an acceptable solution on the final status of the Area, speakers told the Security Council today, as it also looked towards a renewal of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) mandate and the mission’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism before they expire on 15 November.

Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, recalled the agreement earlier in the week between Sudan and South Sudan officials to enhance cooperation in addressing those issues, as well as their willingness to resume the meeting of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, which had not met since 2017. Noting the African Union’s various efforts, she welcomed the African Union High-level Implementation Panel’s effort to engage the local communities. UNISFA stands ready to support the shared objectives for Abyei, she affirmed, detailing its work with communities and leaders in Khartoum and Juba in that regard.

Although the security situation in the Abyei area remains mostly calm, a new conflict is emerging between the Dinka Ngoc and Twic communities in southern Abyei, she said, pointing out that much of the intercommunal violence there has related to that conflict with loss of lives on both sides and the displacement of thousands of civilians. UNISFA has intensified patrols to deter further violence, offering protection to those displaced and providing medical services. Clashes recently resumed after a lull in violence during the rainy season, she noted, warning that the upcoming dry season with improved conditions for mobility could bring further violence.

She reported that the reconfiguration of UNISFA into a multinational peacekeeping force continues and is near completion with 2,567 military personnel out of the authorized 3,250 personnel in place. Turning to the mission’s support for the Joint Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, she called on Juba to ensure re-operationalization of the Mechanism’s sites as soon as possible. During the reporting period, there was also no progress on deployment of three formed police units and individual police officers due to continued non-issuance of visas, she said, calling for the Council’s support in that regard.

Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, briefing the Council on progress in implementing resolution 2046 (2012), said that while Sudan and South Sudan have improved relations, through regular bilateral meetings, each country’s priority are on domestic issues. In Sudan, the parties are yet to agree on the way forward to restore a democratic transition after the coup of 25 October 2021; in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, the stalemate in talks between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu has persisted; while some progress was registered in the peace process in South Sudan, with the graduation of forces on 30 August.

Detailing her Office’s efforts to find a way out of the stalemate on the settlement of the final status, she pointed out that: “Meaningful progress in the negotiations appears unlikely absent the prior agreement on the restoration of a civilian led transitional Government in Khartoum.” Her Office will continue to engage with the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) towards fully normalizing relations between both countries.

In the ensuing debate, speakers welcomed positive steps in relations between Khartoum and Juba. They voiced concern, however, about the recent acts of violence between the Dinka Ngok and Twic communities and called on parties to cease hostilities. Many Council members expressed support for a one-year extension of UNISFA’s mandate and called on stakeholders’ strengthened engagement and dialogue to facilitate the work of the mission and advance on outstanding issues.

Ghana’s representative, also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, urged the two countries to seek a peaceful settlement on the final status of Abyei as provided in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) in 2005. Voicing concern about the resurgence of armed violence and intercommunal attacks in Abyei, he emphasized the need for more broad-based intercommunal dialogues to address grievances and tensions among the communities. Stressing the need to maintain UNISFA’s presence, he urged Sudan and South Sudan to fully cooperate with the mission, including full respect of the status-of-forces agreement.

The representative of the United States pointed out that a one-year extension of UNISFA’s mandate will allow the mission to complete its troop reconfiguration and give it adequate time to receive visas, identify key stakeholders and develop essential relationships required to implement its mandate. Condemning recent acts of violence between the Dinka Ngok and Twic communities, he urged Sudan and South Sudan to facilitate the smooth functioning of all UNISFA bases and the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism’s team sites.

Ireland’s representative stressed: “We cannot let this become a forgotten crisis. Echoing other delegations, he voiced concern about the humanitarian situation as well as ongoing sexual and gender-based violence in Abyei. He joined other delegations in welcoming progress made in the reconfiguration of UNISFA to a multinational force and called on both parties to address outstanding operational issues, such as the issuance of visas and access to Athony airstrip.

South Sudan’s representative said that despite the incomplete deployment of the multinational force and intercommunal clashes leading to greater insecurity, his Government is working tirelessly to address the root causes of the conflict to restore and foster intercommunal harmony between the two communities. He called for the reconfiguration of the MINUSFA force to enable a rapid response to any security situation, as well as an early warning system to prevent and diffuse clashes.

Sudan’s representative underscored the need for the implementation of the political and legal terms of reference, including the interim security agreements concluded in 2012 and the Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of the Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan, until the two parties reach the solution on its final status. Stressing the interim nature of the mission in Abyei, with specifically agreed on tasks, he called for efforts to to bolster the work of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, and to undertake humanitarian work to consolidate peaceful coexistence.

Briefings

MARTHA AMA AKYAA POBEE, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, briefed the Security Council on the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the mission’s support to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism. In doing so, she noted the renewed engagement in the political process and recalled the agreement earlier in the week between those two countries’ officials to enhance cooperation to address the final status of Abyei and Sudan and South Sudan border issues, as well as their willingness to resume the meeting of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, which had not met since 2017. The African Union Peace and Security Council is seized of the Abyei issue, she added, noting its recent request to the African Union Commission to nominate a facilitator for the Joint Oversight Committee. Welcoming the African Union High-level Implementation Panel’s effort to engage the local communities, she called on all stakeholders and the international community to sustain support for ongoing diplomatic efforts, affirming UNISFA’s readiness to support the shared objectives for Abyei.

While the security situation in the Abyei Area remains mostly calm, there has been a shift in the conflict dynamics seen in previous years, she said, noting that intercommunal violence between the Messiria and Dinka Ngok communities declined somewhat in 2022. UNISFA has worked continuously to promote intercommunal dialogues and the mission was successful in facilitating the joint traditional leaders peace conference in Entebbe in May, bringing together leaders of both communities and leading to a joint communiqué where leaders recommitted to peace while also noting remaining points of disagreement. The mission continues to engage both communities as well as leaders in Khartoum and Juba with the aim of holding seasonal peace conferences to discuss modalities during the transhuman season. Critical to the success of such dialogue, as well as grassroots conflict resolution mechanisms, will be the full, equal and meaningful participation of women. UNISFA will work with both communities to ensure the integration of the women, peace and security agenda into the substantive result of conferences and other engagement.

She observed that 2022 has seen a new conflict emerging between Dinka Ngok and Twic communities in southern Abyei. Since the outbreak of clashes in February, much of the intercommunal violence in Abyei has been related to that conflict, with loss of life on both sides and the displacement of thousands of civilians. Despite mobility challenges due to flooding during the rainy season, UNISFA has responded to those clashes by intensifying patrols to deter further violence, offering protection to those displaced and providing medical services to the wounded. After a lull in violence during the rainy season, clashes recently resumed, she said, voicing concern about further violence during the upcoming dry season as conditions improve for mobility. UNISFA, in coordination with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), has maintained close contact with Juba to support mediation efforts and in particular plans for a Government-facilitated peace conference to be held in South Sudan. Amid tension between Dinka Nogok and Twic communities, there have been attacks and threats against UNISFA peacekeepers, staff and contractors, she said, noting that a total of seven attacks on peacekeepers were recorded during the reporting period, including attacks against patrols responding to intercommunal violence.

She condemned the use of high-calibre weapons, such as rocket propelled grenades, against UNISFA troops, recounting that most recently starting on 16 October, the safety and security of UNISFA personnel came under threat when local community members demanded the removal of Dinka Twic employees and some international staff members from the mission’s headquarters. UNISFA’s prompt engagement with local community leaders to seek a peaceful solution helped to calm the situation, she said, urging Juba to continue to engage with local communities to ensure that such threats do not reoccur.

The humanitarian community continues to assist 250,000 vulnerable people in central and southern Abyei, she said, adding that significant flooding took place in late August in a large part of the Area, affecting some 91,000 people. UNISFA is supporting the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and other partners in delivering humanitarian assistance by air to some of those who remain cut off by road.

She reported that the reconfiguration of UNISFA into a multinational peacekeeping force continued during the reporting period and is near completion with 2,567 military personnel out of the authorized 3,250 personnel in place. The reconfiguration process is expected to be finalized with the arrival of remaining troops and equipment during the dry season. As the new force establishes itself on the ground, the mission is working with Headquarters to develop a new mission concept, the mission plan, and the military and police operations concept to drive UNISFA’s strategy in implementing its mandate. The new force is also undertaking civil-military coordination activity to meet some of the basic needs of the local population and build support for the mission’s mandate. Noting that females account for only 7 per cent of the military personnel, she urged all stakeholders to work with UNISFA in prioritizing the deployment of women troops.

Noting the mission’s capacity challenges, including in its support for the Joint Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, she pointed out that no progress has been made in the re-operationalization of its sector 1, among other locations. Juba must continue efforts to enable the reestablishment of those locations as soon as possible. During the reporting period, there was no progress on deployment of three formed police units and individual police officers due to continued non-issuance of visas, she said, calling for the Council’s support in that regard. Meanwhile, United Nations police continue to mentor and monitor the community protection communities and the joint protection committees in the absence of an Abyei police service.

To improve the lives and livelihoods of the people in Area, the mission continues to work closely with country teams in South Sudan and Sudan on the Abyei Joint Programme for which a programme document is nearly completed and implementation of the activity plan is expected to commence in the next reporting period. The joint programme will help create an enabling environment for peace and is focused on areas of water management, health, livelihoods and conflict-resolution skills. It also focuses on creating opportunities for youth and women as central actors in peacebuilding. Under-Secretary-General Lacroix’s visit to Abyei together with Special Envoy Hanna Tetteh will provide an opportunity to address some of the political and logistical challenges, she said, calling on the Council’s continued support for UNISFA and extension of its mandate for one year.

HANNA SERWAA TETTEH, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, briefing the Council on the progress in implementing resolution 2046 (2012), said that while Sudan and South Sudan have improved relations, through regular bilateral meetings that have enabled some headway, each country’s priority is on domestic issues. In Sudan, the parties are yet to agree on the way forward to restore a democratic transition after the coup of 25 October 2021; in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, the stalemate in talks between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu has persisted; while some progress was registered in the peace process in South Sudan, with the graduation of forces on 30 August.

She touched a number of high-level engagements between Sudan and South Sudan, including the first graduation of South Sudan’s Necessary Unified Forces on 30 August, which allowed President Salva Kiir to meet and discuss bilateral issues with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairperson of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, and the current Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The countries also meet periodically to address outstanding issues, she said, spotlighting in this regard the meeting of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism in Khartoum on 24 May between Sudan Minister of Defence Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, and his South Sudan counterpart, Angelina Teny, at which they agreed to re-establish the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, activate river transport, and immediately open border crossings while controlling and monitoring the movements of citizens at the borders, among other actions. Further, steps have been taken towards building on the agreement in March between South Sudan President Salva Kiir and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to resolve outstanding issues through economic and political cooperation, including regular meetings on a technical level.

On 27 September, President Kiir reiterated the decision of both countries to use the cooperation framework to resolve bilateral disputes, including Abyei, she continued, noting that he suggested that all questions relevant to the Area be addressed to the committee on Abyei, which he established in May 2021. On 4 October, following the 29 September meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the political and security situation in Abyei, President Kiir reconstituted the committee by creating a subcommittee on development and natural resources within it, she added.

She went on to outline efforts taken by her Office since May to find a way out of the stalemate on the settlement of the final status, including holding separate consultations with the Ngok Dinka and Messiria communities and other relevant stakeholders together with former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki, Chairperson of the African Union High-level Implementation Panel. “We are currently working towards a face-to-face meeting between the two communities at the request of one of them, and both Governments have been informed accordingly by the AUHIP [African Union Peace and Security Council],” she said.

While noting the stabilizing effects of improved relations between Sudan and South Sudan in the Horn of Africa, she pointed out that renewed commitment regarding the implementation of transitional arrangements and the dispute resolution over Abyei’s final status cannot be set apart from the fragile internal situations in both countries, which is also true of the prospects of resolving the conflict in Blue Nile and South Kordofan. “Meaningful progress in the negotiations appears unlikely absent the prior agreement on the restoration of a civilian led transitional Government in Khartoum,” she added. However, she said her Office will continue to engage with the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan, the African Union and IGAD towards fully normalizing relations between both countries.

Statements

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ), expressing support for a one-year extension of UNISFA’s mandate, pointed out that the extension will allow the mission to complete its troop reconfiguration and give it adequate time to receive visas, identify key stakeholders and develop essential relationships required to implement its mandate. Condemning recent acts of violence between the Ngok and Twic Dinka communities, he called on the two Governments to intensify their efforts to end these violent clashes. In this regard he urged Sudan and South Sudan to facilitate the smooth functioning of all UNISFA bases and the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism’s team sites. Recalling that Abyei continues to lack United Nations police personnel, he urged Sudan to issue visas for them in a timely manner, as well as to allow for the appointment of a civilian deputy head of UNISFA and let the mission to use the Athony airstrip. Voicing support for the African Union Peace and Security Council’s communiqué which appeals to hasten the efforts to establish joint institutions, he encouraged the Union to intensify these engagements to make progress towards a solution.

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN ( Ghana ), also speaking for Gabon and Kenya, welcomed positive steps in relations between Sudan and South Sudan and urged the two countries to build on the momentum by seeking a peaceful settlement on the final status of Abyei as provided in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) in 2005. Nonetheless, he expressed regret that during the reporting period, there was no progress on implementing the 2011 agreement for the administration and security of the Abyei Area, or in facilitating the longstanding requests of UNISFA, including the use of Athony airstrip, and urged both countries to expedite implementation of all the previous recommendations and conclusions of the meetings of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism and the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee.

On the security front, he expressed concern about the resurgence of armed violence and intercommunal attacks in Abyei and urged the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities, exercise restraint and pursue dialogue. Spotlighting the convening of the Abyei Joint Traditional Leaders Peace Conference in Kampala in May, he emphasized the need for more broad-based intercommunal dialogues to address grievances and tensions among the communities. On the humanitarian front, he expressed concern over the worsening situation evinced by displacement and lack of access to social services in the Abyei Area, worsened by climate change. Against this backdrop, he welcomed the completion of the document on the Abyei joint programme of the United Nations country teams of the Sudan and South Sudan. Ahead of the dry season, he urged UNISFA to implement early interventions including facilitating intercommunal dialogues on transhumance. Given that the realization of the final status of Abyei is the key to any future decision on the withdrawal of UNISFA, he reiterated the need to maintain its presence and welcomed the Secretary-General’s proposal for a 12-month-mandate cycle for UNISFA in lieu of the current six months. Further, he urged Sudan and South Sudan to fully cooperate with the mission, including full respect of the status-of-forces agreement.

ALBANA DAUTLLARI ( Albania ), noting that attacks against UNISFA personnel and restrictions of movement against it are unacceptable, condemned the violence against peacekeepers and called on all stakeholders to enable the mission’s freedom of movement. Voicing concern over the humanitarian crisis, the security and socioeconomic situation and the absence of a functional justice system, she urged parties to cease hostilities which have resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of homes and displacement. Pointing to the importance of holding the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee meeting, she underscored that these talks remain crucial for resolving issues such as the border crossing corridors, operation of the Athony airstrip and establishing the Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mechanism. Calling on Sudan and South Sudan to take concrete action to strengthen their engagement to enhance dialogue among all stakeholders, she stressed that the international community must see serious commitment and political will to implement the peace agreement and build joint structures. Welcoming the recent communiqué adopted by the African Union Peace and Security Council, she called for further mediation to find a way forward on the political stalemate.

DAI BING ( China ) took note of improving relations between Sudan and South Sudan in recent years, which is conducive to resolving outstanding issues, including those related to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement. Welcoming the holding of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism meeting in May, which enabled progress, including in the opening of transit corridors, and the holding of the upcoming Abyei Joint Oversight Committee meeting, he expressed hope that such positive steps and the increased political input of IGAD can help speed up work towards a settlement on the status of the Abyei Area. Expressing concern over “disconcerting” reports of ethnic clashes and continuing insecurity, he hoped for the resumption of contact between the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka communities, including through the seasonal peace conference convened by UNISFA. Pointing out that Abyei experiences multiple challenges, including flooding, violence and a lack of basic services, he called for targeted relief to be provided. China reaffirms support for UNISFA, which is an important force and plays an indispensable role in the settlement of the political question, and welcomes work on its reconfiguration. As a troop-contributing country, China will aid practical action, he said, pointing to the recent dispatching of helicopters for peacekeepers.

FERGUS JOHN ECKERSLEY ( United Kingdom ) echoed fellow Council members’ call on the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to remove longstanding obstacles that continue to limit the full implementation of UNISFA’s mandate, expressing concern over the restrictions on the mission’s freedom of movement and by attacks on UNISFA personnel during the reporting period. The United Kingdom urges the Government of South Sudan to ensure the re-operationalization of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism headquarters in Gok Machar. Turning to Abyei, he expressed concern about ongoing intercommunal violence there, including an uptick in tensions between the Ngok Dinka and the Twic Dinka, and of a slew of challenges hampering humanitarian response. He urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law and protect and enable access for staff and operations to reach all those in need without hindrance. On the political front, he said the lack of progress on finding a political solution is concerning and urged both countries to organize a further meeting of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee as a sign of their recommitment to reaching an agreement on the Area.

ISIS MARIE DORIANE JARAUD-DARNAULT ( France ), expressing concern over the recent violence between the Ngok and Twic Dinka communities, urged Sudan and South Sudan to help reduce these tensions. Noting that the status quo in Abyei is a “dangerous bet”, she called on both Governments to agree on its final status. Although a year has passed since the coup in Sudan, she continued, the political crisis continues to cripple the political process in Darfur and also hampers its response towards the recent violence in the West Nile and Blue Nile states. She reiterated that all parties need to identify a solution to the political crisis and to make progress towards a credible civilian Government. Stressing that the priority for South Sudan should be to implement the 2018 peace agreement, she encouraged the authorities to speed up the implementation of security arrangements in line with the road map adopted in August.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ), expressing concern over the situation on the ground, marked by recurring waves of violence in Abyei, stated that the ongoing hostilities make carrying out humanitarian assistance in remote areas even more dangerous. The persistence of armed conflict threatens the livelihoods of civilians, he added, who already face substantial socioeconomic challenges. Deploring the attacks against peacekeepers and the restrictions posed on UNISFA’s freedom of movement, he stressed the need to ensure that the mission has the means to perform its functions including the protection of civilians and peacekeepers. He also highlighted the importance of strategic communications to support the mission’s activities, counter misinformation and garner trust among relevant stakeholders as well as to protect peacekeepers. Reiterating that common ground between Sudan and South Sudan will only emerge from fair, credible negotiations, he called on both parties to build on the recent positive developments to progress towards a long-term political settlement of the status of Abyei.

MONA JUUL ( Norway ), pointing to the need to see progress towards the final status of Abyei, welcomed the recent high-level meeting between Sudan and South Sudan and urged the parties to commit to regular meetings of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee. It is also critical that efficient visa procedures are applied to ensure timely recruitment and replacement of police and military personnel, she added, as well as human rights expertise and other civil personnel in UNISFA. Commending UNISFA’s efforts to build peace and support reconciliation as well promote human rights and the rule of law, she pointed out that more could be achieved with the authorized number of police personnel in place and the appropriate human rights capacity. Stressing the importance of recognizing that the current impasse on the final status of Abyei reflects the democratic challenges that mark the transitions in both Sudan and South Sudan, she emphasized that cross-border cooperation will continue to be key for a future where people enjoy security and development.

RAVINDRA RAGUTTAHALLI ( India ), stressing that the peaceful resolution of the final status of Abyei remains fundamental to peace, stability and development in the region, pointed out that regular meetings of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee are important for effective administration and to address security challenges. Voicing concern over recent armed attacks and freedom of movement violations against UNISFA, he touched on the need for Sudan and South Sudan to address issues such as the operation of the Athony airstrip and funding for the police units. In this regard he also called for the establishment of the Abyei police service. Welcoming the progress made on UNISFA’s reconfiguration, he shared that the deployment of India’s contingent of 570 peacekeepers is under way.

ENRIQUE JAVIER OCHOA MARTÍNEZ ( Mexico ) said the improved relations between Sudan and South Sudan, as well as the relative stability in security, provide an opportunity that the parties should make to find a solution to the final status of Abyei. In this regard, the meeting of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee should take place to make it possible to bring positions on the process closer together and set the calendar for a political agreement to resolve the final status of the Area. Dialogue is essential to avoid intercommunal confrontations, which lead to mass displacement, with multiple security and humanitarian ramifications, he stressed, noting that such confrontations increase the risk of sexual and gender-based violence and hinder humanitarian assistance. Sudan and South Sudan must make progress in establishing rule of law and accountability institutions and providing basic services in Abyei. Noting the establishment of processes to support victims of sexual and gender-based violence in Abyei, he stressed that the force must have human rights experts to document violations and abuses.

SUOOD RASHED ALI ALWALI ALMAZROUEI ( United Arab Emirates ) urged UNISFA to engage with communities in the Abyei Area to reduce current tensions. Voicing concern about continued intercommunal clashes and violence, he highlighted the crucial role played by UNISFA in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance, including through the Abyei joint programme by the United Nations resident coordinators of Sudan and South Sudan. As seasonal movements may increase intercommunal tensions, addressing those challenges with all relevant stakeholders is vital. Convening a seasonal peace conference is an important step in this regard. Noting the continued improvement of relations between Sudan and South Sudan, including through the Joint Peace and Security Mechanism meeting held in Khartoum in May, he encouraged the continuation of diplomatic efforts to accelerate the implementation of the arrangements for the administration and security of the Abyei Area, as well as redoubling efforts to achieve a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution of Abyei’s final status.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) welcomed improving relations between Sudan and South Sudan, taking note of the meeting in May of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, which confirmed agreement on subjects including issues with border crossings, and renewed work on the meeting of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, which has not met since 2017. She expressed hope that such dialogue will help parties reach an agreement on the final status of Abyei. Expressing concern about new outbreaks of violence between the Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka communities, which breaches the agreement reached in April on the cessation of hostilities, she underlined the need for joint efforts to ensure the success of the inter-Sudanese peace process. The Russian Federation is in support of the renewal of UNISFA’s mandate. Noting that its reconfiguration is in its final stages, she hoped that work will continue with Khartoum and Juba to resolve ongoing issues with blue helmets, giving due consideration to their concerns.

MARTIN GALLAGHER ( Ireland ), noting that the humanitarian situation in Abyei is being worsened by frequent outbreaks of violence and insecurity as well as ongoing sexual and gender-based violence, stressed that such conditions make it more urgent for Sudan and South Sudan to find a mutually agreed solution. “We cannot let this become a forgotten crisis,” he emphasized. Welcoming the progress made in the reconfiguration of UNISFA to a multinational force and the mission’s increased engagement with communities, he condemned the continued attacks on peacekeepers. Calling on both parties to address outstanding operational issues, such as the issuance of visas and access to Athony airstrip, he highlighted that Sudan has been unable to facilitate the deployment of critical mission personnel, leaving UNISFA with just 50 police personnel. Voicing concern that the Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mechanism does not have access to all areas under its mandate, he pointed out that the renewed mandate should support the recent mission configuration and allow adequate time to consolidate progress already made.

AKUEI BONA MALWAL ( South Sudan ), noting the incomplete deployment of the multinational force and intercommunal clashes leading to greater insecurity, said his Government, nevertheless, through its investigating committee, under the leadership of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is working around the clock to address the root causes of the conflict to restore and foster intercommunal harmony between the two communities. He called for reconfiguration of the multinational force to allow for rapid response to any security situation that may arise given the changing terrain dictated by the rainy season where some roads are completely cut off by either floods or mud, rendering the mobility of vehicles impossible.

Also needed is an early warning system to complement the proposed rapid response to prevent and diffuse clashes, he said. Turning to development, he recalled the Council’s resolutions that call on United Nations country teams from both Sudan and South Sudan to join hands and effect changes, stressing that development must be carried out in the respective territories of the two countries. He called on the Council and the wider international community to support and encourage the leadership of the two countries to maintain their current spirit of engagement until they reach a mutually acceptable agreement on the final status of Abyei.

AL-HARITH IDRISS AL-HARITH MOHAMED ( Sudan ) underscored the need for the implementation of the political and legal terms of reference, including the interim security agreements concluded in 2012 and the Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of the Sudan and the Republic of South Sudan, entailing the establishment of a joint administration, a joint legislative body and a joint police force for Abyei, until the two parties reach the solution on its final status. “This solution should be acceptable and realistic for all social components in the region,” he added. Sudan is committed to respecting these terms of reference and reaffirms its willingness to implement the administrative and security mechanisms which are temporary as agreed in 2011 June, as well as provisions concerning border delimitation, without violating the geographic reality of the region. While welcoming efforts of the African Union, among others, he pointed out that a settlement on the Abyei issue can only be reached if it is agreeable to all stakeholders and society. On the security situation, he expressed concern about incidents relating to the withdrawal of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism team, and tribal clashes and tensions between the Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka, and called for a de-escalation of violence.

He went on to welcome the recommendation of the Secretary-General to renew UNISFA’s mandate. Stressing the interim nature of the mission in Abyei, with specifically agreed on tasks, he called for efforts to be made to bolster the work of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism, and to undertake humanitarian work to consolidate peaceful coexistence including through implementing quick impact projects. The final status on Abyei will stem from the final agreement with both parties. Addressing several concerns with the report, including an issue concerning planned deployment of police units, he said that before they arrive, the joint police force needs to be disbanded, as it would enable South Sudan to exert influence if no good governance is in place, and would also enable Sudanese parties to penetrate into the central sector. On the issue of the Athony airstrip license, he said the idea is for a decision in this regard to be reached during a summit between the Presidents of both countries. He also took issue with a mention in the report of the presence of Sudanese Armed Forces in Abyei, stressing that such allegations are unfounded.