Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Michel Xavier Biang (Gabon):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist drone attacks on 21 October that struck the Al-Dubba oil terminal, where an oil tanker was docked, as a serious threat to the peace process and stability of Yemen, as well as to maritime security including the navigational rights and freedoms provided under international law. The members of Security Council stressed that any escalation will only exacerbate the suffering of the Yemeni population and called on the Houthis to immediately cease such attacks, respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, prioritize the Yemeni people and engage constructively with the efforts to renew the truce. They reiterated their support for United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive and Yemeni-led political settlement based on the agreed references.