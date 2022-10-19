Security Council Press Statement on Maritime boundary between Lebanon and Israel

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Michel Xavier Biang (Gabon):

The members of the Security Council commended the announcements that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to end their dispute over their maritime boundary and delineate it permanently. This is a major step, which will contribute to the stability, the security, and the prosperity of the region. It will benefit both countries and their people and will allow both parties to benefit equitably from energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.